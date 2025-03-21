A story on March 19th from Johns Hopkins got my attention.

How a retracted study from the 1990s undermined trust in vaccines and led to a persistent myth.

I immediately knew where this was going even before I looked at the article. It would blame a British gastroenterologist, Dr. Andrew Wakefield, for linking vaccines to autism. We’d be told once again that Wakefield was wrong, and he lost his medical license because of it. There are lots of studies show no link between vaccines and autism.

It’s so predictable.

Actually this article was the text of an interview between two doctors, Daniel Salmon, PhD and Josh Sharfstein, MD.

Dr. Salmon runs the Institute for Vaccine Safety at Johns Hopkins, and he has an extensive 30 year background in vaccine science.

As expected, they began by attacking Dr. Wakefield.

Salmon claimed that Wakefield said his study showed a causal link between vaccines and autism.

Salmon:

But once that paper was published, Wakefield got a lot of press and told people that he had shown vaccines had caused autism, which again, that study couldn’t even do.

NOT TRUE

In Wakefield’s own words:

In a six minute interview segment talking with CBS reporter Sharyl Attkisson on Oct 7, 2009, Dr. Wakefield described how he became involved in this controversy.

"The first study was a case series, a report of the clinical findings and the histories of twelve children who had regressed into an autistic spectrum disorder. Eight of the parents of the children saying that this was following an MMR [mumps, measles rubella] vaccine. Our duty was not only to investigate those children to see if we could get to the root of their symptoms, in particular their bowel symptoms, their diarrhea, their pain, and their mal-digestion, but also to report their history, 'My child regressed after an MMR vaccine.' We don't place any interpretation on that and we said specifically that this does not prove an association between the vaccine and the disorder, but we have an obligation as doctors and scientists to faithfully report what the parent has told to us." "The conclusion was that there is a bowel disease in children with autism which is new, which has not been investigated before, that this may well be related to the developmental regression since they had occurred around the time, and that the parental association with MMR exposure needed to be thoroughly investigated.”

In his book, Callous Disregard, Wakefield explained the British government’s duplicity in having secretly indemnified the makers of the MMR vaccine and intentionally having only passive surveillance for adverse events. Salmon mentioned none of this.

Wakefield:

The evidence revealed collusion at the highest levels of the medical establishment.

Salmon acknowledged that doctors can’t explain why there is so much autism.

Autism seems to be increasing in incidence or prevalence, so there’s more of it out there. And we don’t fully understand what causes it.

“Autism seems to be increasing”?

We’ve had 25 years of no answers about autism. It’s the disorder that has no known cause, prevention or cure. The only thing that officials are sure of is that their vaccines don’t cause it. The increases never stop and so far, no one at the CDC will admit more children actually have autism.

Salmon:

So, you have a lot of parents who are watching their children develop normally and then regress into autism. And they want to know why.

This casual attitude regarding regression defies logic. WHY do a third of autistic children experience regression?

The late Dr. Bernadine Healy (former head of NIH) was interviewed on CBS News in 2008. She called for research on children who regressed into autism to see if they were susceptible to vaccine injury because of any number of preexisting conditions.

This happened at the same time that the Hannah Poling story was in the news.

The U.S. government conceded that Hannah developed autism as a result of the five vaccines for nine different diseases she received in a single doctor’s visit.

MMR study

Salmon:

The attention this question got led to a number of large epidemiological studies that looked at kids who were vaccinated with the MMR vaccine and those who weren’t, so there were control groups. And those studies found no association between the MMR vaccine and autism.``

How is this science? What were the parameters of these studies? Were these children who were fully vaccinated, unvaccinated or partially vaccinated? Were these children who just got the same vaccines, but on a different schedule?

Everyone in the medical profession knows that epidemiological or population studies merely look at numbers. They are known for being the least reliable and most easily flawed and easily manipulated to get the results the researchers want. That’s the kind of “science” officials rely on to demonstrate the no link claim.

Salmon:

Once it started to become clear that the MMR vaccine was not associated with autism, the hypothesis shifted from the MMR vaccine [as a cause of autism] to thimerosal, which at the time was used as a preservative in some childhood vaccines. Thimerosal was never used in the MMR vaccine, but it was used as a preservative in multidose vials of other vaccines. That led to a number of large studies looking at thimerosal in vaccines and autism, and those studies also found no relationship.

I find it concerning that nowhere in this talk is “thimerosal” described as containing mercury.

Nor is there any mention of the aluminum used in vaccines. Aluminum is also a neurotoxin.

Vaxxed /unvaxxed

Salmon:

Something we often hear from people worried about vaccines is that we need to do a vaccinated/unvaccinated study. And intuitively, that makes a lot of sense. It seems rather straightforward. But in fact, it’s more complicated than that. Consider the example of what causes lung cancer. If you looked at lung cancer rates among people who drink alcohol, you would find that the rate is higher than it is for nondrinkers, and somebody might conclude that drinking alcohol causes lung cancer. But that’s not the case. The issue is that people who drink are more likely to smoke, and smoking causes lung cancer. So drinking would be a confounder, something that’s associated with the exposure and the outcome, but not a part of the causal pathway. And in the case of looking at vaccinated versus unvaccinated children, only about 2% of American children are completely unvaccinated. And that 2% is very, very different from the 98%.

This is a red herring. There are mounting numbers of parents now too scared or too well-informed to vaccinate their children. The study group is out there, all you have to do is look.

Instead of honestly addressing vaccine safety concerns, officials make up their own science and hide what’s really happening.

Even the CDC admits that less than one percent of vaccine injuries are reported to VAERS, the Vaccine Adverse Events Reporting System.

The Vaccine Safety Datalink (VSD) is another monitoring system that catalogues all types of medical conditions associated with vaccines from data from HMOs. Even though this is government information paid for by taxpayers, independent researchers are not allowed access.

If Dr. Salmon cared to do real research, he could look at the children who regressed to see what common factors were associated with their decline. What happened following routine vaccinations? I can guarantee the evidence would be much more compelling than drinking alcohol and lung cancer.

Salmon might also look for the same rates of autism among middle aged and elderly Americans. Officials like to pretend that every demographic has the same rate as eight years olds, but so far, they haven’t been able to show us the one in 36 forty, sixty and eighty year olds with autism. Autism is a new disorder, exploding in the 21st century.

Salmon:

But when it comes to autism, the science has already largely been done. If you gave me a pot of money and said, let’s do more vaccine safety research, autism would not be high up on this list because the existing science is already quite compelling.

In truth officials have refused to honestly investigate the link between vaccines and autism.

I look forward to hearing what Dr. Salmon will say when our autism rate takes another gigantic leap upwards, probably closer to the California rate of one in every 22 children, one in 14 boys.

He can once again tell us, “Autism seems to be increasing in incidence or prevalence. And we don’t fully understand what causes it.”

Autism is intentionally marginalized because too much focus on what’s happening to children leads right back to the vaccine controversy. Instead the public has been conditioned by calls for autism awareness and acceptance every April. We see autism as a fact of life for children today. We’re told it’s all part of neurodiversity.

Our health agencies are part of the cover-up. The controversy has never been about “the science” because they’ve never done the real science on vaccines. There were never double blind placebo studies on individual vaccines before they were licensed.

There have never been studies on the cumulative effects of the ever-increasing vaccine schedule on the health of a child. We have a one-size-fits-every child schedule without any regard for an individual’s susceptibility to vaccine injury.

Jim Moody is someone I’ve known for a number of years. He’s an attorney and very involved in legal cases related to vaccines and autism.

In an interview in 2024, Jim talked about the corruption surrounding the safety of the vaccine program.

Jim pointed out how the government purposely covers up vaccine injuries to ensure that the public believes in the program, while downplaying the impact of autism.

Agencies are keen to ‘normalize’ autism as a mostly genetic condition that has been around forever. This is largely because they don’t want to admit or confront or even know how much autism is caused by vaccines, or less so by other environmental causes. This policy of deliberate ignorance is both to protect the guilty, i.e. the past damage caused by the vaccine program and payment of damages, and the future ‘policy’ favoring full mass mandated vaccination because they are ‘safe and effective.’

The title of the Salmon interview has no relationship what’s going on in the real world. Vaccines Don't Cause Autism. Why Do Some People Think They Do?

Clearly after the Hannah Poling concession in 2008, the proof was there. The government admitted it: VACCINES CAN CAUSE AUTISM.

And it isn’t some people who think there is a link.

Actually many thousands of parents and growing numbers of well-credentialed experts understand the clear link between vaccines and the onset of autism. It is mainstream medicine, with their vast pharma ties, which remains clueless.

Dr. Salmon may think that the science is settled on vaccines and autism, but with Robert Kennedy, Jr. at HHS and Trump’s next pick to head the CDC, we may finally see legitimate research and the uncovering of everything that has been covered up.

