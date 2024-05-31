La Rosa, CA: Preschoolers with "rising need" for special needs/mental health services
"Difficulties regulating emotional and social aspects of school"
Whenever I read about “increasing demand,” especially in YOUNGER CHILDREN, I cringe. DEMAND for special education services SHOULDN’T KEEP INCREASING. Why do I see this every single day?
Here’s the latest.
May 30, 2024, La Rosa (CA) Press Democrat: Sebastopol school for students with special needs, mental health diagnoses expands to serve younger students
A new building will help increase the school’s capacity by a dozen preschool learners, who Sonomy County districts say there is a rising need for. . . .
It comes after three years of discussion between the school and the county’s biggest district about the swelling number of kindergarten and first grade students experiencing difficulties regulating emotional and social aspects of school, fueled by the pandemic school closures.
“Each year, in November or December, I start getting referrals from districts who have during the first semester really tried to meet the needs of their students and who have learned that they need something different,” Davidson said.. . .
As more districts referred young students to Plumfield following Castro Ballard’s call in 2021, the school began using “every nook and cranny” to expand their capacity from 18 to 26, by creating classrooms spaces for students in transitional kindergarten through third grade. . . .
This will no longer be the case when the two-classroom building opens its doors in January 2025, increasing the school’s capacity by a dozen students. . . .
Behind him was the empty grass field where the $1.3 million building will be erected. It will contain a library, an art room, a restroom for staff and for students. It will be surrounded by a deck for outdoor instruction and have a dedicated playground.
The new classrooms will be solely dedicated to early learners K-3, allowing for a developmentally appropriate environment that is separate from the older students. . . .
For some reason we keep acting like all we need to do is open more special needs classes and schools.
Something is driving more and more of our YOUNGEST CHILDREN to be disabled. And the disabilities aren’t cognitive learning problems. They are “social and emotional” problems.
WHY? What is causing a “swelling number of kindergarten and first grade students” NOT TO BE ABLE to regulate their behavior to the extent that they can’t function in a mainstream classroom?
And what if there’s more and more and more……..no end in sight? The expansions will go on forever.
There is no logical reason for *vaccinating* your children today.
Except for the fluoride, lead, arsenic, aluminum and other mind control and cancer causing agents there is nothing unhealthy about the readily available potable water delivered by the city of your residence.
There is plenty of reason not to vaccinate your children though.
The risk for girls is one in one hundred eighty nine chance of FULL BLOWN AUTISM, and a 100% chance of some level of brain damage measurable between: 0.01% to 100%. Responsible parties claim the odds of serious brain damage is worse than what I have written. One in thirty five for girls, one in fifteen for boys.
The chance of catching polio is as close to zero as it is possible to get.
Only shit eaters and those that drink shity water are at risk. …and the risk from the vaccine is worse than death.
The chance for tetanus is as close to zero as it is possible to get.
Only those that allow puncture wounds to fester in manure are at risk.
… and the risk from the vaccine is worse than death.
BUT the psychic pressure from society is substantial. They see you as young, pretty, healthy and rich with healthy babies. And they are so primitive that they hate your guts and want, really want to see you cry forever. Trust me on this one, they have hated on me for so long I see it on their faces and hear it in their voices thousands of miles away.
And if you vaccinate your babies you will make them happy when they see you cry forever. You will start crying when you see the instantaneous and unrecoverable BRAIN DAMAGE from the vaccine they said would help you. And it will be too late for your children when the society you hold in such esteem laughs to your face, *Oh sorry darling. Your baby like retarded now. Wow, who could have known? Ha ha ha. Oh well live and learn.*
I do not know how you will be able to resist vaccinating your beautiful children. Everyone important in your life wants you to *protect* them. Your Mother and I are the only weirdo kooks in the whole country that even imagine that something could be wrong with the shots that *saved humanity from every disease known to man.* They know all these things because they are politically correct and go along with the PC narrative…. But your sacred babies you say… THEY DO NOT CARE ABOUT YOUR BABIES.
So.. it is now the end game.
You can get even with your mother and show you are a big girl and make your own decisions about your children…. After all they are your children. Nobody like your Mom can say anything about what you do and how you raise them. But if you screw it up and Johny loses interest then you will be back with Mom, brain damaged kids in tow. Hoping against hope she can somehow make it better. But it wont get better. And you will be condemned to live with the unavoidable facts: your emotion based decision will have destroyed your children and you will have to live with that failure for the rest of your miserable life.
Woman / Girl, you are now center stage. Every one of your ancestors is watching you. You are being warned with hard evidence of the statistical facts that demonstrate the case. We all know you will ignore the evidence and go on your feelings, because you are a woman and you make up your own mind. Who cares about the facts when you know how it feels? You do not need to read the inserts to the vaccines… you know they work…. Sort of everybody does, do they not?
You are the one who will determine the fate of the people, the tens of thousands of people your line represents.
Listen and know:
I know it is complicated but you must surrender to the fact that the God called Evolution made your babies perfectly. You hold a pat hand. A royal flush. It is impossible to improve upon it. You have won ! All that is necessary for you now is to live happily ever after.
… but …
Are you really going to ruin everyone's’ lives by wrecking your own babie’s bodies and brains with a politically correct injection of chemicals and DNA altering viruses under the feel good pretext of protecting them from imaginary diseases promoted into your consciousness by those who seek to destroy you whether you believe that fact or not? Or will you nurture those children to maturity with homemade chicken soup and the songs and tales of their ancestors?
Your children are the hope of the world.
Merry Christmas,
xxxxxxxxxxxx
references available on request
PS: The fact that you cannot and will not rationally discuss and demonstrate the method of your arrival at the decision to *protect* your children with vaccines is itself proof that you have not used any logic or true research in the decision making process. You are doing it only because everyone else is. Admit it: you do it to demonstrate that you are politically correct, that you believe in the system.
In war college it is taught to capture the enemy mind first, then he will become your willing slave which is better than killing him out right or forcing his slavery through coercion.
Perhaps your child will not be hurt too badly. Maybe they will get lucky and the mercury and aluminum and peanut oil and animal protein and aborted human baby brain cells and the simian virus #40 (google that) will not do too much damage to their intelligence, emotional fitness and endocrine systems. And maybe, just maybe the 98% complete human DNA strand of an autistic boy, recently discovered by the government of Italy under the guidance of Prime Minister Matteo Salvini, will not attach to your child’s central nervous system and make him/her autistic and retarded.
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www.sv40foundation.org/cpv-link.html
This is an excerpt from: Simian Virus 40 (SV40): A Cancer Causing Monkey Virus from FDA-Approved Vaccines. Michael E. Horwin, M.A., J.D.*. This article was originally published in the Albany Law Journal of Science & Technology, Volume 13, Number 3, 2003. The Creation and Production of the Polio Vaccines.
Your children are perfect now, today.
But maybe you will enjoy being awakened in the middle of the night to sound of your baby*s blood curdling screaming. Screaming to assuage the pain of her brain being destroyed by the vaccine you injected into her defenseless body because it made you feel good and gained the approbation of the false friends and stupid people whose approval you seek so earnestly. (Because you make up your own mind about important things.)
You can hold Johny close, and he you. Another shared experience. The young couple holding each other close as their baby*s brain dies, just a little, maybe as little as 20%. You will hold each other and shudder. Perhaps you will ask the God you do not believe in to help. (It will be too late at that point.) And you will play a rear guard action for the rest of your life trying to care for your children who are never quite right.
The chance for FULL BLOWN AUTISM IN GIRLS is greater than 1/68.
Before polio vaccines:
The worst case in the USA was in the year 1952.
Population was: 157.6 million
There were 58,000 cases of polio diagnosed
The chance of catching polio (from eating infected shit) - 1/3000 (0.037%)
The chance of being maimed - 1/7400 (21269 maiming, from slight to serious) (0.0135%)
The chance of dying from polio --- 1/48000 (3145 deaths) (0.0020%)
The chance of a full recovery ---- 1/4700 ( in other words there is a 60% chance of full recovery using antibiotics) (33586 persons with full recovery)
With the vaccine:
(if it works, you get a 15% improrvement.)
The chance of catching polio (from eating infected shit) - 1/3500
The chance of dying from polio --- 1/58000
The chance of being maimed - 1/8500
The chance of some brain damage from the vaccine: 100%
The chance of 100% brain damage = 1/68 for girls (conservative) (1.47%)
If you vaccinate your baby for polio this is what happens: (1.47% /.037%) = 3995
There is a 3995 times greater chance of you completely destroying your baby’s brain with the vaccine than protecting the innocent child from the imaginary disease polio.
Woman / Girl, Johny,
If the math model above is correct, and I have worked diligently to get and provide you with the correct numbers which are all in the public record, and if you go forward and vaccinate your baby then it means that you are personally stupid and remiss in your duties as a responsible parents.
If the math model is wrong then demonstrate it.
You have all the time in the world for your children, do you not?
They will not be eating any human feces so there is no hurry to vaccinate them.
You did get that from the medically demonstrated pathology of the disease did you not?
It comes from eating shit. No shit eating, no polio.
The chance of life worse than death is 4000 times greater with the *vaccine*.
Sincerely,
Xxxxxxxxx
PSS:
Listen to me a little more:
The main reason a man takes a wife is so that he can father a child.
Why the modern man thinks that the mother knows what is best for the child she carries is a failure of his mental capacity.
But regardless:
If the child is defective in his eyes he will look for another woman with who he can father a healthy child.
If you think this all some stupid boomer talk then go ahead and wreck your babies and see how long it takes for him to begin acting on that fact.
Have a nice day. Once you ruin your child with an injection of mystery compound –THAT YOU KNOW NOTHING ABOUT OTHER THAN ALL YOUR FRIENDS (imaginary) ARE DOING IT you will never have another nice day. You will be cursed to live out your miserable existence KNOWING FULL WELL THAT WITH YOUR EYES WIDE OPEN YOU DEFIED THE ADVICE OF A LOVED ONE WITH EXPERIENCE IN THIS MATTER, AND COMPLETELY WRECKED THE REST OF YOUR LIFE – just so that you could show everyone you are a big girl and make up your own mind.
Start here:
Dear Mr. / Madam School Board Trustee
I write to you today in a sincere effort to help you accomplish your noble goals for seeking this office.
That is to help you facilitate the betterment of our schools for our children and young people.
To do this, I ask you to make the Board meeting agenda and the data points behind them available to me as well as all of the other taxpayers.
Upload the stack to a server where we can read, ratify and or annul the elements after log on.
In a perfect world each paragraph must have at least three possible answers: agree, disagree, no opinion at this time.
Direct democracy is a growing trend, and many companies offer these services:
hosting, voter receipts, and a running tally of totals for everyone to see.
In this way Madam Trustee you are assured that you will always have the strength of the community with you when making the decisions that really do effect the lives of our people.
Vty,
Helpful Taxpayer Citizen
Hosting Companies:
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https://www.govtech.com/archive/introducing-the-21st-century-city-hall.html