Anne’s Substack

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KP Stoller's avatar
KP Stoller
Jun 18, 2024

When the MMR is given to Black males below the age of 24 months of age there is a significant increase in autism. Black American children have no Neanderthal genes unless they are mixed with Europeans or Chinese. https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4128611/

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neener's avatar
neener
Jun 17, 2024

Basically a sack of s**t.

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