Anne’s Substack

Anne’s Substack

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JAN NELL
Jun 18, 2024

Pride Day yes I am celebrating all the suffering my twins go through due to their autism 24 hours a day Absolutely the saddest and most harmful for our children May God help All;..and bring back attendance complete compassion for those who suffer....with autism

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1 reply by Anne Dachel
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SoloD
Jun 18, 2024

The existing situation is completely hopeless.

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