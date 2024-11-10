It’s important for the public to know that they can’t sue vaccine manufacturers or doctors over vaccine injury. Why isn’t that ever told to parents taking their children in for those well baby checks?

Instead, Pharma is protected. The government invented a secretive and arbitrary vaccine court to compensate vaccine injury victims. In truth, it’s designed to frustrate claimants with statute of limitations provisions and long drawn-out processes where few ever receive justice.

Recently Joe Rogan briefly explained how Robert Kennedy, Jr. became involved in the shady workings of the U.S. vaccine program and what was happening to children.

In 1986, federal law indemnified the vaccine makers over injury from their products. This was the result.

2 min video

Rogan: You know how he made the transition to being worried about pharmaceutical drugs?

He would give these speeches, and he litigated a bunch of lawsuits against corporations that were polluting rivers. They cleaned up the East River. He was an environmental attorney.

They were also talking about the effects of mercury poisoning in the soil and water. These women kept coming to these things that he was doing and saying, you need to investigate mercury in vaccines.

He thought like that is like—which most people think. You hear vaccine, like the last thing I want to be labeled is a vaccine skeptic, a vaccine denier.

We talked about this yesterday; it’s like Holocaust deniers number one, but vaccine denier and election deniers are like right under there.

And he started looking into it. Particularly the MMR vaccines and the correlation between the uptick of all these autoimmune issues, autism spectrum disorders, all these different things that coincided directly with the increase in the vaccine schedule for kids.

And so then he starts doing research on it, and the more he does research on it, the more it gets uncovered that there’s this gigantic machine that’s protecting all of this because there’s so much money that’s being generated.

And most of it has to do with during the Reagan Administration; they gave them immunity to prosecution. So they couldn’t—they were no longer liable for whatever side effects the vaccines caused.

So of course they started giving little kids, little babies that were just born HepB vaccines. Like, what are you doing? You get that from needles and sex. . . .

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