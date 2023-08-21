The story below is from Michigan. It is a brief piece about turning a former elementary school into a special needs school.

What got my attention was one line: The building is being remade into the JCISD Central Campus, a new special education facility that will centralize programming for a variety of students the ISD serves from age 0 to 26.

So in the state of Michigan a special needs student can be in school up to age 26. Federal law requires states to have special ed services through age 21, but in Michigan it goes to age 26.

This is similar to the U.K. where special needs students can be in school to age 25.

I’m sure more states in the U.S. will follow Michigan’s example. The reason is simple: THERE ARE NO ADULT SERVICES FOR ALL THESE DISABLED YOUNG PEOPLE. And we all know it’s autism that is driving the rise in special ed.

So what happens after age 26? Will special ed eventually go to age 30?

It’s hard to know how long this charade can continue.

Aug 15, 2023, Michigan Live: Former Frost Elementary will welcome students again this year as special education campus

https://www.mlive.com/news/jackson/2023/08/former-frost-elementary-will-welcome-students-again-this-year-as-special-education-campus.html?outputType=amp

JACKSON, MI -- A building the Jackson County Intermediate School District bought for $1 in 2021 turned out to be just the type of facility it had needed for years.

Phase one of a large-scale renovation and restoration project for the former Frost Elementary School in Jackson is nearly complete, with current plans aiming to have the building open for students by the first day of the 2023-24 school year on Aug. 23, JCISD Superintendent Kevin Oxley said.

The building is being remade into the JCISD Central Campus, a new special education facility that will centralize programming for a variety of students the ISD serves from age 0 to 26.

The cost of the project is estimated to be around $28 million. Of that, $7 million is coming from a bond and another $10 million is coming from a school improvement grant, with the remainder of the funds being covered by money JCISD had already saved in its capital projects fund, Oxley said.

“We probably saved the rest of (the money for the project) over a five to seven year period when we started to realize we’re going to need more space,” Oxley said.

The unique “student neighborhood” design of the school will allow different students of different ages and needs to be grouped in a “five schools within a school” layout, Oxley said….

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