Dr. Phil's Latest RFK Jr. Interview - Endorsement of Trump and Its Impact | Dr. Phil Primetime

In this compelling interview, Dr. Phil speaks with RFK Jr. about his surprising endorsement of Donald Trump and the challenges he's faced, including media blackballing and campaign suspension. Discover RFK Jr.'s influential role in the upcoming election and his commitment to tackling chronic diseases. Tune in for an in-depth look at the intersection of politics, health, and media.

While a number of topics were covered in the 20 minute segment here, my focus, as always, was on children’s health and the chronic disease epidemic.

Here is what RFK had to say about this topic.

. . . I had this interesting series of meetings with President Trump, in which he really surprised me by strongly endorsing the mission for his presidency, he saying that he wanted his legacy to end the chronic disease in this country.

And that’s been my central mission for the past 20 years is addressing that issue.

What’s happening to our kids? We have the sickest children in the world.

When I was a kid, about six percent of American children had chronic disease. Today, it’s 60 percent. These are in basically major categories like neurological illnesses, which is ADD, ADHD, speech delay, language delay, tics, Tourette syndrome, narcolepsy, ASD, autism, autoimmune diseases like rheumatoid arthritis and juvenile diabetes. And the allergic diseases like peanut allergies and food allergies and eczema.

All of these appeared in the mid 1980s.

I never saw anybody with any of these diseases when I was a kid.

Dr. Phil: I grew up in the 50s, and these weren’t issues.

Kennedy: They weren’t issues. You didn’t know anybody who had diabetes. You certainly did not know anybody who had autism, and now—or peanut allergies.

In fact, Congress asked the EPA, tell us what year these epidemic began. EPA scientists came back and said, it’s red line, 1985.

That gives us a hint about the culprits because we know it’s not a genetic injury. Genes don’t cause epidemics. They may provide the vulnerability, but you need an environmental exposure, an environmental toxin.

So something happened in our kids around that time, and it’s probably a lot of different exposures: the collapse of our food system, industrialization of our food system, etc.

Dr. Phil: You and I have talked before, and I’ve learned so much about you and how deeply convicted you are about these things. I tried to help millions of others that might not know how deeply convicted you are. I think we made a lot of progress in that regard. . . .

Bobby continued talking about the issues he so strongly cares about, and he said that these things are now part of the “national conversation,” which they weren’t previously. He admitted this effort has come a great cost to him personally.

Dr. Phil included comments that Donald Trump made about Bobby earlier in the day.

Bobby added this: We talked about his commitment to chronic disease. It’s one of the things that brought us together.

A couple of hours after the assassination attempt, Phil, I got a call from Calley Means, who’s kind of the leading advocate in the country against chronic disease, and against processed food which is really poisoning our children.

He’s been advising me for a long time and consulting with me. He called me that night, and he said that he was also advising President Trump on this issue, which made me happy that President Trump even knew about this issue.

He asked if I would be willing to talk to President Trump, and I said, yes. President Trump then called me a little while later, and we ended up meeting with each other the following day and doing a series of meetings. . . .

President Trump said that he want [the chronic disease epidemic] as his legacy, to solve it. I’ll do anything I can to make sure that happens.

This is to me the most important issue in our country today because we have the highest chronic disease burden of any country in the world, and it’s destroying us.

It’s $4.3 trillion a year it’s costing our country, five times the military budget.

When my uncle was President, the medical expenditures on chronic disease were zero.

Today it’s 95 percent of our health care expenditures. It’s sinking our country, and we’re getting sicker and sicker.

We’re paying twice what Europeans do from healthcare; we have the worst healthcare outcomes in the world.

It’s all because we’re being mass poisoned by processed foods, by pesticides, by chemicals, pharmaceutical drugs, and there’s a series of industry that actually made money by keeping us sick.

It’s not just industries, but it’s the med schools, the hospitals, insurance companies you think would want us healthy, but they actually make more money if we sicker.

Then of course, the pharmaceutical companies—

If you have a chronic disease, you’re a lifetime patient. This drug Ozempic costs $1,500 for a week [sic].

(Ozempic costs $1,500 a month, according to Dr. Casey and Calley Means.)

There’s now a bill before Congress that would force the insurance companies, Medicare to pay for it for every American who’s obese. Well, that’s 74 percent of our population. That’s going to be $3 trillion a year.

For a tiny fraction of that, you could give every American three meals a day of organic food and diabetes would disappear overnight.

Diabetes is treatable with food, with exercise, and obesity is.

Dr. Phil: What you talk about is empirically verified. This isn’t some theory that you hatch in your back room sometime. These things are factually based. They’re empirical, and I think that’s so important. It was important to me that whenever you were talking about this, you were also talking about being blackballed by the media.

The conversation turned to how Bobby was censored by the media due to the power and control of pharma over news content.

Dr. Phil noted that Merit Street Media is willing to cover these controversial topics. He also had Calley Means on earlier this summer.

Appetite for Destruction: Is Our Food Killing Us? (meritstreetmedia.com)

Dr. Phil said this about the reaction to Calley Means.

We had Calley Means on my show, Dr. Phil Prime Time, talking about the very things that you’re focusing on here, and my audience was fascinated, because there were things they had not heard before.

There were facts, information they had not heard, and that show, we put it on our, we have an app, Merit Plus where you can watch those shows after the fact, and that show just continued, its audience grew and grew. And it continues to this day to grow based on the information that was given.

People were fascinated by what he—

Kennedy: He’s riveting.

Dr. Phil: You’re exactly right, and people don’t know because the information is not being put out there.

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