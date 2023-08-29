Two current stories send a chilling message to the public. It seems we have surrender to a takeover of autism.

These stories, one from McAllen, TX and the other from Richmond, VA, were about training police officers to deal with autistic citizens.

The McAllen story https://www.krgv.com/videos/local-non-profit-hosts-specialty-training-on-autism-for-mcallen-isd-police-department/ covered training the school district police department about autism. Clearly this is important training.

Other trainings focus on how to deal with a child's meltdown and will teach school district staff to restrain a student, but this specialty training instead hopes to calm the situation before it ever gets to that point….

Gomez hopes the de-escalation techniques will cut down the number of students who need to be restrained….

McAllen ISD police department says the specialized training on autism is needed.

The story about training police in Richmond https://richmond.com/news/local/autism-richmond-police-train-communication-interaction-traffic-stop/article_8361708a-451d-11ee-a83f-23d0ba4a9214.html had the same message.

Richmond police officers gathered with members of the autism community on Sunday for a seminar where two groups learned to better communicate with each other.

An afternoon with several different activities taught participants real-world knowledge for responding to a variety of scenarios where they might encounter police officers, while also giving those officers experience recognizing certain behaviors associated with autism.

What really stood out to me was what the stories each said about the prevalence of autism.

Richmond, VA: Data released earlier this year from the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention showed that children are being diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder at the highest rates since recording began in 2000. That study showed that 1 in 36 8-year-olds had autism in 2020, a jump from one in 44 just two years earlier.

“The prevalence of autism is really on the rise,” Flippin said. “I think that it’s really likely police will have more and more interactions with individuals with autism.” …

McAllen, TX: "The population has grown," McAllen ISD Police Department Crime Prevention Specialist Michael Avila said. "A lot of our students are diagnosed with this."

In both cases officers realize they have to deal with more and more autistic people, yet there is total acceptance of the increases. It seems autism is just going to continue to affect more and more children and we’re just going to have to keep training everyone to deal with it.

No one ever asks why the increases are happening or speculates on when they will stop. The future is very dark and we’re all going to somehow live with it.

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