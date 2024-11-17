Anne’s Substack

Anne’s Substack

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Maurine Meleck's avatar
Maurine Meleck
Nov 17, 2024

Congratulations, Anne. You have put together One of the most important articles on any substack. You've given us all we need to know and for the vaccine injured--all we have already known.

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Shelly Thorn's avatar
Shelly Thorn
Nov 18, 2024

Well-done. Thank you!

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