I have to add one more piece about the collapse of special education in Buffalo, NY.

On Sept 17th the story, “Preschool Special Education Classes Soar in Buffalo Public Schools as Need Grows” www.bollyinside.com/news/education/preschool-special-education-classes-soar-in-buffalo-public-schools-as-need-grows/ was published on a news site called, BollyInside.com.

MORE little kids have special needs in Buffalo.

Preschool special education classes in Buffalo have seen a significant increase in demand as the need for special education services rises.

Buffalo Public Schools currently operates 11 classrooms for preschool students with disabilities and plans to open five more in the coming months. The district partners with Erie County to address the needs of these students and receives funding from various sources. …

Buffalo Public Schools has seen a surge in demand for preschool special education programs.

The district currently operates 11 classrooms for preschool students with disabilities and plans to open five more.

Preschool special education classes soar as major need grows….

Meeting the Growing Demand

Buffalo Public Schools has been actively working to meet the growing demand for preschool special education classes. The district has increased the number of classrooms available and plans to open more in the near future….

That should be of major concern to school and government officials in Buffalo. Why are more children with disabilities entering Buffalo schools in the youngest grades?

That’s the question I’d be asking. That’s what the reporter who wrote this should be focused on. How do you explain this phenomenon?

There were two strange but similar sentences in this piece:

Preschool special education classes in Buffalo have seen a significant increase in demand as the need for special education services rises.

AND

Preschool special education classes in Buffalo have experienced a significant increase in demand as the need for these services continues to grow.

Neither of these make sense. So there’s increase in demand because there’s a greater need.

This is typical in a world where no one is worried about what’s happening to children. Increases are now to be expected.

This is a preview of the future, which is very dark. IF MORE OF THE YOUNGEST STUDENTS ARE DISABLED, things are only going to get worse. There is no way to explain this as greater awareness, better diagnosing. It’s a disaster we’re going to have to somehow live with for the rest of our lives.

I think the 21st century will be the end of childhood as we’ve always known it, the Century of the Disabled Child.

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