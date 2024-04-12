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A recent story from a paper in Maine posed a pressing question, but no one seriously wants an answer.

The Ellsworth American ran the headline, “Local educators discuss increase in special education needs.”

The opening paragraph immediately got my attention.

Maine has the third-largest percentage of students receiving special education services in the country, according to findings from Pew Research Center. Those figures show that just over 20 percent of Maine students receive special education support.

Nationally that figure is at 15 percent.

The story continued.

In Hancock County, the trend is evidenced by increases in school budgets and exacerbated by the workforce shortage of special educators and mental health professionals — another national trend.

So more students have special needs in Maine, and it is costing more money.

For Regional School Unit 24 (RSU 24), a proposed 2024-25 school budget has special education costs up about 10 percent,

What followed was inevitable.

But what are some of the root causes for the increased needs?

As expected, we are to believe that it’s always been like this, it’s just that now we’re better at recognizing problem students.

“Over the years, through more observation and better identification, we’ve been able to better serve children today with critical early intervention.”

Society is to blame

The second factor, “there’s more need,” Bousquet added. “Mental health needs and the delivery of services are on the upswing.”

COVID affected kids

While the impacts of the COVID lockdowns amplified mental health needs, Bousquet said the pandemic also helped to destigmatize asking for mental health help. “More people are seeking mental health services,” she said. . . .

In conclusion

So, back to the big question — what is causing these increases? “From my perspective, definitely society, and our culture, is different than it used to be,” Leighton said. “There’s much less interaction between people that doesn’t involve electronics and things like that, and I think that has really impacted people of all ages, not just students.” . . . Rob Liebow, the interim superintendent for Lamoine and Hancock, echoed the sentiment that educators are better equipped to identify early on when students may need extra help. He has been an educator for 47 years and pondered that the special education needs seen in students have been there for decades but haven’t been as keenly addressed until recently.

“I think the kids are just being identified better and getting what they deserve,” he said.

Just like with the exploding rates of autism among our children, we will eagerly tell ourselves that having large numbers of children who can’t behave or learn as students have always been expected to learn is the way it’s always been.

It really makes no sense, but everyone seems to be buying it. I only hope it still works when 50 percent of students have special needs.

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