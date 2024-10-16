The Oct 15th piece, The Autism Community Finally Has a Voice. Let’s Use It, by Louis Conte, got my attention. First of all, Louis has long been a major player in autism advocacy, being the father of two adult sons with autism. He is a prolific writer and tireless campaigner.

Louis wrote,

“All that I care about is that when my sons look at me that they see a father who stood up for them.” “America has long neglected the autism community.”

I think Louis speaks for most of us who are in the autism community and who live in a country that has transformed autism into something normal and acceptable called NEURODIVERISTY.

No one cares why more and more children now have an autism diagnosis.

The increases Louis cites mean nothing to health officials, doctors or anyone in government, in fact doctors are given credit for the always higher rate as merely “better diagnosing.”

My question always is: When will the increases finally stop?

Why are we so sick and disabled?

Doctors, as Louis noted, can’t ask too many questions when it comes to autism.

“Years ago, one doctor quietly told me, ‘If you ask about what causes autism, you piss off the medical establishment. Ask too many questions, and the establishment will get vindictive.’”

The horrible statistics on chronic disease in America and the rates of developmental disabilities among our children should be the center of the 2024 campaign, but other than the Trump—Kennedy alliance, it’s not out there.

How fitting for Kamala Harris to champion Doritos as her favorite snack, one of the notable examples of ultra-processed food linked to the chronic disease epidemic in America.

Contrast the scene of Harris picking up Doritos with the short video where RFK, Jr. exposes toxic junk food with examples that include Doritos.

I’m happy to see the growing emphasis on what ultra-processed food is doing to our health and the health of our children.

Our regulatory agencies and federal departments aren’t there for us. The USDA and FDA have been bought off by Big Ag and Big Food. This is similar to the control that Big Pharma has over the CDC, NIH and FDA when it comes to vaccines.

Make America Healthy Again exposes how sick we are because of the toxic ultra-processed food we’re eating, and likewise, the massive decline in the developmental health of our children can be directly linked to the ever-expanding and unregulated vaccination schedule.

Our food regulators allow ingredients in American products that are banned in other countries because of their deadly side effects. In the face of this reality, it’s hard to blindly trust that the autism epidemic is due to greater awareness and, don’t worry, there is no link to vaccines. We’ve got all the pharma-funded studies to prove it.

Post COVID, attitudes have changed

“Now, for the first time, some are questioning vaccines they were mandated to take. What exactly was injected into their bodies? They want to know more. They want to be sure. They have a right to be sure.”-Louis Conte

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