Someone we have not heard from in a while, Jenny McCarthy, is making her voice heard once again.

March 25th Jenny was interviewed by Maria Menounos about her son’s autism and how she worked to heal him. This is Maria’s podcast.

Then on April 1st, the Substack Vigilant Fox published this story about that interview:

Jenny McCarthy is once again speaking out about the emotional and professional toll she endured after her son was diagnosed with autism—and why sharing her story, she says, came with serious consequences…

What Jenny revealed should scare everyone. It shows how powerful the medical—pharmaceutical complex is when it comes to anyone who speaks out against their narrative, and it’s obvious our government agencies are under their control.

A high-level insider confessed he was hired to smear her—and explained why he couldn’t go through with it.

This time, she pulled back the curtain on a private conversation so disturbing, it changed the way she saw everything.

Appearing on Maria Menounos’s podcast, McCarthy revisited the painful journey that changed her life forever—a horrifying health crisis involving her 2½-year-old son.

Before Evan, her son, was diagnosed with autism, McCarthy said the signs started with something far more terrifying—seizures that came out of nowhere and escalated fast. . . .

McCarthy is convinced the vaccine triggered encephalitis, a type of brain inflammation, which she notes has been “clinically in published science” linked to autism. “And my son was one of them,” she said. “Because it was after his MMR, when his encephalitis… leads to autism.”

She first shared her story publicly on The Oprah Winfrey Show in 2007 during the release of her book, Louder Than Words: A Mother’s Journey in Healing Autism.

“That’s when I really outed myself,” she said. Oprah had long been pressed by parents to cover the link between vaccines and autism. “So, so many… were pounding Oprah to do a story on the association.”

Though the network initially resisted, Oprah eventually gave Jenny a live platform, insisting that recording it in advance would risk censorship. “She told me I had to go on live… so we had to go live.” Even then, Oprah had to read what Jenny called a “giant long page disclaimer.”

But despite the warning label, McCarthy said her message got through. “People heard me… parents heard me.”

In the beginning, Jenny McCarthy said she was flooded with appreciation. Parents from all over reached out, thanking her for speaking up and helping them feel less alone. “I had about six months of just enormous amounts of parents going, ‘Thank you. I’m looked at as not crazy now.’”

But that support didn’t last.

Public praise quickly turned into public backlash. Rumors swirled, critics piled on, and soon, people began calling her crazy. Then something even more sinister happened: Someone showed up at her organization, Generation Rescue, with a private warning that stopped her in her tracks.

“I had someone come to my organization… and say to me, ‘Listen, I was approached by, let’s just say a government agency to be hired.’”

The man said his job was to craft PR campaigns designed to discredit voices like hers. “What I do is I set up PR campaigns to go against the narrative. And I’m telling you privately because I turned them down, but I wanted to give you forewarning that it’s happening because they’re going to hire someone else.”

He told her the only reason he said no was because his own child had experienced the same thing—and he couldn’t be part of silencing someone who was just trying to tell the truth.

McCarthy was floored. “Hold on, hold on, hold on. I have chills all over my body. I need you to tell me that whole thing all over again,” she said. “Because the shock almost didn’t let everything sink in.”

The man confirmed it once more. “I basically am a PR agency, a very high echelon one, and I was approached by a government agency to create a narrative against you, and it’s going to be called you’re anti-vaccine.”

McCarthy remembered asking how they could go after her when she’d made her position clear in every interview. But the man said, “doesn’t matter… they’re going to come after you with everything they’ve got, and they’ve got the media on their side.”

The attacks eventually hit her where it hurt—her ability to make a living. “It didn’t really hurt me until it started taking jobs away from me,” she said. “I was a single mother still trying to heal my son.”

Companies pulled McCarthy from campaigns. Opportunities vanished. And this backlash came before the term “cancel culture” even existed. “I was the beginning of that cancel culture,” McCarthy said. “Cancel culture wasn’t even a phrase yet.”

Despite everything, she didn’t back down. “I just heavily relied on still writing my books and not giving up,” she said. “You can try to cancel me, but I’m still going to be here.”

“And now looking back,” McCarthy said, “my son is 22 years old and I’m still here.”

In 2009, Jenny McCarthy appeared on Larry King Live alongside actor Jim Carrey to speak out about the potential link between vaccines and autism. At the time, they were among the most high-profile people to take such a controversial stance on national television.

McCarthy never backed down from that position. Carrey, on the other hand, has since quieted down—likely a result of the intense backlash and career consequences that often come with challenging the medical consensus.

Jenny’s story echoes what many parents have quietly said for years: healthy kids change after shots. But instead of being heard, parents are silenced, mocked, and ignored by the media and experts—leaving many too afraid to speak out.

But that silence is starting to break. More and more, what once sounded like fringe “conspiracy theory” is now being recognized as something plausible.

Parents are waking up, finding their voices, and feeling empowered to make the choices they believe are best for their children—no matter how unpopular those choices may be.