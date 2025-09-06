The Senate hearing on September 4th was, as Martha MacCallum at Fox News put it, “a freakout.” Lost in the heated exchanges was any reasonable conversation about what Kennedy was doing at the CDC and why it was necessary.

Fox News, to their credit, interviewed a member of that committee who agrees with Kennedy, and his reasons make sense.

September 4th, GOP senator says RFK Jr has 'some of the thickest skin' he's ever seen (Full video on this link)

Sen. Roger Marshall, R-Kan., calls for transparency on vaccines following Democratic senators' clash with Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. on 'The Story.'

Video:

Martha MacCallum:

Another huge story today, HHS Secretary RFK Jr. calling his shakeup at the CDC “absolutely necessary.” During a feisty faceoff on Capitol Hill, some Democratic Senators demanding that he outright resign, saying that he is putting Americans’ health in danger. Secretary Kennedy accusing Democrats of “crazy talk” and making things up.

The clip continued showing the bitter exchanges between Kennedy and Senators.

The clip ended with Senator Roger Marshall, a physician, showing a chart of the massive number of vaccinations our children receive.

“. . .By the time they’re 18 months, they’ve had 18 jabs. By the time they get old enough to vote, they have 76 jabs.”

MacCallum:

So that last comment was from Kansas Republican Senator and doctor, Roger Marshall who joins us now. . . .I want to ask you about the 76 jabs because . . .many of us have brought a lot of babies into this world, three in my case, and they do. They start getting these injections almost right away. I want to talk to you about that, but first of all, I want to get your take on the overall atmosphere in there today based on what you just listened to.

Marshall:

Secretary Kennedy has some of the thickest skin I’ve ever seen, that he’s a fighter. I didn’t realize how hard it was going to be to change America’s sick care system into a health care system. . . . Everyone goes to their instinct. The Democrat’s political instinct is to be the big brother. They want to be overly prescriptive. Here’s all these vaccines that you can take. There’s 20 vaccines, 76 shots. We want you to take everyone of them. Secretary Kennedy and myself want more transparency. I want to present the evidence to you and your significant other and your children, how it applies to you. I don’t know why they think everybody needs the hepatitis vaccine, every baby on day number one. . . . We don’t know what those 76 jabs are doing to that baby’s immune system, so let’s be a little bit more measured. Look, I’m a big fan of polio vaccinations, MMR, the DPT vaccines have done great work, but every person doesn’t need every vaccine available.

Let’s be transparent. Let’s inform moms and dads and make decisions with your doctor. Democrats, they want to tell you what to do.

MacCallum:

It’s interesting to see the overall freak-out because all of these vaccines are going to be available, right? If someone says, “I want the hepatitis vaccine for my child,” you’re just saying think about it. Think about your own circumstances, whether or not it’s a necessary vaccine for your child. . . .

Another clip of a committee hearing

MacCallum asked Marshall about the COVID mRNA vaccine.

MacCallum:

. . .What are your thoughts on mRNA now, doctor and Senator, as you look at it, do you have questions about side effects and who should be getting it and who shouldn’t?

Marshall:

Absolutely, Martha. Wrap Speed was a miracle. What President Trump and his team accomplished was absolutely a miracle. We had a novel virus that nobody had ever seen. There was no immunity to it. It was made by a lab in Wuhan, and it was killing millions of people. So at the time, that vaccine was very important. Today, multiple of us have great immunity and not everybody needs that vaccine right now. We should be very measured in who gets this.

As I look through all the coverage of this critical hearing, there is one glaring fact: THERE ARE COUNTLESS CLIPS OF DEMOCRATS RANTING AT KENNEDY, but I’m not seeing what was presented by Senators Marshall and Johnson, both of whom were in support of Robert Kennedy.

Luke 8:17: "For there is nothing hidden that will not become visible, and nothing secret that will not be known and come to light."

