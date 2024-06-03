We are clearly at a point in the autism epidemic where no one questions anything.

No longer do the numbers bother anyone. The current average rate of one in 36 U.S. children will, no doubt, be increased to one in 29 (the rate now in British Columbia), or one in 25 (the rate in Australia), or one in 23 (the rate in Scotland), or one in 22 (the rate in California), or one in 21 (the rate in Ireland), or maybe one in 20 (the rate in Northern Ireland). It doesn’t matter because health officials never acknowledge that there’s ever been a real increase in autism.

And we aren’t really talking about the cause of all this autism anymore. After 25 years of always increasing statistics, everyone seems happy to leave things be. We’ve long been told that no one really knows why a child has autism. It’s probably genetic with maybe bad choices by parents. We’ve had two decades of studies showing a connection to fat moms, moms on antidepressants, drinking moms, old moms, moms who marry old dads, moms who don’t get the right vitamins, moms who have babies too close together, and moms who live too close to freeways.

It’s all just part of the puzzle that is autism.

This serious developmental disorder with no known cause, prevention or cure is here to stay. If it’s your child, learn the signs and get that all important early intervention. There’s nothing else you can do.

Nothing demonstrates where we’re at better than two recent stories on Fox 2 in St. Louis.

I was struck by the fact that Fox 2 put the stories out one day apart.

The coverage was about autism therapy providers offering Applied Behavioral Analysis (ABA) services.

May 31, 2024, Fox 2, St. Louis, Now: Autism Support Now Clinics

VIDEO INTERVIEW:

Fox anchor: Latest statistics from the CDC show one in 36 children have an autism spectrum disorder. Treatment is key to helping these kids with their individual needs.

The high numbers are now a given, and media outlets are happy to cite the CDC’s latest calculations as if it’s cutting edge science. The rate doesn’t actually matter to anyone in the media. Whether it’s one in 150 (2007), one in 88 (2012), one in 68 (2014), or the current one in 36 (2023), it’s never anything to worry about.

The interview was relaxed and low key. It was all about the wonderful help ABA therapy provides

Mandel: ASN, Autism Support Now, is primarily focused on ABA, Applied Behavioral Analysis. So it is program and treatment therapy more so centered around that specialty. . . . Mandel: I would say, we are early intervention, so we are providing services to children between the ages of two and fourteen, so very important early on, what we’re doing is definitely setting them up to reach their full potential. Anchor: Each child is really individual in the needs, right? Mandel: Every treatment plan is definitely cultivated and uniquely based upon those individual needs that those children require. We have amazing BCBAs, being board certified behavioral analysts that craft those treatment plans. Then our RBTs, the registered behavioral technicians that carry out and implement those day to day.

Fox 2 put out a similar story the day before about a different provider.

May 30, 2024, Fox 2 Now, St. Louis, MO: Seventh autism clinic in Missouri to open in Weldon Spring

Missouri is bringing a new center-based autism therapy clinic to Weldon Spring Thursday, commemorating the seventh to open in the state with a ribbon cutting. Caravel Autism Health centers its focus around evaluations, diagnoses, and therapy programs for childhood autism. Their staff specializes in applied behavior analysis therapy, which provides support in a range of daily activities through positive reinforcement. According to Caravel’s website, the therapy method is recognized for its effectiveness by the American Academy of Pediatrics and the CDC. “ABA therapy changes lives, but families in many communities have difficulty accessing this life-changing care because of a provider shortage,” Caravel CEO Mike Miller said in a release. “High-quality therapy early in life ensures that children achieve their full potential, so we’re opening new clinics to bring more resources and greater hope for families.”

It’s now normal and acceptable to have an autistic child.

We’re told repeatedly that autism has always been around, but it’s only been in recent years that we’ve finally recognized what it is and starting doing something about it.

The growth of ABA clinics, no questions asked, can make us feel good about autism and far superior to past generations of human beings who observed large numbers of children growing up nonverbal, not potty-trained, self-harming and requiring 24/7 care and ignored them. Officials tell us this describes a third of autistic children.

So it only seems like there’s more autism to be treated. Previously parents and doctors failed to notice children losing learned skills and regressing into autism. After 6,0000 years of human history, we now know about the condition.

In addition, the market place has figured out what to do about autism. Their horizons are unlimited.

Here’s what’s happening just in Missouri.

Autism Support Now: We have nine clinics throughout the Missouri region, that’s spreading from St. Louis to Kansas city. . . .

Caravel Autism Health: This is the company’s first clinic in Missouri, and there are plans to expand with more locations in the state this year. . . .

This is the future: More and more autism and more and more service providers.

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