Whenever I read about “increasing demand,” especially in YOUNGER CHILDREN, I cringe. DEMAND for special education services SHOULDN’T KEEP INCREASING. Why do I see this every single day?

Here’s the latest.

May 30, 2024, La Rosa (CA) Press Democrat: Sebastopol school for students with special needs, mental health diagnoses expands to serve younger students

A new building will help increase the school’s capacity by a dozen preschool learners, who Sonomy County districts say there is a rising need for. . . . It comes after three years of discussion between the school and the county’s biggest district about the swelling number of kindergarten and first grade students experiencing difficulties regulating emotional and social aspects of school, fueled by the pandemic school closures. “Each year, in November or December, I start getting referrals from districts who have during the first semester really tried to meet the needs of their students and who have learned that they need something different,” Davidson said.. . . As more districts referred young students to Plumfield following Castro Ballard’s call in 2021, the school began using “every nook and cranny” to expand their capacity from 18 to 26, by creating classrooms spaces for students in transitional kindergarten through third grade. . . . This will no longer be the case when the two-classroom building opens its doors in January 2025, increasing the school’s capacity by a dozen students. . . . Behind him was the empty grass field where the $1.3 million building will be erected. It will contain a library, an art room, a restroom for staff and for students. It will be surrounded by a deck for outdoor instruction and have a dedicated playground. The new classrooms will be solely dedicated to early learners K-3, allowing for a developmentally appropriate environment that is separate from the older students. . . .

For some reason we keep acting like all we need to do is open more special needs classes and schools.

Something is driving more and more of our YOUNGEST CHILDREN to be disabled. And the disabilities aren’t cognitive learning problems. They are “social and emotional” problems.

WHY? What is causing a “swelling number of kindergarten and first grade students” NOT TO BE ABLE to regulate their behavior to the extent that they can’t function in a mainstream classroom?

And what if there’s more and more and more……..no end in sight? The expansions will go on forever.