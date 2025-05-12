I am afraid that only a full-on system collapse of our disease care system will allow for a new paradigm to evolve— Dr. Stoller

In an opinion piece on April 29th the Washington Post announced that Robert Kennedy Jr. is wrong in calling autism, now affecting one in every 31 children, one in every 19 boys, an “epidemic.”

For over two decades the mainstream media and public health officials have done everything in their power to normalize autism. They’ve promoted the ideas of “greater awareness,” “broader definition” and “better diagnosing” to explain away the nonstop increase in the number of affected children.

Having someone like Kennedy in a position of power as head of HHS means their efforts will have to be stepped up, and the WaPo did just that.

WASHINGTON POST

In What Kennedy gets wrong about autism’s causes—We already know a lot about the disorder and why its prevalence has increased by Leana S. Wen, we were told that when Kennedy talks about preventing autism, he’s blaming the parents.

The article included Christopher Banks, president and CEO of the Autism Society, who challenged the whole idea that autism can be prevented.

The WaPo went on to list the possible ways parents’ behavior can result in autism.

In fact, decades of well-designed, long-term studies have examined the complex interplay between genes and the environment, said David Mandell, director of the Center for Mental Health at the University of Pennsylvania. These studies found a number of factors can increase risk, including low-birth weight among premature babies and older paternal age, though the exact mechanisms for how these cause autism are unclear.

Whatever the “factors,” it happens before birth

What is clear is that “to the extent there is an environmental factor, it is almost certainly in utero,” Mandell said.

Experts deny any increase

The expanded understanding of autism as a spectrum disorder means that many children being diagnosed with ASD today would not have been considered autistic before. Diagnostic tools and standards for evaluation have evolved as well. Many autism cases have erroneously been labeled as other conditions.

“Babies are born with autism”

As far as the claim of a link to childhood vaccines is concerned, the WaPo had this to say:

Such an understanding directly contradicts claims from Kennedy and his anti-vaccine allies, who blame autism on early childhood immunizations. Not only has this been thoroughly disproved with gold-standard studies involving millions of children, it goes against the emerging consensus that babies are born with autism.

At the bottom of the article was this summary of the comments posted on the story:

The comments overwhelmingly criticize Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s views on autism, particularly his portrayal of it as a preventable disease and his lack of medical expertise. Many commenters express concern that his statements are harmful, misleading, and based on debunked

I wanted to post a comment, but a subscription was needed. Looking over the ones at the bottom of the story, it seemed that everyone agreed with what Wen said in her article.

It can’t be vaccines

NEW YORK TIMES

Also on April 29th the New York Times attacked Kennedy over remarks he made on the Dr. Phil Show in Kennedy Advises New Parents to ‘Do Your Own Research’ on Vaccines

“False information” from RFK

In an interview with Dr. Phil, the health secretary offered false information about vaccine oversight and revealed a lack of basic understanding of new drug approvals. Health secretary, Robert F Kennedy Jr advised parents of newborns to “do your own research before vaccinating” their infants in a televised interview in which he suggested the measles shot was unsafe and repeatedly made false statements that cast doubt on the benefits of vaccination and the independence of the Food and Drug Administration.

Ex-FDA vaccine division chief, Dr. Peter Marks, was quoted, “Vaccines are required to be extensively studied for safety.”

The New York Times cited Dr. Paul Offit and Dr. Peter Hotez each as a “vaccine expert” without mentioning that they both are vaccine developers who’ve made large incomes from vaccines. Clearly they’re going to defend the industry they’re profiting from.

May 7th USA Today had an article on RFK’s plan to find the cause of autism.

According to USA Today, the science is settled on vaccines and autism.

Kennedy, a former environmental lawyer, has long promoted a debunked link between vaccines and autism.

The piece included a video of an interview with Dr Robert Besser who is convinced that there is no link to vaccines.

The question of whether vaccines cause autism has been addressed again and again and again by some of the best scientists in the world. It’s been reviewed by expert scientific committees, and the conclusion is clear that vaccines, preservatives in vaccines, do not cause autism.

Here too, just like Offit and Hotez, the “expert” denying a link between autism and vaccines has deep, deep ties to the pharmaceutical industry. Multiple sites describe Besser as an American doctor and executive who has served as president and CEO of the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation since April 2017.

The background on Robert Wood Johnson states this:

The Robert Wood Johnson Foundation (RWJF), initially established by Robert Wood Johnson II, has deep roots in the pharmaceutical industry due to his family's ownership of Johnson & Johnson (J&J).

Everyone is in lockstep

The Washington Post claimed that “gold-standard studies involving millions of children” disprove any link between vaccines and autism. Besides, there really isn’t more autism. And if there is an environmental factor ‘it is almost certainly in utero’ because kids are “born with autism.”

In addition, the New York Times cited experts all out to discredit everything Kennedy had to say about autism and about vaccines.

USA Today was adamant that the claim of a link between vaccines and autism has long been debunked.

What is also abundantly clear is that the media is never bothered by glaring conflicts of interest in the case of Offit, Hotez or Besser. Testimony from experts who make huge profits from the drug industry is now the standard from the mainstream medicine.

What about the studies?

I’m continually amazed that the “studies show no link” crowd has never made the claim that their research is INDEPENDENT. In other words, there are no pharmaceutical industry ties. I never see that word. And no doubt, it’s because there are always pharma connections.

They also don’t go into detail about the studies themselves. The truth is, they’re actually epidemiological studies, also called population studies. They universally acknowledged as the weakest kind of science because they are often flawed and can be easily manipulated to get the results the researchers want. Why is this only kind of research they have?

Why are news outlets like the New York Times, USA Today and the Washington Post so trusting when it comes to official claims? Isn’t it the job of the media to verify what they’re told? Why do they never want to look into studies that challenge what officials tell us?

This brings me to the research that we never hear about. Yes, amazingly, there are studies that directly contradict the experts like the ones cited by the N.Y. Times, USA Today and the Washington Post. The difference is we don’t get to hear about them.

To understand what I’m talking about, we just have to look at a book published in 2024 called, Incurable US—Why the Best Medical Science Does Not Make It into Clinical Practice, by K.P. Stoller, MD.

Doctors treat, they don’t cure

Dr. Stoller

Dr. Ken Stoller details how “medical science” is really all about industry profit that has turned modern health care into what RFK calls, “sick care,” and the sicker we are the better.

Mainstream medicine never seems to be alarmed about the explosion in auto-immune disease and chronic illness now plaguing the majority of Americans. Instead, they’ve convinced us that our health depends on prescription drugs and on the industry that profits from it.

For those of us in the autism community who have been focused solely on the vaccine—autism controversy, Stoller’s book exposes the cover-up of genuine science by the industry that has the final word on what is acceptable research when it comes to vaccines.

Stoller devotes a whole chapter to vaccine science, and he sums things up quite well:

I have felt the original intention of vaccines was a good one, but that has changed over the years, and making and selling vaccines has become a very big business where there is no liability and the only incentive is to sell more and more often. We have the wrong people making vaccines, the wrong people testing vaccines, and the wrong people recommending vaccines—it just doesn’t get any worse. No one is studying the effect of vaccines on overall morbidity and mortality in real-life situations, because if they did, they would find that vaccines, as they have been administered, have a direct link to neurodevelopmental syndromes (including autism) and now cause far more problems than they solve.

Stoller reviews the vaccines in the childhood schedule, casting serious doubt over the endless claims that all these shots are both safe and effective.

He reveals the scandalous destruction of research linking the MMR vaccine to autism in African American boys by CDC employees.

The case of William Thompson

Dr. William Thompson is a senior scientist at the CDC who co-authored several studies on vaccines and autism, including the infamous 2004 study published in the journal Pediatrics, which analyzed whether there was a link between the MMR vaccine and autism. In 2014, Dr. Thompson issued a statement through his attorney, saying that he had concerns about how data in the 2004 MMR-autism study was handled. He specifically expressed concern that data showing a potential increased risk for autism among African American boys who received the MMR vaccine before 36 months of age was not properly explored or reported in the final publication. The data on this study was saved only because Thompson kept a copy, but the intent of the Infectious Disease Division was to destroy the data on the African American subgroup.

Statement by Dr. William Thompson, Senior Scientist at the CDC, Aug. 27, 2014;

. . .I regret that my co-authors and I omitted statistically significant information in our 2004 article published in the journal Pediatrics. The omitted data suggested that African American males who received the MMR vaccine before the age thirty-six months were at increased risk for autism.

Stoller writes about a clandestine meeting at a place called Simpsonwood in Norcross, Georgia in 2000.

The Simpsonwood meeting was a closed-door scientific conference held by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in Norcross, Georgia. It brought together scientists, doctors, pharmaceutical companies and public health officials to discuss preliminary findings from a study by Dr. Thomas Verstraeten on thimerosal—a mercury-containing preservative once used in some vaccines—and its potential link to neurodevelopmental disorders, including autism.

The CDC moved it off-site away from the CDC thinking they would not be subject to FOIA requests if they did so. Also, meeting with representatives of pharmaceutical companies was not legal unless they had opened the meeting to the public which they certainly did not. Verstraeten’s early analysis revealed a clear correlation between thimerosal exposure and certain neurodevelopmental outcomes. So, the consensus of the meeting was to cover-up the results, and Verstaeten was instructed to dilute the data to make the significance disappear. I think it went through at least 4 or 5 generations before he published his research that no longer showed any link to neurodevelopmental problems.

It’s clear that for the past 25 years health officials have known what’s really happening to children, and they’ve devoted themselves to covering up the truth.

Regulators, mainstream medicine, their partners in the pharmaceutical industry along with their willing hirelings in the media have all lied to us about autism for decades. In unison they promote the myth that all the neurologically damaged children now flooding our schools are various forms of “neurodiversity.” They even made up a whole month to celebrate autism, April, Awareness/Acceptance Month.

Covering up the autism epidemic is just one example of the medical—pharmaceutical complex’s efforts to profit off a nation of the chronically ill and disabled.

Stoller includes topics from COVID to Lyme disease, Crohn’s disease, cervical cancer and so much more. The paradigm of modern medicine is not based on getting patients better; it is about making us customers for life. Studies that support this basic philosophy are recognized. Research that promotes a healthy lifestyle, diet, prevention and alternative treatments does not.

One stunning example of the ruthless, profit-driven attitude of the powers in charge is what happened over Vioxx.

Vioxx was the arthritis medicine that was removed from the market in September 2004 by its manufacturer, Merck. Studies revealed that it was linked to an increase in dangerous cardiovascular events such as strokes and heart attacks. 500,000 excess deaths from heart attacks have been linked to Vioxx.

Stoller writes:

During the Vioxx (now discontinued) drug class-action suit in Australia, Merck emails revealed to what lengths they were prepared to go to “neutralize” and “discredit” physicians who were critical of Vioxx. “We may need to seek them out and destroy them where they live,” a Merck employee wrote, according to The Australian.

Stoller’s book is a chilling expose of the true state of medicine in the 21st century and a frightening preview of things to come.

I asked Dr. Stoller about his book.

Why did you write this book?

I wrote the book because there are things I have discovered in the trenches of Rockefeller medicine that the public needs to be aware of. Not just the usual Pharma controls everything, but how conventional medicine has its collective head up its collective backside and has gotten so much wrong.

How much of an influence does the pharmaceutical industry have over medical research?

They control the journals, they control the funding, they have captured all regulatory agencies, they control the academics.

As Americans get sicker and sicker, why don’t health officials and mainstream medicine see this as health care emergency?

Conventional medicine wants us sick. They provide disease care not health care and the sicker we are, the more money they make. So, whatever makes us sick is good for business as there is no profit in the cure. When you incentivize disease, do you think you are going to get health? No, you will get more disease.

Why are doctors and officials adamant that no increase in autism is a real increase in the number of affected children?

If you tell someone a lie over, and over, it takes only three times from a respected source or an authority figure, humans will believe the lie and won’t be budged after that no matter how many facts you show them.

How can we turn things around to the point where there is genuine health care in America?

I am afraid that only a full-on system collapse of our disease care system will allow for a new paradigm to evolve, one that is not hospital centric. We are getting very close to a full collapse of our disease care system. Our current system is not sustainable. We spend the most on “healthcare” of any first world nation and yet we have the worse results and the highest infant mortality. It will collapse.

Background on Dr. Stoller

In 2020, the Medical Board of California revoked Dr. Stoller’s medical license for giving medical vaccine exemptions to ten children, including a four month old with congestive heart failure and an infant who woke up in a pool of blood the day after routine vaccinations.

California is adamant that there will be no vaccine exemptions, even medical ones for sick children. All doctors must comply.

Dr. Stoller is sure that the action taken against him by the state of California was also due to his work to develop genetic screening for adverse reactions to vaccines.

Even speculating that some children may be susceptible to vaccine injury had to be stopped. Stoller’s work contradicting the principle of vaccinology, VACCINES ARE SAFE AND EFFECTIVE FOR EVERY CHILD—NO EXCEPTIONS.

Finding out if your child would be at risk

Stoller put together a genetic screen for adverse risk following immunizations based on available knowledge-to-date of association of specific genes to outcomes. Stoller informed his patients that these associations have not been clinically validated beyond doubt because sensitivity and specificity studies have not yet been conducted. That doesn’t mean they are not evidence of risk. It means we don’t know enough to calculate what that increased risk might be.

Susceptible children

The situation for informed choice regarding vaccination in the US is deplorable. Even people with medical reasons seen as valid by CDC and vaccine manufacturers with contraindications are being coerced to vaccinate. Pediatricians don’t read vaccine package inserts, and many do not even know what’s in the vaccines they are injecting into infants, pregnant mothers, and children. Biomarkers could alert them to patients at highest risk, and while there is still so much research to do on these genetic biomarkers, they are still an objective means to determine potential increased risk for an intervention that is already considered unavoidably unsafe. Much of the "genetic" risk is actually "genetic x environment interaction" risk, due to variation that makes certain individuals more susceptible to toxins in vaccines than others. Some will call them "environmental susceptibility genes,” and every human being has the right to express their own genetic variation without fear of being harmed by mandated vaccines for some "greater good.”

Additional info

I have interviewed Dr. Stoller a number of times for the website Age of Autism and for my Substack.

Nov 7, 2024 MY PICK TO HEAD THE CDC: DR KENNETH STOLLER

Oct 9, 2024 Dr. Peter McCullough talks to Dr. Ken Stoller: “Every vaccine. . . looks bad”

Aug 8, 2024 Does the link between BPA in plastics and autism reinforce the claim that vaccines cause autism?

Sept 3, 2013 Dachel Video Q&A with Dr. Ken Stoller: Does DC Care About Our Kids' Health?

May 7, 2007, Throwing children into oncoming traffic: The truth about Autism

2007 Anne McElroy Dachel: The 2007 CDC Autism Study

