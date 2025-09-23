The response was swift and universal. Nothing should be done about autism. All of President Trump’s aims are bad for America.

Discrediting Trump and ignoring autism

This was the typical response from mainstream news outlets.

NBC NEWS: World health officials counter Trump's unproven claim of link between acetaminophen and autism

Authorities from Australia to Europe moved swiftly Tuesday to respond to the U.S. announcement and affirm the safety of the drug during pregnancy.

NBC slammed the concern that using Tylenol could be linked to the development of autism. They also discredited the idea that vaccines on the childhood schedule should be spaced out.

Reporter Anne Thompson:

@ 1:32

. . .President Trump also saying, without evidence, he thinks vaccines, like those for measles, mumps and rubella and hepatitis B should be spread out over time. . . The American Academy of Pediatrics calling that “dangerous” and “misleading.” Adding, “Spacing out or delaying vaccines means children will not have immunity against these diseases at times when they are most at risk.”

Thompson went on to question of the use of Leucovorin for children with autism, saying that there is “little evidence that it works.”

NBC medical contributor Dr. Natalie Azar was interviewed, and she challenged the idea that pregnant women should avoid using Tylenol.

And as far as autism is concerned the mystery continues.

Dr. Azar:

There have been no studies that have definitively shown that Tylenol causes autism. . . . And it’s very important to highlight too, that autism is very multi factorial, right? There’s genetic issues. There are environmental risks. So trying to sort of tease out or pinpoint a singular case—you really can’t do that.

It’s Tylenol or nothing

When Azar was asked if there were alternative to using Tylenol, her response was,

“Unfortunately NO. . . . There is no safe alternative or substitute for Tylenol.”

This coverage was typical from the mainstream press on this issue. Autism wasn’t even a major part of the reporting, despite it affecting ever-increasing numbers of children. It seems autism will remain the disorder with no known cause, prevention or cure, as far as mainstream medicine and the media are concerned.

As I watched the press conference on Monday, I thought about how I would have done things differently had I been President Trump.

First of all, as President, I would not have dominated the presentation. Much of what Trump said was repetitive and inconsistent.

Clearly the press coverage focused on Trump’s comments while ignoring NIH Director Dr. Jay Bhattacharya, FDA Director Marty Makary, and CMS Administrator Dr. Mehmet Oz, medical professionals who were also calling for these changes. That was very dishonest, but typical of the media whose real purpose is to promote corporate interests.

Second, I would also have had four or five mothers presenting their stories of regression where their normally developing children suddenly or gradually regressed after routine vaccinations. They could also have shown BEFORE and AFTER photos of their children. This is the reality for countless thousands of families in America today.

Third, I, as President, would have called for researching these children who regressed. Dr. Toby Rogers, at a recent Senate hearing, stated that, according to the MIND Institute at UC Davis, 88 percent of autistic children REGRESS.

Frightening fact

Parents might start out with a healthy, normally developing baby but that same child can suddenly or gradually lose learned skills on end up on the autism spectrum. These children have been so marginalized. Doctors can’t explain this phenomenon and it’s left as just part of the mystery of autism. It’s time we studied these children to see what preceded their decline. The late Dr. Bernadine Healy, former head of NIH, called for this research in 2008, yet it’s never been done.

Finally, I would have cited the case of Hannah Poling.

Back in 2008 we learned that the government conceded the Georgia girl’s claim of vaccine-induced autism. A pre-existing condition made her susceptible to vaccine injury. Federal health officials have refused to investigate how many other children were injured just like Hannah Poling. This is vital research that I, as President Trump, would have initiated.

There is a huge media storm right now discrediting everything that was said at that press conference. It’s time to declare autism a national health emergency, despite the overwhelming fraudulent media coverage.

Luke 8:17: "For there is nothing hidden that will not become visible, and nothing secret that will not be known and come to light."

