INCREDIBLE STUDY linking not vaxxing with LOWER AUTISM RATES.

Thank you, Toby Rogers!

Aug 26, 2024, Deep Roots at Home : Why Marin County Had A Record-Breaking Decline in Autism Rates

The first US county to ever experience a decrease in childhood autism rates has been pinpointed, says economic researcher Toby Rogers. He explains that starting in 2000, parents in Marin County, California began to do something differently.

Rather than blindly following the childhood vaccine schedule of the CDC, the parents got together and decided to defy the CDC due to their concerns about safety and the number of shots on the schedule.

What happened next has left researchers stunned, as Rogers explains.

Cynthia Nevison, lead author of this study shown below, is the authority on autism prevalence in California.

She found that autism in children born after 2000 to wealthy white and Asian parents in Marin County plateaued and then WENT DOWN.

To put this in perspective, this has NEVER HAPPENED BEFORE in the history of autism in the U.S.

Nevison outlined her findings in a 2020 peer-reviewed study conducted with William Parker and published in the Journal of Autism and Developmental Disorders.

“County-level autism spectrum disorder (ASD) prevalence was estimated using an age-resolved snapshot from the California Department of Developmental Services (DDS) for birth years 1993-2013.

“ASD prevalence increased among all children across birth years 1993-2000 but plateaued or declined thereafter among whites from wealthy counties.”

Here is another verification (by ABC News) that parents who do their research, do better for their family!

ABC News coverage

“Whenever I have said this to a public health official it made them livid.” ~Dr. Meryl Nass

“In contrast, ASD rates increased continuously across 1993-2013 among whites from lower income counties and also Hispanics from all counties. These disparate trends within the dataset suggest that wealthy white parents, starting around 2000, may have begun opting out of DDS in favor of private care and/or making changes that effectively lowered their children’s risk of ASD.”

VIDEO LINK

Listen to powerful Carol Baker, the appointed chair of the CDC Advisory Board since 2009. She will let you in on the CDC’s agenda and tactics. Listen closely to what she wants to “get rid of”

And by-the-way, the CDC is an unscrupulous vaccine company. They make their money from selling vaccines:

“The CDC is not an independent agency. It is a vaccine company. The CDC owns over 20 vaccine patents. It sells about $4.6 billion of vaccines every year”. ~RFK, Jr.

Data provided by Nevisom reveals that statewide autism in 8 year old children in California was skyrocketing from 1994 to 2012.

Here is another perspective:

(Source)

The data collected in Sonoma/Marin and 2 other counties (Santa Clara, Monterey) with the lowest vaccination rates in the state are the sole exception to the skyrocketing autism rate in California.

“We have never seen a decline in the autism rate before”, (although the Amish population proved this a long time ago), Rogers said, putting the results into context.

“It’s also a fact that the vaccination rates declined in that population over that time period because parents were worried about safety, they were worried about too many shots on the schedule.”

So they stopped vaccinating.

Some say Marin County is one of the most educated counties in the world, though many have moved away because of the decline of CA due to liberal governing in recent years. Many of the SF bankers lived there, as it’s a quick commute to the SF financial district. In 2000, Defeat Autism Now ran a conference north nearby at which Dr. Andrew Wakefield spoke. I wonder if that was the catalyst for refusing to vaccinate their children?

The biggest nightmare of Pharma is a control group not under their control.

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