As expected, the major cable outlets lost no time in bashing President Trump’s pick to head HHS, Robert Kennedy, Jr.

As someone who’s monitored news coverage of the autism epidemic for the past 20 years, I knew exactly what would happen.

First, concerned news anchors would announce how dangerous it is for the health of Americans, especially children, to have Kennedy in a position of power over U.S. health care. They would label him as “anti-vaccine” and a “conspiracy theorist.” We’d be told that all the science is in, and there is no link between vaccines and things like autism.

Second, they would interview an equally concerned medical “expert” from some prestigious university or hospital who’d recount all the lives saved from communicable diseases because of vaccines. They’d also warn that children will be dying if parents don’t vaccinate.

Here are current examples:

CBS News: What to know about RFK Jr.'s stances on key health issues and what he could do at HHS Dr. Celine Gounder, medical contributor: Vaccines, to be very clear, do not, NOT, cause autism. . . . It’s also a red herring for people whose kids have autism, who they themselves have autism. You’re distracting from the kind of research and treatments that might actually help those kids.

ABC News: Doctors worried RFK Jr. will tout vaccine-skeptic views after he is picked for HHS secretary Anchor: Kennedy has endorsed a host of debunked conspiracy theories, including falsely claiming childhood vaccines cause autism. . . . Dr. Todd Ellerin, South Shore Hospital: We know that vaccines have been such an important development, crucial, really life-saving. . . .

PBS News: A look at RFK Jr.’s record as Trump selects him to lead nation’s health agency Anchor: He's also an anti-vaccine activist and has pushed several conspiracies about the COVID-19 virus, . . . White House correspondent, Laura Barron-Lopez: But Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has also said a lot of — spread a lot of conspiracy theories, things like baseless claims that vaccines cause autism. Dr. Georges Benjamin, executive director of the American Public Health Association: RFK Jr. has been on the record of saying there's no safe and effective vaccine. And, because of that, people are not going to take vaccines. . . . He doesn't have the medical training, the skill of managing a large organization, and he is not a well-trusted individual. And because of that, we're going to see more people get sick, and I'm really, really concerned that more people will die.

CNN is a perfect example of media fraud.

CNN: Trump picks RFK Jr. for Health & Human Services Secy. The science of vaccines, I thought, was settled a long, long time ago, and we’re having this debate.

CNN: RFK Jr.’s to-do list to make America ‘healthy’ has health experts worried Dr. Sanjay Gupta: Around a million deaths were prevented as a result of those vaccines. . . The people who don’t have trust [in vaccines] that’s become sort of a more entrenched group, concerned about things like conflicts, concerned about some of the policies they saw during COVID. I think what is also interesting is that scientists have also increasingly been perceived as arrogant. . . . That’s heartbreaking as a doctor myself to hear that.

Dr. Gupta next accused Kennedy of “waffling” on vaccines. I find that amazing coming from him considering his own waffling on the link between vaccines and autism.

On CNN in 2015 Dr. Gupta was adamant that vaccines do not cause autism during an interview with anchor Wolf Blitzer:

Dr. Gupta: There is no connection between vaccines and autism. And I'll just pause there for a second because I don't want anybody to think there are any strings attached to that statement. There just is no connection. There hasn't been.

If the question is autism and vaccines--THERE IS NO LINK. There just isn't. Dr. Gupta offers as his "proof," another population study.

Really, Dr. Gupta?

16 years ago Dr. Gupta admitted exactly that!

In 2008, the big news was the case of Hannah Poling, the young Georgia girl whose case of vaccine induced autism was settled before it ever was heard by the Federal Court of Claims. Medical experts at HHS investigated her claim that the vaccines for nine different diseases she received in one doctor's vaccine resulted in her autism and other health problems. Dr. Gupta is familiar with this story because he actually interviewed her father, Dr. Jon Poling, a neurologist.

April 4, 2008, CNN's Dr. Sanjay Gupta interviews Dr. Jon Poling

Dr. Gupta: We are here with Dr. Jon Poling, he's the father of Hannah Poling. Her case of autism diagnosis was conceded by the federal government as having been contributed to by vaccines. That was a pretty startling thing, I think, for a lot of people to hear. We talked to a lot of experts about this. They say vaccines in no way cause autism. You're a neurologist. You're also the father of Hannah. What do you say?

Dr. Poling: I think you bring up a really important point. The government, actually the Dept. of Health and Human Services, conceded that my daughter's medical problems, which are autism encephalopathy, seizures, were brought on by vaccination.

Dr. Gupta: That's startling for a lot of people to hear that because we've been taught for so long-I'm a doctor, you're a doctor, we go to medical school. There's so many good things about vaccines. They prevent life-threatening illnesses. But in your daughter's case, it turned out to be a problem.

Nothing he said in the rest of the interview challenged what Dr. Poling claimed.

Dr. Gupta didn't tell Dr. Poling that it was dangerous talking about this. He didn't say that his daughter's autism couldn't possibly have been the result of her vaccinations.

Dr. Gupta has given viewers two opposing positions on this critical topic. It's time he did more than just tell parents they should vaccinate without any real evidence that vaccines are truly safe for all children.

Dr. Gupta doesn’t know which children may be vulnerable to vaccine injury just like Hannah Poling. No one in mainstream medicine does because they never look.

Furthermore, Dr. Gupta cannot name any other medical procedure or product that he would recommend for every child, regardless of any predisposition for a reaction, yet he does so when it comes to vaccines.

Attention news anchors and medical experts—no one believes anything you say when it comes to vaccine safety OR autism.

TV news coverage is overwhelmingly sponsored by the pharmaceutical industry. Pharma spends over $4 billion dollars a year on TV ads. Does anyone seriously think that doesn’t influence news coverage or the advice from their medical experts?

None of the people who say that the science is settled on vaccines have actually looked at the studies, and I’m sure this is because they don’t want to ask the uncomfortable questions.

Questions like, Who funded the study? Did the researchers have conflicts of interest because they’re already being paid by Pharma?

You’ll notice that they can never say a study was “independent” because Pharma money is everywhere in medicine today.

Why do they only have easily manipulated population studies to show vaccines are safe?

Why has there never been a simple study of never vaccinated and fully vaccinated children to compare autism rates (and all the other medical conditions plaguing our children)? With so many parents now not vaccinating their children, the study group is out there.

Why have doctors, medical organizations and the mainstream news been so complacent about the horrible health outcomes we’re seeing in our children? It’s taken Robert Kennedy to wake people to this disaster of obesity and chronic disease.

Parents aren’t listening to mainstream news when it comes to the autism epidemic.

Media outlets have failed to notice the soaring increases in autism. Without exception, each increase in the autism rate, now affecting one in every 36 children, one in 22 boys officially in the U.S. was met with uniform disinterest from health officials and their media lackeys.

No one can predict when these increases will stop, and no one really cares. Already autism affects one in 22 children in California, one in 14 boys. In Florida, it’s almost one in 20 children, one in 12 boys.

In Australia, it’s one in 25 children. In Scotland, it’s one in 23 children. In Ireland, it’s one in 21 children. In Northern Ireland, it’s one in 20.

A third of these children experience regression, an unexplainable loss of learned skills leading to a diagnosis of autism.

All those doctors alarmed over Robert Kennedy’s appointment need to ask themselves how they can possibly be fine with what autism is doing to children.

When Dr. Gupta acknowledged that Hanna Poling had vaccine-induced autism in 2008, the U.S. autism rate was one in 150 children. Look where it is today. He might now deny any link, but he has no other reasonable explanation, and no one believes him.

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