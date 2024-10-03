Here was a great piece about censoring doctors by Louis Conte. Even if they think vaccines are damaging children, they’re afraid to say anything.

I POSTED THIS COMMENT ON THE STORY:

Not only is it forbidden to raise suspicions about vaccine safety by members of the medical community, but as this radio interview from Ireland shows, doctors there can’t talk about what’s causing the autism increases when parents ask.

IRELAND: Doctors can't talk about autism OR 'they’re going to be struck off'

NO QUESTIONS ALLOWED

“I don’t know what’s causing it, but we as parents find it impossible to ask questions. . . .

“Through the years, because of having the epilepsy with the children and all that, I’ve been in different hospitals at different times, and I often have conversations with different doctors, different consultants.

“And four or five them told me, they can’t talk about it. If they do, they’re going to be struck off.”

Very powerful forces are in control of what doctors can and can’t talk about.

Anne Dachel

Age of Autism https://www.ageofautism.com/

Loss of Brain Trust https://www.lossofbraintrust.com/

THOUGHTS?

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