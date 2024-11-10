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Warrior Mom's avatar
Warrior Mom
Nov 10, 2024

the last several podcasts that Rogan has done, he is mentioning the thing, explaining how the covid BS caused him to question. recently Dave Smith admitting the same; they (vax) used to be something neither gave the second thought, but not now. this is how the PTB have overreached. THEY caused 'hesitancy'. those in the public eye discussing it, have not. people like Joe Rogan are doing what smart people do: becoming curious and looking into it themselves.

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Sally Milow's avatar
Sally Milow
Nov 10, 2024

For me this is related corruption: "Walgreens to Pay More than $100 Million to Settle Claims of Billing Government for Undispensed Prescriptions"

By: Jessika Saunders" - https://dailymuck.com/walgreens-to-pay-more-than-100-million-to-settle-claims-of-billing-government-for-undispensed-prescriptions/

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