There was follow up to an earlier story out today. It’s about parents with autistic children who face the end to state coverage of Medicaid for ABA therapy for their children in Indiana.

WFYI, Indianapolis: Families of autistic children ask to halt Medicaid proposal, say it will limit access to ABA therapy https://www.wfyi.org/news/articles/families-of-autistic-children-ask-to-halt-medicaid-proposal-say-it-will-limit-access-to-aba-therapy

Parents of children with autism want the governor to stop a proposal they said will reduce access to a common behavioral treatment. The Indiana Family and Social Services Administration proposed a new Medicaid rate earlier this month.

Costs are high

Applied Behavior Analysis therapy builds communication skills and addresses behavioral problems. The proposal sets a rate of around $55 an hour for ABA therapy with a registered behavioral technician. The average cost for ABA therapy is about $91 per hour according to a cost survey conducted by the FSSA.

In a letter to Gov. Eric Holcomb, parents and advocates said the rate isn’t enough to maintain quality of care for children.

Jill Norton works at Adapt for Life, an ABA therapy center and is the parent of two children with autism. She said the rates aren’t sustainable for these centers, but families still need the services….

In the letter, advocates write there are multiple ways the proposed rate could lead to a lack of access. Providers may limit the amount of care available to Medicaid members. However, there is also a chance ABA therapy centers may have to close as a result of the rate….

On Friday, Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch requested a delay in finalizing these rates in a letter to the Indiana FSSA secretary.

“This issue is too important to Hoosier families to get wrong,” Crouch said in the letter. “Let’s take the time to get it right.”

Prior to Crouch’s letter, Governor Holcomb said the state is overdue for a set standard and that slowing down this process would “not be fair to anyone.”

“It is absolutely appropriate and I would say long overdue that we have some standards set,” Holcomb said.

The FSSA is collecting feedback and expects to establish final rates in late 2023 or early 2024.

Just the day before this story came out in Colorado. The possibility that ABA providers will close down services is already happening in that state.

Aug 22, 2023, CBS Colorado: Concerns growing for families who rely on critical autism therapy for children https://www.cbsnews.com/colorado/video/concerns-growing-for-families-who-rely-on-critical-autism-therapy-for-children/

CBS News Colorado reporter Karen Morfitt takes a deep dive into why concerns are growing for Colorado families who rely on critical autism therapy for their children as facilities continue to close across the state.

VIDEO: Concern is growing for Colorado families who rely on a critic autism therapy for their children, as specialized providers continue to close their doors or leave Colorado.

10 companies have closed, gone bankrupt or left the state because, they say, the Medicaid reimbursement rates for services are not sustainable.

Between 650 and 1,000 patients have already lost services. …

If something doesn’t change soon, they’re worried more centers will be closing, and ultimately state lawmakers have the final say. ..

…Colorado’s Medicaid reimbursement rates are not keeping up. ..

IF we have to wait another year, there aren’t going to be autism services in Denver. …

Of course no one asks why this is such a critical need for children with autism and why there are so many needing this help in the first place. The numbers are simply going to overwhelm us.

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