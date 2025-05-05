THE LIES THEY TELL THEMSELVES…

Good news for Britain: A majority of the British people now describe themselves as “neurodivergent”!

Just when it seemed that the unrelenting increases in students with autism and ADHD threatening to bankrupt local city and county councils meant something was seriously wrong with young people, we now know it’s all fine. It’s all just part of being neurodivergent.

Here’s what the press is saying:

UK Sunday Times : Majority in UK now ‘self-identify’ as neurodivergent

A majority of Britons may now consider themselves neurodivergent, meaning they have a condition such as autism, dyslexia or dyspraxia, according to a leading psychologist. Francesca Happé, professor of cognitive neuroscience at the Institute of Psychiatry, Psychology and Neuroscience at King’s College London, said reduced stigma around these conditions had led more people both to seek medical diagnoses and to self-diagnose. She said: “There’s a lot more tolerance, which is good — particularly among my children’s generation, who are late teens and early adults, where people are very happy to say ‘I’m dyslexic’, ‘I’m ADHD [attention deficit hyperactivity disorder]’.”. . . In 2021 a study found a 787 per cent jump in the number of diagnoses between 1998 and 2018 in the UK, while the estimated number of children who have autism spectrum disorder (ASD) has risen from one in 2,500 children 80 years ago to one in 36. . . . Interviewed for the BBC programme by the presenter Michael Blastland, Happé said: “An increasing number of people are choosing to self-identify [as neurodivergent] without seeking a diagnosis. That is going to change things, because we may well already be at a point where there are more neurodivergent self-identified people than neurotypical people. . . . “Once you take autism, ADHD, dyslexia, dyspraxia and all the other ways that you can developmentally be different from the typical, you actually don’t get many typical people left. That is going to change society, but not in a bad way.”

Independent : Majority of Britons may now be identifying themselves as neurodivergent psychologist say s

A majority of Britons might now be identifying themselves as neurodivergent, a leading psychologist has said. Francesca Happé – who is professor of cognitive neuroscience at the Institute of Psychiatry, Psychology and Neuroscience at King’s College London – explained that more people have been either seeking medical diagnoses for conditions like autism, dyslexia or dyspraxia, or even self-diagnosing, as a result of decreased stigma. . . . There has been a huge surge in the number of patients in the UK who have requested an autism assessment, growing 22 per cent year on year to hit 200,000 in August 2024. With demand more than 10 times higher than it was in 2019, a massive backlog has built up – 90 per cent of referrals are waiting longer than the recommended 13 weeks for assessment, according to NHS data.

There was a lot more coverage, but they all pretty much have the same message: autism and all the other developmental disorders are nothing specific to children; almost all of the British are neurologically different in some way.

The stories cite well-known people like Elon Musk and Anthony Hopkins as examples of the neurodivergent among us. Neurodiversity is a normal and acceptable part of being human. People have always been like this.

The takeaway from this latest finding is that there is no need to panic over increasing numbers of children with autism and all the rest of the disorders. There really aren’t more disabled children.

We’re now familiar with all kinds of ways children are differently-abled. Having a child with dyslexia, dysgraphia dyscalculia, ASD, ADD, ADHD, GDD, OCD, ODD, and the rest of the common acronyms is merely the result of greater awareness and doctors who finally can recognize these conditions.

Personally I can only see this as one more myth to support the absurd claim that kids today are as normal as they ever were, but in the real world we can all see the truth, and it’s in the news constantly.

If we go to my website, Loss of Brain Trust , we can see the coming collapse of everything due to the explosion in neurologically damaged children everywhere.

Things are so bad in the UK that stories from England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland make up the majority of my posts on Loss of Brain Trust.

Keep in mind that in England, they’ve had laws requiring schools to accommodate disabled students since 1970. These children should be nothing new to the education system. So why are special needs students overwhelming schools throughout the UK? They cannot keep up with this exploding population.

Here’s the impact of all the “neurodivergent” students:

May 3, 2025, Daily Mail : Special-needs crisis for 98 per cent of primary schools

Almost every primary school head has said they cannot cater to all their special needs pupils, amid warnings over Labour’s VAT raid on private education. A snap poll of 750 heads in the mainstream primary state sector found 98 per cent do not have the resources to meet the needs of all their special needs pupils. . . . 'School leaders are frustrated that they can't fully meet the needs of the pupils in their care, and we know many parents are frustrated too.'

May 2, 2025, Knutsford Guardian : Most schools have Send pupils in mainstream classes amid capacity issues – poll

Around four in five school leaders have pupils with special educational needs and disabilities (Send) in mainstream classes because of a lack of specialist places available, a survey suggests. The number of children coming in to nursery and reception [preschool/kindergarten] with Send issues has doubled over the last three years. . . .

More complex needs

“However, the needs of many pupils are becoming more complex, and the funding and resources are simply not there to meet that growing need.” . . . A motion – which is due to be debated on Saturday – suggests an “increasing number” of children whose needs would arguably be best met in a special school are being taught in mainstream schools. The Government, which has earmarked £740 million [$982M] to increase places for Send pupils, is encouraging more provision for children with Send within mainstream schools and for classrooms to be adapted to be more inclusive. . . .

April 29, 2025, BBC News : Special needs school applies for consent to expand

A specialist school for pupils with social, emotional and mental health (SEMH) needs has applied for permission to expand. The Meridian Trust, which runs NeneGate school in Peterborough, has submitted plans for a five-classroom teaching block, saying it is currently operating "at capacity". The proposed development would create an extra 40 pupil spaces, which the trust says would help with "current overcrowding pressure". . . . The council estimates it will cost £28m [$37.5M] over the next decade, not including travel costs, to fund out-of-area placements. . . . More than 2,700 children and young people in Peterborough are on education, health and care plans, which outline a child's needs, of which 14% have SEMH as their main need. The council says this demand is set to increase.

The council has launched an online consultation on plans to improve SEND education provision in Warrington, including increasing SEND school places and opening a new education and adult social care facility. The consultation is asking residents for their views on significant changes to Fox Wood and Green Lane schools to increase SEND school places, as well as moving the Woolston Sixth Form College to create a new education and adult social care provision for young people aged 16+ with SEND. These changes will provide an increase minimum of 100 special school places across Warrington, helping to meet the rising demand for local SEND education places and reduce the need for young people to be placed outside of the area.

April 26, 2025, STV News: Families brand decision to stop autism and ADHD diagnoses as 'dangerous'

NHS Tayside [Scotland] announce last month that it would no longer accept referrals through Child and Adolescent Mental Health Services due to long waiting lists.

April 17, 2025, Scarborough News: Scarborough nursery recognised for work with children with special needs

North Yorkshire Council’s assistant director for inclusion, Amanda Newbold, said: “With an increasing number of young children with SEND in the county, it is vital that we support our schools, nurseries and early years practitioners with the training they need to offer inclusive education and development from the outset.

April 24, 2025, Bordon Herald : Hampshire to add 44 special needs school places with £2.4m [$3.2M] investment

Approval has been granted to create an additional 44 special educational needs (SEN) places across Hampshire with an investment of £2.4 million [$3.2M]. . . . Hampshire County Council has been given to spend £2,4 million to continue to expand its in-house SEN provision due to the high demand across the county.

April 22, 2025, Fakenham Times: Fears over Norfolk council's debt supporting SEND children

The debt racked up by Norfolk County Council in supporting children with special educational needs and disabilities is due to hit more than £180m [$240M], raising new fears over its finances. The council has warned the deficit in its ring-fenced schools' budget will reach £183m [$244M] by next year. . . . The overspend comes as the number of children with education and health care plans - which outline the extra support they need to support conditions such as autism and learning difficulties - increases. Norfolk County Council last year saw a 17pc increase in referrals to special schools, while leaders have accused some unscrupulous private care providers and independent special schools of "profiteering" from Norfolk's vulnerable children. . . .

April 17, 2025, Plymouth Live: Fears Plymouth City Council could go bust over skyrocketing special educational needs bill

Plymouth is among more than 40 councils forecasting a special educational needs and disability (Send) deficit running into millions of pounds. The Guardian recently reported Plymouth’s deficit to be £47.7m [$64M], with Cornwall’s at £71.1m [$95M] and Devon’s at £161.8m [$216M]. Already, 18 councils have warned publicly that they are at risk of insolvency because of the Send debts, with estimates suggesting even more than this number are on the brink. Overspending on Send services across England is forecast to rise by nearly £2bn [$2.7B] in the next year. The Chartered Institute of Public Finance and Accountancy (CIPFA) has estimated that as many as 75 councils are at risk of going bust. Plymouth City Council has seen a 40% increase in request for special educational care plans with more than 3,000 youngsters now receiving one. It is forecasting an overspend on its Dedicated Schools Grant (DSG) of £21m [$28M] by the end of 2024/25.

April 17, 2025, Irish News : 400 children with special needs still without a school place

A total of 400 children in Northern Ireland with special educational needs (SEN) still remain without a school place ahead of September. . . .

April 14, 2025, BBC News : Thousands on 'hidden' ADHD and autism waiting lists

Thousands of children are on "hidden" waiting lists for autism and ADHD assessments, experts have told the BBC. . . . NHS Highland said 1,537 children were waiting for a neurodevelopmental assessment there. . . . The most common are for autism and ADHD. . . .

April 11, 2025, Times : Children with special needs waiting two years to be assessed

Parents and campaigners are frustrated at the delays in getting help and that councils are wasting money fighting appeals that they almost always lose Children in England with special needs or disabilities have to wait up to two years before receiving the support they are entitled to.

MORE SPECIAL SCHOOLS

And then there are endless announcements of yet another new special school for those children who can’t be helped in special ed programs in mainstream schools.

Enfield:

The newly renamed Fern House School – formerly known as Aylands – was officially launched last week thanks to a new building made possible by an £11m [$15M] investment from Enfield Council, although the school is run by Connect Education Trust. It replaces the outdated former Aylands School buildings with a modern, purpose-built facility. The new building accommodates nine classrooms, providing places for up to 72 pupils.

Devon and Cornwall:

Cooper Field School is helping to meet the growing demand for specialist provision in Devon and Cornwall A NEWLY-opened special school dedicated to supporting autistic children and young people aged 4-16 with complex needs is helping to meet the growing demand for specialist provision in Devon and Cornwall. . . .

Darlington:

A further £375,000 [$498,000] is set to be allocated to build a new Darlington sixth-form centre for children with special educational needs. . . . Darlington Borough Council agreed in 2024 to refurbish the former Haughton Children’s Centre to provide a sixth-form centre for up to 30 pupils. Council officials say there are “significant pressures” on the school’s capacity and relocating to the new site would help respond to the growing demand for places. . . . Ruth Alexander spent more than £4,000 [$5,300] on a private diagnosis for her daughter – an expense she knows not all families can afford.

Maidenhead:

Approved: A new SEND school has been given permission to set up in the historic Braywick House, a Grade II listed mansion house, originally dating to 1675. . . .



It supports children and young people with social, emotional, and mental health difficulties, and communication and interaction, cognition, and learning needs. . . . The council's planning team identified that 'there is a need to supply additional [SEND] support within the borough,' given the expected rise in the number of children with these needs.. . .

Harrow:

Alexandra School in South Harrow, which provides education to 80 pupils with learning difficulties, received nearly £1 million [$1.3M] in funding from Harrow Council last year so it could cater for growing demand for places. The 30 extra spaces will be created at a cost of £32,000 [$43,000] per pupil, nearly half as much as what it would cost if they had to be placed outside of Harrow. . . . The demand for special needs places in Harrow has soared over the past few years, resulting in the council struggling to fulfil its legal duty to provide sufficient spaces. A report published last year by the council’s director of children’s services suggested that not providing extra spaces would not only impact children who need special education but also increase the demand on mainstream schools.

These stories are just from the past several weeks, and things are only going to get worse for Britain.

The most chilling terms in so many of these reports are these two: more complex needs, and increasing demand. These are never addressed by anyone in charge. There must be a reason these DISABILITES ARE MORE SEVERE and increasing demand is a nice way of saying, MORE STUDENTS WHO CANNOT FUNCTION WITHOUT HELP.

Pretending that everything is fine because we now know most people are a little neurodiverse is just the latest attempt to cover up the damage done to now multiple generations of children.

Meanwhile the debts are mounting, and soon local governments will cease to function because of the cost of educating all these children. And if the government can’t provide proper schooling, how will they manage to support and care for the massive numbers of disabled young adults leaving school?

One father of two children with autism in the US said this about all those celebrating neurodiversity: “Then don’t complain when the bill comes due.”

“If you want to sell a lie, get the press to sell it for you.”

--Movie Argo 2012