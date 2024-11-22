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Warrior Mom
Nov 23, 2024

where on earth are these hand-waving loonies coming up with the fear porn statements that RFK jr is gonna "stop medical research, take away vaccines and fluoride..."? there is literally nothing in anything the man has ever said that can be construed that way. but then again, these are the same jokers who were telling everyone that a piece of cloth over your face will stop a virus. 'nuf said. ;)

and wow! I had NO idea that Scarborough had a kid on the spectrum or that he ever agreed with Bobby years ago. that's a total revelation to me. what a scumbag. I suppose it wouldn't be any different if his kid was lower functioning - when your paycheck depends on not believing a thing...

MSNBC is fast becoming more and more irrelevant but Jimmy Dore still loves to stick it to 'em, every chance he gets. latest episode has Joe and Mika making an arrogant non-apology to viewers who are pissed about their meeting with their ol' pal DJT. it would be humorous if it wasn't so pathetic.

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