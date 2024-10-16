Make America Healthy Again isn't just about food
Kennedy Beacon and a message of hope
The Oct 15th piece, The Autism Community Finally Has a Voice. Let’s Use It, by Louis Conte, got my attention. First of all, Louis has long been a major player in autism advocacy, being the father of two adult sons with autism. He is a prolific writer and tireless campaigner.
Louis wrote,
“All that I care about is that when my sons look at me that they see a father who stood up for them.”
“America has long neglected the autism community.”
I think Louis speaks for most of us who are in the autism community and who live in a country that has transformed autism into something normal and acceptable called NEURODIVERISTY.
No one cares why more and more children now have an autism diagnosis.
The increases Louis cites mean nothing to health officials, doctors or anyone in government, in fact doctors are given credit for the always higher rate as merely “better diagnosing.”
My question always is: When will the increases finally stop?
Why are we so sick and disabled?
Doctors, as Louis noted, can’t ask too many questions when it comes to autism.
“Years ago, one doctor quietly told me, ‘If you ask about what causes autism, you piss off the medical establishment. Ask too many questions, and the establishment will get vindictive.’”
The horrible statistics on chronic disease in America and the rates of developmental disabilities among our children should be the center of the 2024 campaign, but other than the Trump—Kennedy alliance, it’s not out there.
How fitting for Kamala Harris to champion Doritos as her favorite snack, one of the notable examples of ultra-processed food linked to the chronic disease epidemic in America.
Contrast the scene of Harris picking up Doritos with the short video where RFK, Jr. exposes toxic junk food with examples that include Doritos.
I’m happy to see the growing emphasis on what ultra-processed food is doing to our health and the health of our children.
Our regulatory agencies and federal departments aren’t there for us. The USDA and FDA have been bought off by Big Ag and Big Food. This is similar to the control that Big Pharma has over the CDC, NIH and FDA when it comes to vaccines.
Make America Healthy Again exposes how sick we are because of the toxic ultra-processed food we’re eating, and likewise, the massive decline in the developmental health of our children can be directly linked to the ever-expanding and unregulated vaccination schedule.
Our food regulators allow ingredients in American products that are banned in other countries because of their deadly side effects. In the face of this reality, it’s hard to blindly trust that the autism epidemic is due to greater awareness and, don’t worry, there is no link to vaccines. We’ve got all the pharma-funded studies to prove it.
Post COVID, attitudes have changed
“Now, for the first time, some are questioning vaccines they were mandated to take. What exactly was injected into their bodies? They want to know more. They want to be sure. They have a right to be sure.”-Louis Conte
YOUR THOUGHTS
I would like to direct this post to all fellow medical freedom fighters who support Trump because they prioritize both medical freedom and ending the chronic disease epidemic, and feel that Trump shares these priorities and is more likely to bring about the changes they would like to see.
First, I must confess that I definitely understand why those who support medical freedom and ending the chronic disease epidemic would NOT support Democrats, they have been awful on these issues especially over the past five years. And on its face I believe the recent merger between Trump and RFK Jr is viewed as a positive development by most of these folks, as RFK Jr has dedicated his life to ending chronic disease, especially in children. Trump has stated that RFK Jr is on his transition team and has promised Bobby a position in his Administration, possibly even a Cabinet position.
And so for many who prioritize medical freedom and ending chronic disease, Trump is the blunt instrument who, with RFK Jr's help, will "Make America Health Again" (MAHA).
To these folks I would like to call your attention to the following two things.
First, remember back in 2015 when Trump promised that he was going to create a Vaccine Safety Commission and make RFK Jr the head of it? Did that ever materialize? Did Trump do ANYTHING that could be considered consistent with supporting vaccine safety? Hint: promoting Operation Warp Speed does not count. Do any of you remember that Trump's own team even went so far as to deny that Trump ever offered Bobby a position on a new vaccine commission:
Trump team denies skeptic Robert F. Kennedy Jr. was asked to head vaccine commission
https://www.cnn.com/2017/01/10/politics/robert-f-kennedy-jr-donald-trump-vaccine-commission/index.html
I would next direct your attention to the following interview of Fred Trump III, Donald Trump's nephew:
Fred Trump III Denounces His Uncle Donald Trump for Saying Disabled People “Should Just Die”
https://www.democracynow.org/2024/9/6/fred_trump_iii_memoir
Fred's son is severely disabled with a rare genetic disorder, and Fred states that his uncle has never once met his son or expressed any interest in him. In fact, as stated in the writeup for the interview:
He says Donald Trump once told him to abandon William, saying, “He doesn’t recognize you. Let him die, and move down to Florida.”
After a meeting in the Oval Office about dedicating more resources to people with disabilities, Fred Trump says his uncle said, “Those people, the costs. They should just die.”
Now you tell me, does this sound like a person who is likely to help solve, much less give a damn about, the chronic disease epidemic in the US?