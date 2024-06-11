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SoloD
Jun 12, 2024

*There’s not a lot to be celebrated when we start to talk about how truly disabling autism can be.*

Yet this has been going on for years. How is it that young women, with their children in their arms, are so hopelessly stupid as to inject autism into their precious children?

Don't they read or talk to people IRL?

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