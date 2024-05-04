More children with autism is never a bad thing. No U.S. health official is ever worried when they announce yet another increase in the autism rate every year or two.

Each and every increase has been predictably dismissed as no real increase, just more of the better diagnosing/greater awareness we can thank doctors of the 21st century for.

The real truth can be found from other sources. Dr. Walter Zahorodny, the top autism scientist at Rutgers University in New Jersey has been quite open about the reality of autism.

I’ve written about Dr. Zahorodny several times over the past 10 years because he doesn’t lie to the public about autism.

In an interview with Wayne Rohde in 2022 he acknowledged the autism increases are real, they will continue to increase and the cause is environmental

We have already in Newark and in Toms River eight to 12 percent of boys in the public education system [that] have a lifelong disability or most likely a lifelong disability. In Ocean County in 2016, while the overall New Jersey estimate was 3.2 percent, we found that the prevalence of autism was already over five percent in Ocean County. I’m not an economist, but do you choose to project five percent or 10 percent as a realistic metric for how many people will need significant, maybe lifetime support?. . . When we say that five percent of the children in our region have autism, I think that’s a fair metric for anticipating the future scope or perimeters of care for adults, adolescents and adults. … You’re planning for at least five percent of the population to be disabled. . . . I guess if I were to do one thing, it would be to identify the environment trigger that can be changed.

And in February, 2024, Zahorodny revealed that autism is still UNDER-DIAGNOSED.

. . . The fourth object of my attention is that autism, in spite of better awareness, better recognition, is still widely UNDER DIAGNOSED. We find that overall, in the period from 2000 to 2016, there was improvement in the rate of autism diagnosis. This was a significant improvement. Nonetheless, even as late as 2016, twenty-two percent or one in five eight year olds who satisfied the case definition, who met the criteria for autism by our independent surveillance, did not have an autism diagnosis. . . . And now we also understand that even in spite of better awareness, the true prevalence of autism is not merely the diagnosed cases. We still lag in our identification of autism prevalence. . . . Autism prevalence for 2022—that is for the next surveillance cycle—will be higher than found previously. This is inevitable because autism prevalence has not peaked. Even in the most recent surveillance and still higher estimates are likely as we acquire better ability to identify minority and low SES individuals. . . .

It’s pretty clear, according to the CDC’s own top scientist, autism will continue to increase with no end in sight.

Zahorodny repeatedly said that the cause of the increases is something in the environment, although he declared that no one knows what is behind the mounting numbers of autistic children.

He said we can eventually plan for five to 10 percent of Americans, across the population, to be dependent because of autism.

So this current story from Disability Scoop should come as no surprise.

May 3, 2024, Autism Accounts For Growing Percentage Of Students In Special Ed

Special education students across the nation are increasingly likely to have autism, with new data showing that the percentage has more than doubled in recent years. Nearly 13% of students with disabilities had autism during the 2022-2023 school year. By comparison, just shy of 5% had such a diagnosis in 2008-2009. The information comes from a report issued recently by the U.S. Department of Education looking at those ages 5 to 21 served under the Individuals with Disabilities Education Act who are on the spectrum. At the high end, 17.28% of students with disabilities in California had autism while just 5.76% did in Montana as of the 2022-2023 school year. More than 4 out of 5 students with autism nationally were boys, the Education Department found. About 40% of those with autism spent at least 80% of their day in regular classrooms and roughly 72% ended their time in school by earning a regular high school diploma. The upward trend in the percentage of special education students with autism comes as overall prevalence has grown. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention currently estimates that about 1 in 36 children have autism, up from 1 in 150 two decades ago.

My only question is, what if Zahorodny is wrong? What if autism doesn’t level off at one in 20 or one in 10, as he suggests? What if the rate eventually is one in every five eight year olds? Or worse?

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