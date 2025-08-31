Anne’s Substack

Anne’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
cicada's avatar
cicada
1h

Senators going against Kennedy must be loaded by big pharma and have their bank accounts checked. All the genocide commited by CDC during Covid is good enough to have all of them charged and jailed for corruption.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Anne Dachel
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture