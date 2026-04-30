Anne’s Substack

Anne’s Substack

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Too much is read into a script handed out to a low-level clerk who has to abide by very rigid rules in order not to anger the interest groups which are responsible for most of the ad revenue of the TV station. You're not going on life TV in order to do YOUR thing.

It doesn't need guys actively suppressing information in order for the market to do so.

Either way, there are plenty of falsehoods propagated about autism;

In example, that simply because symptoms like a lack of eye contact are the most salient, that this also makes them the most relevant in terms out long-term outcome or ethiology.

That it has to be lifelong.

That it is genetic, ignoring here that even very obvious and penetrant single-gene disorders like Down's can only emerge from interactions between genes and environment.

That co-morbidities are just that, co-morbidities while ignoring the causal links connecting all of them to a single penetrant biological dysfunction.

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