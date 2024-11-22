On November 21 st the Jimmy Dore Show ran the headline, Joe Scarborough USED TO Blame Vaccines For Autism!

I remember Scarborough talking about vaccines and his son’s autism on MSNBC, but that was 20 years ago and nothing like that can happen in the mainstream media today.

It was nice to see Jimmy Dore bringing up the past.

Dore: I want to show you this clip. This is from Joe Scarborough before the Big Pharma industry got the mainstream media, the establishment media, to smear and slander RFK, Jr.

This was from when [Kennedy] was still an environmental hero, and he was writing books about thimerosal. And nobody credits him. . . .

VIDEO CLIP MSNBC 2005

Joe was totally on board with Kennedy on vaccines and autism.

Joe Scarborough: My son born in 1991 has a slight form of autism called Aspergers. And again, when I was practicing law, also when I was in Congress, parents would constantly come to me, and they would bring me videotapes of their children, and they were all around the age of my son or younger. Something happened in 1989. Robert Kennedy, Jr.: Exactly. What happened was the vaccine schedule was increased. It went up from receiving about 10 vaccines in our generation to these kids receive 24 vaccines, and they all have this thimerosal in them, this mercury. And nobody bothered to do an analysis of what the cumulative impact of all that mercury was doing to kids. As it turns out, we are injecting our children with 400 times the amount of mercury that FDA or EPA considers safe. A child on the first day that he’s born is injected with hepatitis B shot. Under EPA guidelines, he would have to be 275 pounds to safely absorb that shot.

Dore: Wow! 275 pounds for that to be safe? Where are you going to find a 275 pound newborn?. . .

VIDEO CLIP CON’T.

Kennedy: What happened was, in 1988, one in every 2,500 American children had autism. Today, one in every 166 children. Dore: I’m pretty sure today it’s one in 35. Am I wrong about that stat? Kennedy: Plus, one in six children have other kinds of learning disorders, other kinds of neurological disorders, speech delay, language disorders, ADD, hyperactivity that all seem to be connected, the science shows are all connected to autism.

“SCIENCE ALWAYS GETS DILUTED”

Scarborough: You know, Bobby, you and I could debate a thousand different issues. . ., but in this case, you’ve got the federal government coming and saying, there’s no good science, but in politics, science always gets diluted. Why hasn’t the federal government stepped up and worked more, because listen, Bobby, I can’t prove it tonight, you can’t prove it, but intuitively, you look at the spike, you look at what happened with thimerosal, there is no doubt in my mind, maybe it’s two years from now, maybe it’s five years from now, maybe it’s 10 years from now. We’re going to find out thimerosal causes, in my opinion, autism.

Dore: Boom! There’s Joe Scarborough claiming against what the CDC and the FDA says then and currently, that thimerosal, which is an ingredient in those vaccines, caused autism, and his kid has Aspergers. There’s Joe Scarborough saying that on MSNBC.

And then Joe discovered Pfizer stock, I guess. I don’t know what happened after that.

Kurt Metzger: . . . To hear it again is so shocking. . .

Dore: All it took for him to abandon his principles was eight million dollars a year. . . .

Metzger: Wait, was this before Bill Gates was in the vaccine business?

Dore: I beat you any money this was before Bill Gates decided to get in the vaccine business.

Metzger: This is Microsoft NBC. This had to be before that.

BUT CURRENTLY, the Morning Joe Show has nothing but contempt for Kennedy and his views on vaccines.

This clip from Morning Joe shows the absolute turnaround on the show.

Joe himself, understandably, was NOT in this segment. I’m sure there would have been a huge reaction from all the people who remember what he said back in 2005 if Joe had been part of this.

Instead, MSNBC had seven people involved in this concerted attack on Kennedy.

A New York Post editorial was highlighted where Kennedy was described as “nuts.” We were warned that people could end up “harmed or even dead” if he gets HHS.

Next the show featured a doctor who was a former Obama health policy director.

Dr. Kavita Patel warned that all trust in health care would disappear and medical research will stop if Kennedy is at HHS.

There was nothing said about the chronic disease epidemic overwhelming Americans. Instead, they all ganged up on Kennedy with vicious remarks about his character and his views.

They also blamed Trump voters for the people he’s nominating for Cabinet posts.

By signing up for Donald Trump, you get this. . . . Now you have Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. threatening to take away medical research, vaccinations and even fluoride.

According to the Morning Joe Show, we have the greatest health care system currently. The only problem is what Robert Kennedy might do to change things.

I’m not too worried about this tirade from the gang of seven at MSNBC because hardly anyone watches this show. A current story from the U.S. edition of the U.K. Independent https://www.the-independent.com/arts-entertainment/morning-joe-ratings-drop-continues-b2651266.html just pointed out “the precipitous ratings drop” for Morning Joe.

The plunging ratings at MSNBC’s flagship morning show comes at a perilous time as the cable news network’s parent company is set to spin it off from the rest of NBCUniversal.

Joe Scarborough seems to have forgotten about what he said about all the parents who would “constantly come to me, and they would bring me videotapes of the children” when he was in Congress. I’m sure those videotapes were of what those children were like BEFORE they were vaccinated and AFTERWARDS when they had lost learned skills and regressed into autism.

None of that matters to Scarborough or anyone else at MSNBC now. It’s more important to keep sponsors happy. Scarborough was right. “Science always gets diluted.”

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