Anne’s Substack

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Mary Lou Longworth's avatar
Mary Lou Longworth
Oct 4, 2024

The people who need the investigation are the fraudsters who make the autism juice mandatory in the first place. It's become an industry. I look forward to the sweeping changes to our government health agencies if Trump gets elected. Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has detailed many of these ideas.

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