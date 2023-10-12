Don’t worry, it’s all good!

On Oct 10, 2023, Education Week published the story, 3 Reasons Why More Students Are in Special Education. https://www.edweek.org/teaching-learning/3-reasons-why-more-students-are-in-special-education/2023/10

The number of students in special education in the United States has doubled over the past four decades, with schools responsible for providing special services to a growing segment of their student bodies.

It was good news, just like every time the autism rate takes another giant step higher.

Yes, you guessed it: It’s all due to GREATER AWARENESS.

Here are several examples that assure us that having more and more of kids who can’t learn normally is normal and acceptable.

The increase in the percentage of students on IEPs it isn’t necessarily a bad thing, according to experts….

…it could also mean that educators have become better at identifying when students need special services and parents have become less resistant to seeking them out for their children…

“General education has become less, not more, capable of accommodating the needs of a lot of kids,” …

The increase in students with IEPs can also be attributed to better recognition and diagnosis of common conditions such as autism spectrum disorder and ADHD, as well as less stigma among parents about seeking special services for their children,…

Another positive reason IEPs are increasing is educators are recognizing students who need additional support, she said…

…that may be because curriculums or classrooms are inflexible, or less accepting of differences between how students learn and behave, which leads to the identification of some students as needing special services, as opposed to adapting the system to make it more accessible to a broader range of students.

There is also an “over focus” on academics in regular education, and a lack of focus on social, emotional, and behavioral skills necessary to function in school,…

Decreased stigma leads to increased IEP support for students

Over the past few decades, the social stigma surrounding disabilities has been reduced, according to Bailey and Fuchs. Parents are now more likely to admit that their child may be struggling in school and seek an IEP, the experts said….

“We used to associate special education with negativity, right? But now, there is a much greater positive association to getting supports.”

Specifically, Fuchs said, increased awareness and reduced stigma may have their greatest effect in motivating parents to seek help for learning disabilities, behavior disorders, and speech and language impairments,…

This whole article was nothing more than propaganda to assure us that having more kids qualify for special education is nothing new. We just haven’t provided for these kids sufficiently in the past, but we’re awake now.

This is the standard anytime statistics are talked about.

Kids have always been like they are today. We’re adding more special education classes just to be nice. They may tell us endlessly about INCREASED DEMAND, but then the whole idea of more disabled children is nicely ignored.

The Oct 9th story from the Jersey Evening Post telling us, Autism and ADHD referrals up by 600 percent is a perfect example.

https://jerseyeveningpost.com/news/2023/10/10/autism-and-adhd-referrals-up-by-600/

BETTER-INFORMED parents and children increasingly recognising their own traits are behind a 600% increase in referrals for autism and ADHD assessments, according to the head of the Neurodevelopmental Service within CAMHS.

Commenting on the spike in referrals, Mrs Cooper said: “I have a feeling it’s to do with awareness.

"Parents are generally more in tune with their children and spend a lot more time with them, so they’re picking up on more traits.”…

She said: “We’re moving in the right direction, which is amazing.

“But with the influx in numbers, it’s challenging because no one could have ever imagined this would have happened.”…

Mrs Cooper added: “It’s only going to get better for children in Jersey.”

Personally I think the stories from Education Week and from the Jersey Post are put out there for a reason. In the face of mounting news reports on more kids on waiting lists for evaluations for special ed services, ribbon cutting openings for new autism therapy clinics and shortages of special ed teachers and aides, notice that no one is worried. That has long been the biggest lie surrounding the exponential increase in kids with disabilities. NOTHING IS CHANGED.

The article from Education Week I cited at the beginning of this article also stated that about 15 percent of students in America have special needs. I’m not really sure how they come up with that figure as an average.

For years I’ve compiled stories that cite some really jaw-dropping numbers from around the U.S.

Aberdeen, SD: 18 percent of students are sped. https://www.aberdeennews.com/news/education/special-education-numbers-continue-to-rise/article_7d280a1f-462a-5f0b-9aae-ddfae4879727.html

Kalmath Falls, OR: 18 percent of students are sped https://www.heraldandnews.com/news/local_news/klamath-falls-school-district-accused-of-reducing-instruction-time-for-students-with-autism/article_435b93c1-e742-5e67-ba76-67411cdc1441.html

Minneapolis, MN: 18 percent of students are sped. http://speced.mpls.k12.mn.us/uploads/faq_data.pdf

Grand Forks, ND 18 percent of students are sped. https://www.grandforksherald.com/news/education/1353799-School-Board-OKs-new-position-in-special-education

Spokane, WA: 18 percent of students are sped. https://www.seattletimes.com/opinion/editorials/remove-cap-on-special-education-funding-in-wa-now/?amp=1

Arlington, VA: 18 percent of students are sped. https://www.catholicherald.com/news/catholic_living/discover_catholic_schools/mission_accomplished_for_special_needs/

Dallastown, PA: 18 percent of students are sped. https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/education/2019/09/21/mental-health-special-ed-needs-rise-dallastown/2384402001/

Pennsylvania: 18 percent of students are sped. https://www.inquirer.com/news/pennsylvania-school-special-education-funding-costs-20220526.html

Buffalo, NY: 18 percent of students are sped. https://buffalonews.com/news/local/education/buffalo-schools-special-education-changes/article_43802800-428c-11ee-8dbf-036268ee9970.html 9/1/23

Chippewa Falls, WI: 18 percent of students are sped. https://lacrossetribune.com/chp/news/local/need-for-special-education-services-rises-in-chippewa-falls-public-schools-as-district-looks-to/article_0cdd38fc-2198-11ee-b8e8-675b892d1484.html

Yonkers, NY: 19 percent of students are sped. https://www.lohud.com/story/news/education/2019/03/21/cast-charter-hearing-yonkers/3215718002/

DELAWARE PUBLIC SCHOOLS: 20 percent of students sped. https://www.delawarepublic.org/post/dept-ed-says-more-money-needed-rise-special-needs-students

New York City: 20 percent of students are sped. https://brooklyneagle.com/articles/2019/02/13/treyger-demands-doe-hire-special-education-czar/

MASSACHUSETTS PUBLIC SCHOOLS: 20 percent of students are sped. 2023 https://www.sentinelandenterprise.com/2023/07/16/mass-house-answering-call-for-special-education-funding/amp/

Lewiston, ME: 21 percent of students are sped. https://www.sunjournal.com/2020/03/02/lewiston-school-budget-linked-to-goals/

Brainerd, MN: 22 percent of students are sped. https://www.brainerddispatch.com/news/education/4933721-Number-of-special-ed-students-in-Brainerd-outpace-state-average

Ocean Beach, WA: 22 percent of students are sped. https://www.seattletimes.com/opinion/editorials/remove-cap-on-special-education-funding-in-wa-now/?amp=1

The Bronx, NY: 23 percent of students are sped. https://www.silive.com/news/2014/11/more_staten_island_students_re.html

Hanover, VA: 23 percent of students are sped. https://www.nbc12.com/2019/01/17/hanover-schools-look-hire-new-counselors-focus-students-with-disabilities/

Albuquerque, NM: 23.3 percent of student are sped. https://abq.news/stories/teachers-union-passes-resolution-as-aps-cuts-special-education-groups,28097

West Canaan, NH: 24 percent of students are sped. https://www.vnews.com/Mascoma-Budget-Up-21961855

Staten Island, NY: 24 percent of students are sped. https://www.silive.com/news/2014/11/more_staten_island_students_re.html

Rumford, ME: More than 25 percent of students are sped. https://www.sunjournal.com/2019/05/29/rsu-10-special-education-population-above-statewide-percentage/

Columbia, PA: 25.6 percent of students are sped. https://lancasteronline.com/news/regional/columbia-drafts-plan-to-serve-its-higher-than-average-number-of-students-needing-special-education/article_e0aea116-c90f-11ed-9ba6-b32352f656e9.html

Springfield, VT: 27 percent of students are sped.

https://www.sevendaysvt.com/vermont/state-increases-oversight-of-springfield-schools-due-to-special-ed-violations/Content?oid=37617090&media=AMP+HTML

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