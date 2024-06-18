Just when you think that a whole month where we celebrate and accept autism every April is plenty of good news about autism, there’s also Autistic Pride Day, June 18th.

It was started back in 2005 by Aspies For Freedom (AFF).

I’m not seeing a lot of coverage in the US, but I found a couple of stories from overseas.

They were all about neurodiversity, celebration and acceptance..

A story in India describes autism as something totally different from my experience.

June 17, 2024, India TV: When is Autistic Pride Day 2024? Date, theme, history, significance and more

Autistic Pride Day 2024 will be a day to celebrate the progress made in terms of autism acceptance and a reminder of the work that still needs to be done. It will be a day to honour and celebrate the diversity and strengths of the autistic community.

The message here seems to be that autism is not a disability; it’s just a difference, something to celebrate.

. . .This day aimed to raise awareness about autism and promote acceptance and understanding of neurodiversity. . . . . . . It has become a platform for autistic individuals to come together and celebrate their unique identities, strengths, and contributions to society. . . . . . . It also serves as a reminder for society to recognize and appreciate the diversity and value that neurodiversity brings to the world.

From the way autism is presented, you’d never think it was condition where 30 percent of the people had no speech or very limited speaking ability.

It disguises the fact that about 30 percent of individuals with autism are prone to wandering and require constant surveillance.

We’re not told that NIH puts the percentage of autistic people who engage in self-harm at around 40 percent.

Instead Autistic Pride Day dresses up autism into something most of us wouldn’t recognize. I know huge numbers of parents who find very little to celebrate when it comes to the autism in their lives.

The second theme in the article involved ending discrimination against autism.

. . .It also sought to counter the negative stereotypes and stigma attached to autism. . . . For too long, autistic individuals have been marginalized and discriminated against due to societal misconceptions about autism. This day is an opportunity for autistic individuals to reclaim their narrative and showcase their pride in being who they are.

I’m trying to understand the history of marginalization and discrimination that autistic people have faced. Most of us never heard about autism or knew anyone with autism until the 21st century.

Actually this whole presentation of Autistic Pride Day is designed to continue the myth that autism has always been a part of humanity; we just didn’t recognize what it was. We have traditionally ignored autistic people or hid them away.

As I said, this whole thing isn’t getting coverage here, but I did also find a story from Scotland, where incidentally, the autism rate is one in every 23 students.

June 17, 2024, Inverness Courier: Autism Rights Group Highland chair says Pride day is about visibility and rejecting shame

The Autism Rights Group Highland (ARGH) say public events are key to maintaining visibility for the community. . . . “For me it’s about visibility, and rejecting shame,” ARGH chair Kabie explained. “I don’t feel particularly proud to be autistic, because that seems like a weird concept, so it’s the rejection of shame that really sticks out to me. We’re not going to hide, and we know that visibility really helps other people. “I think some non-autistic people don’t understand the discrimination and the shame and the difficulties that still come with being autistic.

Again, autistic people supposedly face discrimination and misunderstanding.

I think that the biggest concerns of autism parents involve services and special education and what is there for them after high school. It’s not because of any long-standing patterns of discrimination, but because schools everywhere are struggling to address the critical needs of ever-growing numbers of students with autism that never used to be here.

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