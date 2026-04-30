On April 14th, WREG TV in Memphis, TN ran the story, Scientists Still Seek Answers On Causes Of Autism .

News reporter Kontji Anthony:

According to the World Health Organization, globally, one in 127 people is diagnosed with autism, which is a lifelong neurodevelopmental condition.

Anthony went on to talk about the importance of understanding autism and introduced a local doctor.

Dr. Cynthia Cross is a local pediatrician and joins us today to help raise awareness. Is it true that scientists do not know what precisely autism spectrum disorder is caused by?

It’s not vaccines

Cross:

That’s true. That’s true. And there’ve been theories. And I think one really damaging thing was a study put out a few years ago that said it was vaccines. Vaccines have not been proven to cause autism, and the research has shown that that is not the cause. I think the sad thing about searching for something that has already been proven not to cause it is, you miss the chance to maybe find out what is causing it. Probably multifactorial.

Anthony asked Dr. Cross to explain the idea of a spectrum. Cross talked about a lack of communication skills and things that might trigger behavior in an autistic individual. She mentioned a lack of eye contact. Cross noted comorbidities are common, things like seizure disorders, ADHD, or anxiety disorders.

Cross encouraged parents of toddlers to go online and see the checklist for signs of autism.

Cross said there’s no cure for autism, but there is treatment. Treatment should start as early as possible.

While this brief interview with a local pediatrician is pretty typical for what’s happening at TV stations around the country, it also had nothing to do with the headline: Scientists Still Seek Answers On Causes Of Autism.

Clearly, they’re not looking for answers. Maybe a better one would have been, Scientists Still Don’t Care What Causes Autism.

Dr. Cross was more interested in making it clear right at the beginning that, according to her, vaccines don’t cause autism. The science is settled.

Leaving the cause “probably multifactorial” isn’t really an answer and shows a complete indifference to what autism is doing to our children.

Other than that, she had no answers on the cause of autism. Likewise there was no urgency. The interviewer gave statistics on autism worldwide, but failed to cite the current U.S. rate of one in 31 eight year olds. Dr. Cross didn’t bother to correct her either.

This kind of coverage is actually more cover-up of the autism epidemic. The subtle message here is that having an autistic child is normal and acceptable in the 21st century.

IF I had been in Kontji Anthony’s place, I would have had a whole different series of questions to follow Dr. Cross’s claim about no link to vaccines.

WHAT I WOULD HAVE SAID:

Dr. Cross, the current autism rate in the U.S. among eight year olds is at one in 31, one in 19 boys. Why are there continuous increases every couple of years? Why is there such a difference between this rate and the rate in California, one in every 19 children, one in 12 boys? Should we expect the national rate to eventually reach California’s numbers? When is it going to stop increasing?

You say there is no link between vaccines and autism, but isn’t it true that in 2008, we learned that the federal government conceded the vaccine injury case of Hannah Poling. The government agreed vaccines caused her autism. How many other children are just like Hannah Poling?

See: March 7, 2008, ABC News: Hannah Poling on Good Morning America. Hannah’s the first case of its kind in which the federal government allowed that, in Hannah’s case, because of the pre-existing condition, there’s likely a connection between her vaccinations and her autism symptoms.

Dr. Cross, are you aware of ongoing hearings being held by Senator Ron Johnson on the corruption at the CDC regarding their vaccine safety claims?

(I would show a short clip from this hearing from last September where HHS Secretary Robert Kennedy Jr. exposed the cover-up of evidence linking the MMR to autism.)

Kennedy:

. . . In 2002, CDC did an internal study of Atlanta, in Fulton County Georgia children and looked at children who got the MMR vaccine on time and compared those to kids who got them later. So in other words, kids who got them before 36 months and kids who got them afterwards. The data from that study showed that black boys who got the vaccine on time, had a 260 percent greater chance of getting an autism diagnosis than children who waited. The chief scientist on that, Dr. William Thompson, the senior vaccine safety scientist at CDC, was ordered to come into a room with four other co-authors by his boss, Frank DeStefano, who’s the head of immunization safety branch and ordered to destroy that data. And then they published it without that fact.

Regression

Dr. Cross, why doesn’t anyone ever look at the 30 percent of autistic children who start out normally developing, but then suddenly or gradually lose learned skills and regress into autism? What triggers might have preceded this decline?

Or course, no local news reporter would do this. The whole purpose of Autism Acceptance Month coverage is to continue gaslighting the American public to believe that an ongoing epidemic of brain injured children is nothing new and all we need is early diagnosing and intervention.

“If you want to sell a lie, get the press to sell it for you.” --Movie Argo 2012

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Luke 8:17: “For there is nothing hidden that will not become visible, and nothing secret that will not be known and come to light“