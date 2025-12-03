A news story from Kenya on December 3rd got my attention. It was a short YouTube clip of officials in Kenya talking about the rise in autism.

The director of the Kenya Institute of Special Education, Dr. Norman Kiogora, is alarmed about all the children with autism. He wants to know where they’re all coming from. He plans to do research to find the cause.

Here in the U.S. we stopped actually caring about autism’s cause a couple of decades ago. Clearly news hasn’t reached Kenya that kids like this are nothing new.

U.S. health officials tell us autism always been here. They would say that Dr. Kiogora needs to raise awareness and set aside the month of April to celebrate all the neurodiversity.

The worldwide epidemic of neurologically injured children will have its greatest impact on these poor nations that can least afford to support this disabled population.

I hope Dr. Kiogora looks into the volumes of evidence supporting the link between our unchecked, unsafe vaccine program and the explosion in neuro-developmental disorders.

You can contact the Kenya Institute of Special Education (KISE) through its general support email or phone number. The best way to reach KISE is by emailing info@kise.ac.ke or calling their office at +254 (20) 800-7977.

As the country celebrates international day for persons living with disability, it has emerged that there is a rise in autism cases country wide.

Kenya Institute of Special Education’s director, Dr. Norman Kiogora says KISE has embarked on research to establish the reasons behind the spike in autism.

During the celebrations to mark the day, 100 people were assessed in the Institute.

. . .

Kiogora:

We are doing our research to find out what is causing this rising. And it’s in big numbers . . .countries worldwide. Yesterday we had a team here from outside the country and they are telling us they are equally concerned about the recent case of autism. And therefore, we are doing research to find out what is causing this particular disability.

Other speakers talked about the lack of awareness and manpower to address the needs of the disabled.

Some of these children require routine therapy multiple times in the course of a week, of a month of a year. It’s expensive.

Please comment, share, restack, subscribe (it’s free)

Luke 8:17: “For there is nothing hidden that will not become visible, and nothing secret that will not be known and come to light“