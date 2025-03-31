Well-known podcaster Joe Rogan interviewed Dr. Suzanne Humphries, a kidney specialist, about the state of medicine in America. What she revealed in the two and a half hour talk was truly stunning and discouraging. It seems that the way doctors practice medicine today is all about profiting from the chronically ill. There is no health care; instead it’s all sick care, and the sicker we are, the better.

Suzanne left her mainstream medical practice when she realized that the medical establishment would not allow her to actually heal her patients and promote a healthy lifestyle.

We have to ask ourselves how things were able to go so wrong and what we can do about it.

Below I transcribed much of their talk.

Mar 28, 2025, Joe Rogan interviews Dr. Suzanne Humphries

Joe Rogan brought up Dr. Humphries’ book Dissolving Illusions, and they began by talking about natural remedies that are often dismissed by mainstream medicine.

Joe asked if giving pharma immunity from lawsuits over vaccine damage had an impact.

Suzanne:

Well, we certainly saw an explosion of their creativity since 1986.

You’re referring to the National Childhood Vaccine Injury Act that was passed in 1986, but before 1986, we had 1976 which the swine flu vaccine fiasco. That was a situation where there was so much injury that the vaccine producing companies were no longer able to get insurance. So they went to the government, and they said, we need you to indemnify us. And they did. So the government absorbed all the lawsuit cases that happened. . . . So that kind of set a precedent for 1986. . . . There were so many lawsuits happening because of the diphtheria, pertussis, tetanus vaccine, that again the vaccine companies couldn’t continue to go on the way they were because they were being sued so much. So then this horrible act was passed. . . . We’re going to make you this promise. Yes, yes, yes, we’re going to cover all the lawsuits now out of taxes, but it’s going to be okay because we’re going to pay out these lawsuits, and you’re going to be fine if your kid takes one for the team. . . . After they get their foot in the door, they narrow down—they basically have a kangaroo court that decides if you’re eligible. The qualification tables got narrowed down because in the beginning they were paying out so much of this. So not only did it make the vaccine companies very, very wealthy and indemnified, but. . . the creativity of the vaccine companies expanded. After that they could add different, what we call adjuvants, things that stimulate the immune system so the vaccine works better.

Suzanne went on to explain that IF there wasn’t indemnification, there would never have been the mRNA vaccines.

As far as actual vaccine trials are concerned, she said,

Vaccine trials have always been a joke, but they’re even more of a joke today than they were in the beginning. We’ve never seen a vaccinated, unvaccinated study that is accepted by the powers that be as good enough.

Suzanne noted that the vaccinated/unvaccinated studies that they have merely substitute one vaccine for another vaccine, like testing a flu shot against a hepatitis A vaccine.

There’s no saline placebo because the few studies that exist with saline placebos show how bad the vaccine actually is, and how it makes you not only not respond to the disease when it comes around, but more susceptible to it in many cases.

Suzanne talked about her acceptance of vaccines in her practice in the past. Then in 2008 she saw first hand how the flu vaccine could cause kidney failure.

Polio

She started looking at the polio vaccine, which was supposed to have saved humanity from a terrible epidemic.

Polio is still here. Polio is still alive and well. Polio is called different things today, whereas back in the 1940s, 1950s, the criteria for diagnosing polio were completely different to the year that the vaccine was introduced. . . . Despite the fact that there was more paralytic polio in the years after that vaccine was introduced, they were able to show a cascading drop of paralytic polio simply because of the way they changed the definitions of what polio is and what could cause it. . . .

Suzanne linked polio to DDT

The tonnage of production of DDT absolutely mirrored the diagnosis for polio in the day, and the countries that still make DDT today is where we’re still seeing this paralytic polio situation happen.

She also linked polio to the use of arsenic and mercury in agriculture

Joe said he’d read that up to 99 percent of polio is asymptomatic. Suzanne said that normal, wild viruses become less lethal over time. Today, most polio is vaccine strain virus.

The early injections caused more paralytic polio than it prevented. And that’s the part that people don’t understand when they say, what about polio?

She said there is still polio around. The iron lung has been replaced by the ventilator. Transverse myelitis would have been called polio.

So we still have polio that we had in 1953, because in 1953, all you had to have to be diagnosed as polio, just one examination with one set of muscles being paralyzed. There was no time on it. There was no testing done on it.

Aluminum in vaccines

Suzanne:

The vaccines that have aluminum in them skew the immune system. . . . All your killed vaccines are going to have aluminum in them, which is very well-known to trigger that TH2 response, the allergic response, which can set up your body for autoimmunity.

Suzanne said that aluminum crosses the blood brain barrier.

She talked about the amazing immune system benefits of mother’s breast milk.

Joe and Suzanne discussed the horrific sanitary conditions, especially in cities, in past centuries and the connection to disease.

Suzanne:

Diseases that there were never vaccines for, we see the death rate come down at the same exact avalanche as the diseases we did vaccinate for.

Joe asked about the use of arsenic and mercury in medicine. She said they were used to purge the body. Mercury was used to kill the bacteria, fungus and viruses in vaccines left over from the manufacture of the vaccines.

Vaccines

Joe:

The more you look at it, if you’re a logical, rational person without a deep-seated ideology attached to vaccines, and you just looked at the reality of it, you just go, what is this? How did you trick people into injecting, how many a year now for kids? What is it?

Suzanne:

In the 70s.

Joe:

That’s insane. And you want to demonize anybody who says anything about vaccine side effects. You’re the craziest of kooks. They come down on you with the hardiest publicity campaign. It’s so transparent. You see it coming a mile away, and you’re still shocked by how blatant it is. And no one wants to look at the actual issue itself, and no one wants to say, well is she right? If you read her book, is she right? If you’re right, and I think you’re right, we’ve been lied to, and we’ve been tricked into thinking that this is all settled science. That’s what’s infuriating. It’s not that it’s anti-science. This is not science. What you guys are doing is not sciences. You’ve subverted, you’re perverted that notion, and you’ve done it in an amazing way. What they’ve done in terms of brainwashing people to believe that it’s not just necessary, but it saved millions of lives, and that anybody that’s against it in any way, shape or form is a quack. You should be deplatformed and never talked about again. . . .

Suzanne:

The way they were able to get away with it is 226 years worth of propaganda. The fact of the matter is, ever since the beginning of smallpox vaccines there have been vaccine deaths.

Suzanne went on to talk about tuberculosis, which she said was a side effect of the smallpox vaccine.

Lots of doctors talked about it. In about two or three years after the vaccine was accepted in England, you hear doctors speaking out about it, cursing the day they ever agreed to do it to people, to children, to anybody. So the government came down harder and started making it mandatory and would take your furniture away and started intimidating the doctors. . . . I experienced it, and any doctor who’s stepped out of line and said something bad about vaccines will either be intimidated or worse. . . . In 1984, because there was so much going on in terms of the public learning about the problems with the diphtheria, tetanus, pertussis vaccine, and the polio vaccines, that a federal register was issued by the government and went to all health departments in the United States, . . .and it said, Any doubts, whether or not well-founded about the safety of the vaccination program, must not be allowed to exist.”

“Scientism, the religion that calls itself science”

Most science today is sponsored by the very people who are going to profit from it. Even Jenner, who invented the small pox vaccine, never did a scientific study. He never did a controlled study. He never did non-vaccinated people, vaccinated people, and then exposed them to small pox in a large enough group.

Suzanne talked about being vilified because she simply asked not to have her sick patients vaccinated. Instead, “Give it to them on the day of discharge”

The opposition she experienced for this simple idea was what compelled her to research vaccines and become the activist she is today.

COVID vaccine

Suzanne:

Do you know that they’re giving COVID vaccines to six month old children now? We know how bad it is. We know it ruins stem cells in pregnant women. They don’t give to their babies. The industry is upset because the placentas no longer have stem cells, and they used to use those stem cells in research and cosmetics, etc. They’re not getting them anymore because of what the COVID shots did to those placentas and those infants. That’s not being talked about in the media. Nothing bad about the shots is being talked about. . . . You have to put it on the baby vaccine schedule because any doubts whether or not well-founded about the vaccination must not be allowed to exist. That’s why.

Rogan:

That sounds like a religion. It sounds like a cult. It sounds like a crazy cult that the whole world’s be sucked into. Giving a COVID shot to a baby today is insane.

Suzanne:

Three of them. They get three of them by the certain—you’d have to look up the schedule, but I believe it starts at six months, and they get three of them, boom, boom, boom. There’s a group of people called ACIP, the doctors, usually with vaccine interests in their bank accounts, that make the recommendations for the vaccines, and they have recommended that six month olds. So if your doctor is following the ACIP program, you have to be offered that vaccine. . . .

Payoffs for vaccinating

That doctor is likely to lose $250,000 a year if they don’t do that, because there is incentive given to hospitals and doctors, which is what naively I was on the other end of when I woke up in 2008 and said, why are we doing this stuff to my sick, inflamed patients? You’re giving more inflammation. It’s because the hospital would lose something like $40,000 if they didn’t give a vaccine within the first 24 hours of admission. . . . The medical profession was infiltrated in the early 1900s by high level interests that didn’t want us thinking for ourselves, carrying on with the natural cures that actually work, carrying on with normal midwifery. There were just so many changes that happened as a result of “best practice medicine,” not to mention the forming of the AMA by a couple of real quacks. That’s a really good story.

Joe brought up the fact that Rockefeller, who made his fortune from oil, redesigned medicine to have products with an oil base, instead of doctors using natural cures that work.

Suzanne:

The fact of the matter is that all cancers in humanity have gone up since inception of vaccination. And my opinion, my educated opinion is that our life span should be 120 years. With the knowledge that we have and the wealth that we have on this planet, the ingenuity that we have on this planet, we should be able to touch the 120 year mark more commonly than we do. When vaccines started coming into humanity, we started introducing animal disease into humanity through the skin. And then we started doing intramuscular injections after the hypodermic needle was created, and then you started having deeper injections of animal disease and of chemicals and mercuries and things like that. So along comes polio research, and the polio vaccine, even to this day, is made on African green monkey kidney cells. Now the African green monkey kidneys early on were basically taken out of their wild habitat in India, and millions of monkeys were brought to the U.S.A. for use. Unbeknownst to them and discovered by a scientist named Dr. Bernice Eddy is that there was a cancer causing entity inside of the substrate that they were using to make the vaccine on the petri dishes, and that entity was SV40. That information was suppressed heavily. . . . Now it’s benign in the African monkey, SV40. It is not benign in human beings. . . . Green monkey cells are still a listed ingredient on vaccines, so you can go ahead and look and look that up. It’s a fact.

SV40 is in all of us today, and it’s not going away, according to Dr. Humphries, but this research is suppressed.

Suzanne pointed out that the rate of kidney cancer BEFORE the polio vaccine and the introduction of SV40 and afterwards “has skyrocketed.” She said this is recorded science.

Joe looked at what’s happened and said, “It’s just too horrible to believe for most people.”

1:21: 44

Autism

Suzanne:

Look at autism. Do we—I don’t even know where to start with that, but that was another thing where there was no doubt, whether well-founded, was allowed to exist when it came to autism. And every parent of an autistic child will tell you this. Everyone that’s tried to lobby and get to the truth with autism will tell you that the brick walls and the plexiglass and the lead walls that went down were intense and still are intense.

Studies show no link

And the lying studies that they use to uphold, vaccines don’t cause autism, are so easy to dismantle, but you know Joe, the lie gets around the earth three times before the truth has a chance to get out of bed. And that’s pretty much what happens when the media is owned.

Joe:

I think for a lot of people, it’s too horrible to believe, especially if they have an autistic child, that this was caused by a vaccine.

He brought up all the social pressure there was for everyone to get the COVID vaccine, even if they didn’t want to, and people complied.

Suzanne:

When you talk to parents who have autistic children, the vast majority of them not only know absolutely without a doubt that their child became autistic, usually within 24 to 48 hours after a certain vaccine, but that every doctor told them it wasn’t the case. And then they go diving deep into the scientific literature and learn how to sometimes resuscitate that child’s brain or detox them and then recover them. They’re actually beaten up worse for doing that because they’re just neurodiverse. There’s nothing wrong with your child, they’re just quirky. No, your child banging his head against the wall or walking around with a baby bottle and a diaper at the age of 18, your big hairy son doing that, that is not neurodiverse quirkiness. That is a serious pathological disease that probably could have been dealt to at the time and should have been prevented, should have never happened. Most parents that have that situation are on fire. . . . That’s why they get beat up and suppressed even worse than I do.

1:31:00

They will never admit to any problem with vaccines to take it off the market. It’s always adding to it, not removing a vaccine. Okay, you think it was bad, let’s start at six months now. Six month old babies with parents that are just like you back in the day going, okay, if you really think it’s necessary because granny doesn’t want to catch COVID, we’re going to do it.

Joe:

The censorship was so rampant that prominent scientists and physicians were removed from the social conversation because they disagreed. When it’s happening on social media, these people getting removed from Twitter, you’re like, this is wild. Then you find out the government is involved. The government contacted them and asked them to take things down. You’re like, what are you saying?

Suzanne:



Medical papers were retracted. . . .

Why Joe started questioning vaccines

It was a shocking time for me because before that, I never would have guessed in a million years that I would be even questioning other vaccines. I would have never guessed that. I would have told you that vaccines are one of the most important inventions in human history, and it saved us from polio, saved us from small pox. I would have been that guy. . . . Then I read your book. I read Robert F. Kennedy’s book. I started reading Turtles All the Way Down. . . . The RFK, Jr. book was bananas. I mean, people had told me to read it, and my initial thought was, that’s that guy that’s like an anti-vaccine, kook. That’s what I thought, and I’ve apologized to him for that when I talked to him on the podcast. I said to him, “I succumbed like everybody else did to the causal narrative.” . . .

Suzanne:

The government said there’s no cure for COVID, there is no treatment for it, and there is no prevention for it except the vaccine. And lo and behold, we found out there was a contract between the government and the pharmaceutical industry to have the emergency use of the vaccine trial on the population only under the condition that there is no other treatment available. And that’s why the treatments were shut down, because of emergency use. There has to be no other treatment available. If you have ivermectin, or if you have zinc and all the other things that we used with success. . .

Vaccine trials

Most vaccine trials and drug trials, they don’t—it’s like two weeks is almost a miracle for someone to follow out that long, forget about looking months or years later. It doesn’t happen.

Suzanne about her book

Everything I found was absolutely contrary to what the mainstream dogma is. What I had was a mountain pile high to the ceiling, and they had sound bites. They had nothing to fight back with me on, nothing. This guy named Roman Bystrianyk heard me on the radio show, and he rung my office, and after his third call, I was like, I guess I better call this guy back. He had this idea for a book, and he had done all the charts and the graphics and started writing the narrative around what the historical documents showed. And I came in as the medical person that was obsessed with polio and smallpox and happened to know quite a bit about pertussis. So we started writing the book together, . . . I became obsessed after I quit my job. I basically had no money. I lived in a tent with a popup camper that was my office. . . I was obsessed with polio. . . . The U.S. Polio Surveillance Unit charts were supposed to be available in libraries, and lo and behold, every library I went to to find them, I was told, they’re not here. There’s only one library, the AMA library, and you have to have special high security clearance to look at them. Well, I won’t say how, but I got a hold of them, and what those documents show is Cutter laboratories that had a problem with live polio. It wasn’t just Wyeth, all the vaccine companies had a problem with the live virus in their injectable vaccines during Salk’s years. So 1954, 1955 up to 1959, they all were producing vaccines with live virus in it because Salk wouldn’t listen to the scientists abroad who were warning his inactivation curve was where the sun doesn’t shine. . . . There was never any hesitation because I was so single-minded that I didn’t think about the threats that could happen as a result of that. It wasn’t until the book was out that the threats happened, and I’m still here.

Roman and Suzanne worked on the book from 2009 to 2013, when it was published.

The media and Andrew Wakefield

Suzanne:

You know what cracked it for me is when they publicly villainized Andy Wakefield, and I actually knew the story behind Andy Wakefield at the time. . . . The story behind him is that he was the doctor you’ll hear was publicly shamed, his license was removed. He published an article about what he called toxic nodular enterocolitis in children with autism. He was a gastroenterologist, a very high level, very well-respected, decorated gastroenterologist, and he published this paper which remained which remained in a journal for 12 years. And all it said at the end was, further research needs to be done in order to see if there is any real connection between the MMR vaccine, autism, and toxic nodular enterocolitis. . .

Suzanne said that Wakefield was about to publish a second paper on damage from the HepB vaccine.

It was on the eve of the publication of that paper, that his original paper was revoked. And ever since then, he has been the poster child for vaccine nonsense, for antivax crazy people. In fact, every time I’ve done anything, his name—funny that I brought his name up—I love him. He’s a great guy, but his name would always come up. “Well, you’re a friend of Andy Wakefield. Autism and vaccines has been debunked because Andy Wakefield lied.” He didn’t lie. All he said is, I did biopsies, I saw this, and this is possibly a connection. And since then, other scientists have come in, done the same thing, biopsies. Then they looked at whether the vaccine virus was in that biopsy AND IT WAS. IT WASN’T A WILD VIRUS. IT WAS THE VACCINE VIRUS in that area, not the surrounding area. So there is a relationship between gut disease, MMR vaccine, retained virus that hasn’t been processed properly because it didn’t come into your body properly and disease, brain disease. But CNN did a hit job on Andy Wakefield.

Suzanne described how the media covered up what Wakefield’s research was actually about.

Shingles

It was very rare for adults to get shingles before the chickenpox vaccine came out. Since then the rate of shingles in adults and children has skyrocketed. Now the solution to that is to give adults like four times the dose of the childhood chickenpox in an injectable vaccine against something that they already have. The theory is that you’re going to ramp up your antibodies. . . .

2:08

Making vaccines

Joe asked Suzanne how vaccines are actually made.

Suzanne:

For tetanus, you need rotten meat. That’s how the tetanus vaccine is made, with rotten meat. . . . If anyone’s worried about tetanus, what we’re shown is a picture of a soldier from like the 1800s. He’s naked and his back is arched. . . .

You’re going to get tetanus and you’re going to die. When I started doing my deep dive, in World War I, it was fought in the trenches. That’s where you get tetanus from ruminant animals. It lives in their gut, and it goes in the soil, and it’s just a spore. It doesn’t do anything until it gets into an area that doesn’t have oxygen. So you get a cut, you get a surgeon close you up real nice without cleaning it up properly, and you’re set up for tetanus which will transform from a spore to a different kind of microbe and start releasing a toxin.

COVID vaccine injuries

You’ve seen the athletes dropping dead. You know about the cardiomyopathies and pulmonary emboli, and that kind of thing. Nobody’s talking about the stem cells the newborn babies are born without. Nobody’s talking about the fact that there are death doulas to deliver dead babies. That wasn’t even a thing before. I’ve got a friend who’s a midwife who tells me that they are now creating a new field which are midwives who only deliver dead babies. They do nothing else. They didn’t need that before. COVID was an absolute nightmare in terms of obstetrics, gynecology, labor and delivery. A lot of midwives that got done because they didn’t get vaccinated, they don’t even want to go back now that they can go back because they don’t want to have their good reputations of 100 percent of normal births dealing with what’s being dealt with today in terms of the birth problems that are happening because of the actual vaccine itself. If it causes problems and blood clots in our circulation, what do you think it’s going to do to a placenta that is pretty much all blood vessel? That’s all it is. It is like a big blood vessel sandwich is what it is.

Flu vaccines

Joe:

And there are no studies that show it was safe to give to pregnant women, but yet they were saying that.

Suzanne:

Every influenza vaccine package insert says it’s never been tested for carcinogenicity or mutagenicity in pregnant women, yet it’s recommended every year for every pregnant woman and same with the pertussis vaccine. Give it to pregnant women. Never mind that it changes the immune reactivity of the infant. Nobody talks about these things. The truth is so much more complicated than the soundbite lie.

Her personal experience

During my medical residency, I just thought one day, I’m not a healer. I don’t know how to heal anything. I’m just prolonging people’s lives, treating their diseases with drugs. I’m a glorified pharmaceutical technician. I realized that one day and I was like I’m not a surgeon. I can’t do surgery. I write prescriptions. I do diagnoses, and I write prescriptions. So I decided to go into a field where people really needed prescriptions. If you don’t have kidney function, you’re on dialysis. That’s one of the glories of medicine. You can prolong people’s lives. I really enjoyed that. But then after I left completely and I started studying real physiology beyond what I learned in medicine. . . . It’s exciting. I’ve been liberated from a prison, from a stupid prison where my brain was locked down and I was told what to do and how to do it, and then watching the results. It would be wonderful if the results were good, but the results aren’t good. We treat symptoms. We treat hypertension, and hypertension is a symptom, it’s not a disease. Hypertension can come from lots of different things. That’s just one case. I really love being able to now look at the full human being and their physiology and look at them as an electronmagnetic entity that has some chemicals and vitamins and help them direct their body back towards the blueprint that it was designed upon. And that’s to me what real healing and real medicine is about. It’s not about being anti-, antibiotic, anti-this, anti-that. It’s like how about pro-life. . . . You’re going out working every day. That’s great. You know why? You’re getting your blood and your lymph flowing, and you’re sweating. You sweat. Aluminum comes out in your sweat. Toxic metal come out in your sweat. You create salt levels in your blood that stimulates your skin immune system. . . I didn’t know any of this when I was a conventionally practicing doctor. I wanted to detoxify mercury out of my patients in order to lower their blood pressure, and I was told that was not allowed. Well then, I don’t want to do this anymore because I know from a hair mineral analysis and from a chelation test that that person is burdened with aluminum and mercury. And both of those things can raise blood pressure, so why wouldn’t we want to remove that? The same reason we’re not allowed to say vaccines—you know what a multi-billion dollar industry blood pressure treatment is? Cholesterol treatment is? . . . A background in conventional medicine is like year one in really learning about healing and life. It’s the very basics. Doctors still need to keep learning, but in what? —Most conventional doctors are mandated to keep learning, but they’re told where they can read to get their credits every year. You can only get your credits from reading this and answering the questions like a good little doggy every year. . . .

Legitimate medicine

There’s just so much stuff you can do that really helps people and keeps them out of a whole bunch of trouble that they would have gotten into if they took allergy medicines and got their tonsils out or kept on their blood pressure medications and let the inflammation go wild in their body. Look, most disease comes from inflammation. Cholesterol is trying to save you; it’s not trying to kill you. The cholesterol is a response to inflammation. Your fever is trying to save your life. It’s like everything in medicine is about dampening down the symptoms that are trying to save your life.

Joe:

It took a lot of courage to step out of line and speak your mind, and I’m really glad you did. I hope more will realize that this is what a doctor is supposed to do. And you’re not supposed to be a spokesperson for an industry that’s pretty sociopathic. . . . There’s a lot of amazing work being done by medicine, but then there’s also the pharmaceutical drug company which when attached to that and the money people. They want to make more money every time they can. Every quarter, they want to have a bigger quarter, they want a bigger house, they want a bigger jet, and they just keep going. The way to get money is to get you to take their stuff. It’s not to heal you. The way they really make money is to convince you that you’re sick.

Suzanne:

And if that wasn’t the case, we’d have more medical freedom than we have. We would have choices, we would have options. We wouldn’t be told what we have to do to protect the public.

Joe:

You shouldn’t be shamed for getting better from some other way.

After listening to this talk, one has to question what we’re being told by doctors. Clearly, they aren’t taught/allowed to think for themselves.

Maybe the saving grace here are the social media outlets and all the information available on the Internet. There are courageous and honest doctors out there, ones who don’t want to keep us sick because it’s in their financial interest.

The Youtube version of this podcast has had 1.6 million views as I write this story. People are feeling more and more empowered to challenge the dictates of the medical—pharmaceutical complex that controls our health care today. Joe Rogan did it because of the COVID vaccine tyranny. More will follow.

