Two recent stories out of Luxembourg testify to the worldwide collapse of childhood as we’ve always known it.

Like the U.S., the U.K., Ireland, Australia, Canada, New Zealand, children in little Luxembourg have growing rates of developmental problems.

This is a country of less than 700,000 people, but they’re seeing the same problems.

In April, I found this story in the Luxembourg Times: Number of Luxembourg students with special needs rises sharply

The rise, as we see below, is due to ‘substantial investment in resources’ and ‘systematic screening.’ In other words, no real increase, they’re just doing a better job finding disabled kids and providing for them.

The number of school age children with special needs in Luxembourg has more than doubled over the last five years, figures released on Tuesday by the Education Ministry show. “The main reason for this increase is the substantial investment in resources that has been made in recent years,” an Education Ministry spokesperson told the Luxembourg Times. “As the number of specialist staff in schools, lycées and skills centres has been substantially increased, more pupils are able to benefit from care. In addition, the systematic screening of all children for motor, language and visual impairments is also helping to identify specific needs more effect

And if course, this is really about MORE KIDS WITH AUTISM and communication problems.

“The most common specific needs that required specific care were in the areas of language development, intellectual development, autism spectrum disorders and socio-emotional development,” Meisch wrote.

So it would seem nothing is really changed. More students with special needs doesn’t really mean more kids have special needs.

Then on May 15th, we see in RTL Today: Luxembourg families face four-year wait for autism diagnoses

Luxembourg's Autism Foundation is grappling with a staggering four-year waiting list for autism diagnoses, reflecting a critical shortage of resources amid rising demand, which has left many families in a distressing limbo. One of the two institutions that diagnoses autism in Luxembourg has said it is currently struggling with a four-year waiting list. The Foundation Autisme de Luxembourg (FAL) told RTL Today that last year 398 individuals contacted them in relation to a diagnosis. Of this number they were able to process 123, less than a third. . . . This four-year waiting list has a knock-on effect for children with autism who need to secure appropriate schooling as they must first have an autism diagnosis.

So things may be even worse than the top story revealed. Having special education numbers double in five years didn’t include those waiting years for an autism diagnosis.

It’s a pretty safe bet that the increases will continue in Luxembourg and so will the waiting lists.

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