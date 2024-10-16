Anne’s Substack

Anne’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
David Foster's avatar
David Foster
Oct 16, 2024

I would like to direct this post to all fellow medical freedom fighters who support Trump because they prioritize both medical freedom and ending the chronic disease epidemic, and feel that Trump shares these priorities and is more likely to bring about the changes they would like to see.

First, I must confess that I definitely understand why those who support medical freedom and ending the chronic disease epidemic would NOT support Democrats, they have been awful on these issues especially over the past five years. And on its face I believe the recent merger between Trump and RFK Jr is viewed as a positive development by most of these folks, as RFK Jr has dedicated his life to ending chronic disease, especially in children. Trump has stated that RFK Jr is on his transition team and has promised Bobby a position in his Administration, possibly even a Cabinet position.

And so for many who prioritize medical freedom and ending chronic disease, Trump is the blunt instrument who, with RFK Jr's help, will "Make America Health Again" (MAHA).

To these folks I would like to call your attention to the following two things.

First, remember back in 2015 when Trump promised that he was going to create a Vaccine Safety Commission and make RFK Jr the head of it? Did that ever materialize? Did Trump do ANYTHING that could be considered consistent with supporting vaccine safety? Hint: promoting Operation Warp Speed does not count. Do any of you remember that Trump's own team even went so far as to deny that Trump ever offered Bobby a position on a new vaccine commission:

Trump team denies skeptic Robert F. Kennedy Jr. was asked to head vaccine commission

https://www.cnn.com/2017/01/10/politics/robert-f-kennedy-jr-donald-trump-vaccine-commission/index.html

I would next direct your attention to the following interview of Fred Trump III, Donald Trump's nephew:

Fred Trump III Denounces His Uncle Donald Trump for Saying Disabled People “Should Just Die”

https://www.democracynow.org/2024/9/6/fred_trump_iii_memoir

Fred's son is severely disabled with a rare genetic disorder, and Fred states that his uncle has never once met his son or expressed any interest in him. In fact, as stated in the writeup for the interview:

He says Donald Trump once told him to abandon William, saying, “He doesn’t recognize you. Let him die, and move down to Florida.”

After a meeting in the Oval Office about dedicating more resources to people with disabilities, Fred Trump says his uncle said, “Those people, the costs. They should just die.”

Now you tell me, does this sound like a person who is likely to help solve, much less give a damn about, the chronic disease epidemic in the US?

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Anne Dachel · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture