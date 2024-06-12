Anne’s Substack

Anne’s Substack

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SoloD
Jun 12, 2024

It does not take very much brain damage to render a human being into a marginal liability.

The fact that some one is getting away with it should curdle the sapient's blood. And it probably does.

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