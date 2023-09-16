On September 9th I wrote the piece on Substack called, "Students' needs have become more complex"

The crushing cost of special education https://annedachel.substack.com/p/students-needs-have-become-more-complex

It was about 5 stories, one from Tunbridge Wells, England, one from Burlington, VT, another from Milwaukee, WI, Buffalo, NY, and Virginia. All the stories reported that they were dealing with more severely disabled students than they had in the past.

Incredibly, as often as I’ve seen this in coverage, no one bothers to tell us why kids today have more complex needs.

As I look at this past week, there are more.

A story from Waterloo, IA https://wcfcourier.com/news/local/education/waterloo-schools-special-education-teacher-shortage/article_87efe746-48d1-11ee-be9c-b77728f2b79c.html on September 14th was all about their shortage of 22 special education teachers.

Here is how they explained things.

Allen said the number of students in special education classes are higher than they were before COVID-19. She also said children’s needs are much more complex, with an increase in social and behavioral needs.

Some of these behaviors include faster escalation and heightened emotions like extreme frustration. Other kids have issues with self control and being able to problem solve.

And another story https://www.bbc.com/news/uk-northern-ireland-66790111.amp from England, September 13th, was about transporting students to the local special school. In it, we read, Brookfield School has more than 150 pupils between the ages of three and 11 with complex learning needs.

The story from Waterloo, IA summed things up quite well:

Teaching children with behavioral issues can lead to teacher burnout quicker than teaching children with academic concerns, Allen said. Along with teaching children with more complex issues, class sizes are also growing.

Many special needs students today can be violent and dangerous to themselves and to others, including the teacher. Since autistic students now make up a significant part of special education classes, we have to ask ourselves how we never noticed children like this until recently.