Kennedy didn’t understand the job description for Head of HHS. He wasn’t supposed to actually change things, especially at the CDC.

On August 30th I wrote about five US Senators publicly reacting to what Robert Kennedy Jr is doing in Atlanta.

ROBERT KENNEDY THREATENS THE STATUS QUO

On August 31st I found two more Senators in the news talking about Kennedy.

Democrat Senator Richard Blumenthal from Connecticut wants Kennedy gone.

News12, The Bronx: Sen. Blumenthal says RFK Jr. 'ought to be fired' amid turmoil at CDC

Sen. Richard Blumenthal criticized Robert F. Kennedy, Jr., the secretary of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, after a week that left the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in a crisis of leadership. "Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has fired the head of the CDC - the top public health official in the United States - but he is the one who ought to be fired, because he is denying access to vaccines and other potentially life-saving treatment because of his zealotry, his unscientific agenda that he is imposing on the nation," said Sen. Blumenthal. . . . Two Republican senators called for congressional oversight and some Democrats said Kennedy should be fired. He is scheduled to testify on Capitol Hill on Sept. 4.

And Republican Senator James Lankford from Oklahoma was on NBC’s Meet the Press discussing Kennedy with host, Kristen Welker.

Lankford gave a very guarded reaction to Kennedy’s latest moves at the CDC.

Sen. James Lankford, R-Okla., on Sunday declined to say that he had 100% confidence in Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., instead saying that Kennedy has not “gone a wrong direction” on vaccines. . . . Asked the first time whether he has 100% confidence in Kennedy, whom he voted to confirm, Lankford demurred, telling NBC News’ “Meet the Press” that Kennedy isn’t limiting access to the Covid vaccine. . . . “The challenge is, is it right for children to be able to have the Covid vaccine? That’s been a conversation where doctors widely disagree on this,” he added, before encouraging Americans to get their flu vaccines. Asked a second time about whether he has 100% confidence in Kennedy, Lankford told “Meet the Press” moderator Kristen Welker, “I believe he is who the president has picked. I don’t think he’s gone a wrong direction in this.” . . . “I think he is challenging some of the assumptions that a lot of Americans have asked,” the senator said. “What is it about our food? What is it about autism? What is it about all these things that are different in America than they are in different places? I think those are appropriate questions.” “[Kennedy is] pushing the boundaries, but he also seems to be following the science. It’s not wrong to be able to ask hard questions. It is wrong to ignore the science. I don’t see him ignoring the science. I see him asking the hard questions,” the Oklahoma senator said.

Lankford sees no link between vaccines and autism

He later clarified that he does not believe the widely debunked theory that vaccines cause autism, telling Welker, “I don’t connect those two at all, but there are reasonable questions to say, Why do we have more cases of autism here? What is it? But I don’t think they’re connected to vaccines.”

I wrote about Welker in December, 2024 when she interviewed President Trump about vaccines and autism on Meet the Press. She dismissed the increase in autism as merely better identification. MEET THE PRESS: Trump defends RFK Jr. over vaccines ...

While Lankford is sort of concerned about all the autism, Blumenthal isn’t interested at all in Kennedy’s coming announcement on the reason behind the epidemic increase in the disorder.

James Lankford served in the U.S. House from 2011 to 2015. He’s been in the Senate since 2015.

Charles Blumenthal has been in the Senate since 2011.

Both of these men started their careers in Washington in 2011, back when the autism rate was one in every 110 children, one in every 68 boys.

Today, it’s one in every 31 children, one in every 19 boys. (Except if you live in California, it’s one in every 19 children, one in every 12.5 boys.)

To his credit, Lankford at least showed some mild interest in the autism rate while dismissing any link to vaccines and promoting the flu shot. “I don’t connect those two at all, but there are reasonable questions to say, Why do we have more cases of autism here? What is it? But I don’t think they’re connected to vaccines.”

So why do we have more cases of autism here? Does Lankford really want to know?

What rate will actually motivate our legislators to demand answers?

When the whole country reaches California’s rate of one in 19 children?

Or when it’s one in 17 like it is currently in Northern Ireland?

Or maybe when we reach the rate of one in 16 like it is in the Somali community in Minneapolis?

Lankford is trying to remain loyal to his President, but he doesn’t want Kennedy doing anything that would show a link between vaccines and autism. Blumenthal just wants Kennedy to go away.

Neither of these Senators sees the disastrous rise in autism as a real concern. I guess they’d be okay with one in every 10 or one in five kids with autism. It will get there if we continue down the road we’re on.

Luke 8:17: "For there is nothing hidden that will not become visible, and nothing secret that will not be known and come to light."

Please comment, share, restack, subscribe (it’s free)