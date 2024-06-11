As autism numbers continue to increase everywhere, it becomes harder and harder to ignore. The claims of those who want the world to see autism as something normal and acceptable are getting more coverage.

We have an established month calling for autism acceptance every April when the impact of autism is widely downplayed.

We’ve stopped questioning where all the autism is coming from, and we now call for accommodations.

In a further move to normalize a serious neurological condition, we also now have “Autistic Pride Day” on June 18th. Not only is autism not seen as a disorder to be treated, this day is used to push the idea that autism is something to be celebrated.

To get a real understanding of the meaning of “Autistic Pride Day,” you don’t have to look further than a story from Muskogee, Oklahoma.

June 10, 2024, Muskogee (OK) Phoenix: 5 THINGS: Learn about Autistic Pride Day, embrace neurodiversity

Autistic Pride Day is June 18. Ameridisability provides answers to the questions surrounding autism and the day’s celebration. 1 What is Autistic Pride Day? “This observance aims to heighten awareness about the value of people with autism. The effort is all about reframing the negative perception of needing to cure/treat a medical epidemic and, instead, appreciate the wonderfully unique and purposeful individuals who live with autism spectrum disorder.” 2 How does Autistic Pride Day differ from Autism Awareness Month and World Autism Day? “Its significance is equal to (or perhaps even believed to be greater than) Autism Awareness Month and World Autism Awareness Day. That’s because it is driven by members of the autistic community. Autistic Pride Day is a movement led by people with autism spectrum disorder advocating for themselves, versus organizations that spearhead efforts.” 3 What is the purpose of Autistic Pride Day? “Autistic Pride Day is a reminder that people with autism have always been and will continue to be an important, treasured part of our human society. People with autism can and should feel proud of themselves and promote that being different, and/or autistic, is absolutely OK!” 4 What is autism? “Autism is a complex developmental condition caused by differences in the brain. While abilities vary greatly per person, people with autism may behave, communicate, interact and/or learn in ways that are different than others.” 5 How many children are affected by autism? “About 1-in-44 children are identified as having autism spectrum disorder, according to estimates from CDC’s Autism and Developmental Disabilities Monitoring Network.”

The fact that the rate of one in 44 is wrong (that was upgraded to one in 36 in 2023), this story makes the baseless claim that “people with autism have always been and will continue to be an important, treasured part of our human society.”

We now have places currently overwhelmed with the needs of children with autism. IF autism has always been part of civilized man’s 6,000 year history, why are we so bad at providing help for those affected by it?

Everyone seems to need training to deal with people on the spectrum. That goes for police, EMTs, fire fighters, teachers, even doctors and nurses.

Why can’t we find the same rate of autism in middle aged and elderly that we see in our children?

Finally, why do the numbers keep increasing? For the past 25 years, periodically U.S. health officials have announced a higher rate every couple of years. It’s always been attributed to “better diagnosing and greater awareness” and never to a true increase.

So when is it going to stop?

When will doctors finally recognize all the autism out there? Will it be when one in 25 children is diagnosed on the spectrum, like it currently is in Australia?

Will doctors be satisfied that they’re finding all the autism when it’s one in every 23 kids, like it is now in Scotland?

Maybe it will finally stop increasing when we reach one in 20, which is the current rate in Northern Ireland.

Imagine how many thousands will be seen to have autism when it’s five percent of children, and think about the fact that officials now recognize that over 30 percent of those on the spectrum have “profound autism,” requiring lifelong substantial support and care.

There’s not a lot to be celebrated when we start to talk about how truly disabling autism can be.

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