A report published on June 10th shows just how accepting we’ve become about children with autism and other developmental disabilities.

The following was from a site called EIN Newsdesk in Clearwater, Florida.

Major Increases in Autism and IDD Diagnoses Lead to Dangerous Gaps in Healthcare Services

As autism and intellectual and developmental disability (IDD) diagnoses climb to historic highs, health professionals are struggling to meet the unique healthcare needs of this growing population.

Notice the “diagnoses climb to historic highs” is not the same as there are more disabled children than there used to be. The point clearly is, doctors are now able to recognize more of these conditions.

According to a newly published report, growth in autism and developmental disability services has increased by a staggering 49% year-over-year. Published by CentralReach, the report encompasses more than 3 billion anonymized clinical and financial data points. It includes aggregated data from 1,000 therapy providers offering applied behavior analysis (ABA), speech therapy, occupational therapy, and related services.

The number of services providers has grown dramatically too.

The report findings coincide with new data from the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), which indicates that 1 in 36 children are now identified with autism spectrum disorder, a drastic increase from 1 in 44 children in 2018. The CDC further found that 1 in 6 children aged 3 to 17 are now diagnosed with a developmental disability.

These stats are a little disingenuous since the official autism rate was one in 59 in 2018. It became one in 44 in 2021.

It’s much more of a “drastic increase” when you look at numbers from 2014, when it was one in 68 or from 2007, when it was one in 150.

Nowhere in this article does the author tell us why the rate of this disorder keeps growing.

Despite this increase, there continues to be a significant lack of training on how to properly care for individuals with disabilities. According to a recent address to the United Nations as part of the World Down Syndrome Day 2024 Conference, Dr. Rick Rader shared that there are currently 1.4 million medical students worldwide who undergo 8 to 15 years of training to become a doctor. In that time, there is typically no formal, required, compulsory, or mandated curriculum to put students and patients with disabilities together. . . .

How is it possible that doctors receive so little training about these disabilities? It doesn’t make sense when we consider that for years we’ve been told that all the autism that we’re seeing today is because of “better diagnosing” by doctors.

The growing demand for skilled caregivers has created a demand for significant improvements in healthcare training to meet the unique needs of individuals with autism and IDD. In 2023, from Q2 to Q4, there was a 428% increase in demand for tools to enable caregiver training. (4)



“Healthcare education has been slow to catch up with the continued rise in diagnoses,” says Dr. Craig Escudé, President of IntellectAbility. “Learning about the early signs and symptoms of autism and intellectual and developmental disabilities is an important step in increasing early interventions and improving health outcomes.”

It seems the whole point of this story is to promote a specialized training curriculum for health care providers.

IntellectAbility’s eLearn course, The Curriculum in IDD Healthcare (CIDDH), aims to address gaps in the delivery of medical care to people with IDD. A newly published study in the peer-reviewed journal Knowledge found that trainees deemed CIDDH very effective. By addressing the unique needs of individuals with IDD, healthcare training programs like CIDDH can reduce health disparities and improve the quality of life among patients with IDD. “Autism and IDD should never be a barrier to accessing equitable healthcare services,” says Dr. Escudé “Improvements in education can empower caregivers to understand the unique challenges that these individuals face, helping them to better identify the early signs of health destabilization and improve the health and well being of those that they care for.” . . .

I can only imagine how much better at diagnosing autism and IDD doctors will be after actually learning about them. We might even see that rate increases from three percent of children to five percent or even 10 percent.

This came out of Clearwater, Florida, from a state where the recognized rate for autism is nearly five percent of children.

It is incredible that all the people who should be alarmed about these numbers could not care less.

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