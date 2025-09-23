Anne’s Substack

Anne’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jen's avatar
Jen
4h

Oh noooo. A pregnant woman has a headache or fever! What is she going to dooo? Pop a pill! That’s the American way. How about: suck it up. You’re pregnant. You might need to endure pain. There’s another person whose health is at stake here. Put your child’s health first. Don’t take the easy pill popping way out.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Aut Mom's avatar
Aut Mom
4h

MSM here only played the Tylenol part and only let 2 sentences in before the commentators took over and read the statement from ACOG that there is no link to Autism from Tylenol.

There are no re-do's with a live press conference.

I would subpoena the authors of the FORD study on vax vs unvaxxed on health outcomes - give them whistleblower status if need be.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Anne Dachel
2 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Anne Dachel
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture