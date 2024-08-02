I watched a stunning discussion between well-known celebrity Mike Rowe and Gavin de Becker, the nation’s leading expert on de-escalation and public figure protection who’s worked extensively in the federal government.

Among the topics discussed was the epidemic of sudden, unexpected deaths among seemingly healthy people beginning in 2021.

July 29, 2024, Mike Rowe Talks About Millions of Excess Deaths and the Link to the COVID-19 Mass Vaccination Campaign

Their talk centered on a recent book.

"Cause Unknown": The Epidemic of Sudden Deaths in 2021 & 2022 & 2023 (Children’s Health Defense) Hardcover by Ed Dowd

Those of us who are familiar with the nefarious actions of health officials and their corporate sponsors are not going to be surprised by the information discussed here, but for Americans who still believe that vaccines are safe and effective and that there is real oversight by agencies like the FDA and the CDC, this will be eye-opening.

The conversation reveals a multitude of shocking and unscrupulous activities done under the guise health care.

There is nothing in this talk about the controversial link between the proliferation in the number of childhood vaccines and the explosion in autism and other neurological disorders. For many people this is a long-discarded claim not worth mentioning, but after listening to these two men talk, why should we believe what officials say about vaccine safety in the childhood schedule?

Topics discussed:

60,000 “excess deaths” in America following the release of the COVID vaccine.

40% increase in insurance claims for unexpected deaths among young, working age adults.

Moderna and Pfizer have an insert in the COVID vaccine package stating that the vaccine causes myocarditis, but no one ever gets to see it when they get the vaccine.

Robert Califf, current head of the FDA is the same person who earlier approved Vioxx which caused 100,000 to 200,000 death in America.

Vioxx and thalidomide (which caused horrible birth defects) are both coming back on the market with black box warnings.

The FDA and pharma went to court to stop the release of the safety studies that were done on the COVID vaccine for 75 years. (A judge has now ruled against them.)

The segment on sudden deaths starts at 1:00:47 I transcribed the last half hour.

Gavin de Becker quotes astronomer Carl Sagan from the beginning of the book.

“If we are not able to ask skeptical questions or to interrogate those who tell us that something is true, to be skeptical of those in authority, then we're up for grabs for the next charlatan, political or religious who comes along “It wasn't enough Jefferson said to enshrine some rights in a constitution or a Bill of Rights”--this the punch line—“the people had to be educated and they had to practice their skepticism otherwise we don't run the government the government runs us.” And that is where we're living right now

Mike Rowe:

The fact that that's in this book, which I haven't nearly plugged sufficiently, and the fact that that came from a scientist of course is wonderful. It’s wonderful. The book he's quoting from is called Cause Unknown, and even though Gavin won't take credit for it, he's mostly responsible for it There's an intro by RFK Jr. The book itself uh was written by Edward Dowd, famous financial guy, Black Rock, ran a 14 billion fund and good God man, this book, I mean, I know we're free associating, and I know we're over an hour, Chuck, but strap in it's going to go for a while. I've never read a book like this. I've never seen so many pictures in such a serious book. I've never seen I've never seen such footnoting. I've never seen such backup. Folks, this book has QR codes, hundreds of QR codes next to virtually every claim. And I scanned a dozen of them. and it takes you down rabbit holes you probably don't want to explore, but one of the things Dowd does that so great is he basically says what I've tried to do in every crazy endorsement relationship I've ever had, which is say, don't take my word for it right just don't take my word for this. I'm not an idiot. I did my homework, you do yours. And you give people the resources and I mean, I'm probably going to do a poor job of summing this up, but you're just making a very compelling— you're not even making a case. You're asking some really uncomfortable questions about why 60,000 people have died in excess of that which we could reasonably expect. What's the official term?

De Becker: Excess mortality.

Rowe: Yes,

De Becker:

Excess mortality is a measurement done by every country that has a good organized medical system, and it's a measurement of how many people die every year, which is about three and a half million people—by the way, Americans—what ages are they, what are the causes of death? And we know that you that number is going to be fairly constant, and when you have excess mortality you always have to ask why. In this case it's excess mortality among the exact population that has no reason to die: young, fit healthy people, working class Americans, working age Americans, pardon me, And working age Americans who are working, they are fit enough to go to work, so they're they're not in the hospital. You know we had, in 2021, we had 40% increase a 40% increase in death claims with for insurance companies. It was unheard of. There's a page in there that has all these news, Australia had it, the UK had it, and so one of the questions we have to ask is, did our mass vaccination program end up harming some people? Let's say say that all vaccines have the intention to benefit you by keeping you from some particular disease: measles, mumps polio, whatever it is, but all vaccines also have adverse effects for some people. And that equation has got to be reasonable, meaning it's got to be some people are going to be harmed by this vaccine, but millions are going to be saved, for example. But that's not the way this mass vaccination program worked. It ended up harming a tremendous number of people who wouldn't be harmed, young people, and what that book laid out is, it asks the question. It shows you athletes, for example, young athletes dying right on the basketball court right in front of a of people. Never in the national news, by the way, we had to get everything from local newspapers. But it shows you something that we've never seen, nobody you know has ever been at a sporting event, and some guy dropped dead, and certainly no 16-year-old kid. But there are hundreds of them in that book, hundreds, and where they were publicly reported and they are young people who died in their sleep, fit young athletes, and so we just have to ask the question about what are the possible causes. Sometimes the possible causes are hard to find, but in this case we at least have to be asking. And I give you a fast example of something from the Wall Street Journal. So when all these insurance companies reported this enormous excess death among working age Americans, young Americans, how do the insurance companies know? Because they're paying death benefits on them and they're working. We know because they're working for companies that provide that insurance..

Rowe: And they're scrupulous at this point.

De Becker:

Oh, they are in the business. They're actuaries, man, they're in the business of, they want to count every single one. So the Wall Street Journal did an article about that, acknowledging that the insurance companies were saying that they had a 40% increase in unexpected deaths. They don't insure expected deaths by the way, so they had a 40% increase. And the Wall Street Journal said they listed nine things that it could be: late diagnosis because of lockdowns, delayed reaction from COVID, addiction, suicide because of layoffs and you know lockdowns and what have you. They list nine things, and they just don't bother to list the mass vaccination that was administered to working age Americans so you have to—if you're not even willing to ask the question, if it's a there's an electric fence around that topic right, and electric fence topics are always filled with b---t, and they are always not able to resist scrutiny. I'll give you some electric fence topics would be, you know, transgender surgeries for people under 18. That's an electric fence topic. I'm not allowed to ask.any questions about it. I'm not allowed to say, I don't know maybe you don't start the hormone treatment until they're after 18. . . . No, this is forbidden speech in America. Do vaccines cause adverse reactions, childhood vaccines? Is the balance good on, and there's obviously many different vaccine products including many that have been recalled, so when they're recalled because they were dangerous that tells you not every vaccine is perfect. They're different products

Rowe:

You need to just talk a little bit about back to, what's the promise, safe and effective. People need to understand what that means to the FDA with regard, for instance, and the CDC. Take small pox. What qualifies as safe and effective for a small pox vaccine?

De Becker:

Well, it's the—I'm glad you're asking because it's the perfect example. So if you go to the CDC website right now and you look up small pox, and you look up the small pox vaccine, they will tell you it's safe and effective. If you go to the Scripps Medical Center and look up small pox, they will say it's not safe and effective. And so there's not a consensus on this thing, but in the case of the CDC website, they then list the people who are most likely with a small pox vaccine, which is a very bad vaccine by the way. I mean it's got a lot of adverse events. They'll list for you, on the CDC website right now, the people who are most likely to experience an adverse event from the small pox vaccine. And I want to give you some examples of who those people are: people with a family history of heart disease, in other words, 80% of the people in the United States, people with diabetes, in other words, 44% of the people in the United States, on and on. I'm not going to give you the actual stats here, but it's in that book. By the time you're done with them telling you who it's not safe for—

Rowe: Nobody left.

De Becker:

Nobody left, and yet they will use the phrase safe and effective for that, and that phrase is like a hit single that they can't stop singing. The CDC is in the vaccine business. They never tell you about a vaccine problem, they only tell you—and by the way, just to correct myself on something. They did tell us about a vaccine problem with the Johnson and Johnson COVID vaccine, but they didn't pull it. All they did is they put it on the package insert, yes, this can cause blood clots. Now they have on the package insert that this vaccine can cause myocarditis, Moderna and Pfizer, can cause myocarditis in young people. Well, the problem is no consumer of a COVID vaccine ever sees the package insert. Right, you go to a pharmacy, and they give you the injection. Nobody says, would you like to see the package insert before you make this decision?

Rowe:

And we weren't coming out of a time when people were reading the fine print people were desperate for an authoritative figure to give them the truth and what they found was they were living in an age where experts simply didn't agree on really anything at all. I think about Vioxx, man, and what happened with Merck. I I'll ask you about that, but by way of explanation, I'll tell you in another life I was the Tylenol guy, I did 30 ads for Tylenol This was back in the 90s. I guess it was yeah mid 90s, and you know they had the lion’s share of of the market, and so it was a zero sum game. Everybody who taking any kind of aspirin is already taking it, so the only way to get new share is to attack one or the other, right? So it's a knife fight in a phone booth right and I remember in the midst of all that learning that if aspirin came onto the market today as a new product, it would never make it onto the shelf because 80,000 people a year wind up in the hospital with stomach bleeding.

De Becker: I'm one of them.

Rowe:

So that's where, that's why this book matters, and that's why the Vioxx story is— people mustn't forget that, but what hope do we have of remembering that when we're currently in the process of trying to put COVID in the rearview mirror? We're not curious, and we don't want to be skeptical it seems.

De Becker:

Well, I think people, look governments are very sophisticated throughout history. This is not a comment on the American government, this is just governments and people in power in general are in the business of saying, we'll take care of it, right? We scare you first, so it would be the witch doctor saying, oh you have the snake in your soul and only these beads, and he shakes it and he scares you and you listen. And nobody says go and learn, right? Everybody wants you to listen to authority, be it the chief of the village or the king or the president or whatever. And so in the case of Vioxx, as an example, you know there were 16 very important studies done on Vioxx that were published in advance of it being put out. They were favorable. They were all, all written by people who worked for Merck, the manufacturer.

Rowe: Was it Califf? Was he—

De Becker:

Yeah, Califf who's now the head of our FDA, he approved Vioxx when he was earlier at the at the FDA. And Vioxx killed somewhere between 100,000 and 200,000 Americans in a way that was known to the manufacturer in advance. We have to remember that Pharma companies are the most criminally fined companies in the United States. They have had billions of dollars in criminal fines. They are tricky beyond belief. They are deceitful beyond belief, and I welcome the law suit from the Pharma companies who want to try, because they have to read that book first. In the end of that book, I've got a a whole write up on this topic all the games that are played uh to make their products meet the criteria of safe and effective, which is not much of a criteria we we we learn very quickly

Rowe: 27,000 lawsuits?

De Becker: Yeah, 27,000 lawsuits.

Rowe: Against Vioxx alone?

De Becker:

Yeah, and by the way, you know with these, even thalidomide which was a a drug that was uh you know caused birth defects. . . even thalidomide is back on the market! And guess what else is coming back on the market?

Rowe: Don't say Vioxx.

De Becker:

Vioxx! And it's under a different name, and it'll be marketed in a different way. But you know thalidomide which caused birth defects is back on the market, but now it has the you know, the warning of not to be taken by women during pregnancy. You mentioned people are trying to put COVID behind them, but the CDC is not trying to put COVID behind them. Right now, if you were listening to the CDC, you would be on your 10th injection. They are still recommending boosters today, and it's still now in the childhood vaccine schedule. Children don't have a problem with COVID. It's not necessary for children. But right now it's in the childhood vaccine schedule, which means if you're going to go to school next year, that's going to be one of the injections they expect you to get. And the other problem with this business of skepticism, which is that Americans, if you're going to put something, you’re government and you're going to put something in my body—it's one thing if you're putting it in the air, that's bad enough. If you're allowing people to pollute rivers and waterways and what have you—but if you're going to make me do it, then I have a lot of questions. I want to be comfortable with that, like my company for example did not mandate vaccines and companies were supposed to. The President, Biden, you know put out a thing that companies of a certain size were required to mandate it.

Rowe: Sure, because if you get the vax, you won't get the disease, very clear.

De Becker:

As he said, other than the fact that everybody got the disease anyway, and many people get harmed by the vax. And is the CDC promoting the facts that I'm sharing right now? No, because they, remember, said do it. So it's very hard to back away from we were the ones who told you to do it. We were the FDA that cleared it and approved it in a matter of weeks. With uh the new one, the booster products, the bivalent products they were tested on six mice, nothing on human beings. There was no long trial, and even the trial that was done amazingly, the first COVID trial, I'll just do it really quick. 26,000 people got the injection 26,000 people got a placebo. Right, that's how that works. More people died in the injection group than died in the placebo group, but that was not released to the United States. And the safety trials were not released until a court, Pfizer and the FDA went to court together, and they asked for a delay on releasing the safety data. Do you know what the delay was? 50 years and then they went back to court and they asked to change the delay a little bit because they saw what was coming. You know what that delay was?

Rowe: 75.

De Becker:

75 years. Good, good guess. And then a judge finally said, no you got to release it. And it's being released slowly, and it's not pretty. So do we need skepticism? Of course, we cannot always trust power structures. That's just that way.

Rowe:

Nobody wants the conspiracy theories to completely take root, but if you greet skepticism with the response of, oh, you're a denier, a blank denier, then we're just going to be in this in this tautology.

De Becker:

Yeah well there's a good there's a good thing that Robert F. Kennedy Jr. said in an interview that I saw where he said, if you show me that I'm wrong on the facts, I'll change my mind and I'll apologize, but insults are not an argument. So calling me a blank denier, whatever that is, or an antivaxer. Here's a guy who took every vaccine himself except the COVID vaccine, all his kids are vaccinated, how is he an antivaxer? But that's an insult, so it's a pejorative rather than an argument. So I think for Americans, there's a lot of Pharma products being taken by a lot of people, and it's really good to learn about them. There are some like uh the one for cervical cancer, I'm forgetting the name of the vaccine right now, but it's an HPV vaccine. It's a terrible vaccine. And I have daughters. There’s no way in the world that I would give that to them, and yet they're asked to take the vaccine and boosters for it now. Luckily, Americans are not taking these boosters right now. The COVID boosters didn't work. . . . I bet we don't know a single person who's on injection number 10.

Rowe: I don't.

De Becker:

I've seen some people on on news programs who were who were up to nine, and you have to be really not paying attention to think that you're going to die from COVID if you're not already in a nursing home or not already suffering from a bunch of medical issues. 4.9 comorbidities, fatal comorbidities, is what the majority of people who died from COVID had, and it was 3.7 in the very beginning of the of the thing when we got the first statistics out of Italy The people who were dying were old and sick, and they weren't people like my kids's age, right and so the idea— So are we allowed to say no, are we allowed to have this discussion? Not really.

Rowe:

Cuz there's an electric fence around it. As we start to land this plane, the thing I want to talk some about is the heavy handedness of the mandates has gotten a lot of press. Certainly we understand, I mean, anybody who's paying attention, understands the full weight, what the full weight of the government can feel like. Why a liquor store can stay open, but a church can't. Yeah how the judgment calls are made. How you can jog on the beach in Hawaii where you live, but you can't sit and rest can't stop. Yeah right. So the madness that came out of the policies I think has been self-evident, but the thing that I don't, that I'm not quite ready to forgive, and you were with me when this happened, you were up at my house visiting. We were going for a walk, yes, and it was early in, and we were on one side of the street and we were walking and an older man was coming the other way 25 ft, well 20 ft across the street and then another 5 ft ahead. And he stopped and he looked and he glared. And Gavin, I don't— some combination of rage and fear, call it Fage on the part of his face I could see was undeniable. He's masked, we not, and he and his words were, shouldn't you be wearing a mask? And I didn't know whether to be angry with him, sad for him, indignant because the amount of fear. He looked at us as if we were surely the proximate cause of his demise, and for these policies to infect so many millions of people with that level of division and hostility. I mean that's how revolutions happen.

De Becker:

Well, I tell you that throughout human history people have, governments, leaders have loved for their citizens to be at odds with each other. The king and the queen would look over the castle wall and see that the people are fighting with each other, and they'd high-five each other and say this is great because I know they're not coming over the wall. So the anytime there's an entire population that agrees on something, the government is in great peril because they can agree and like you or they can agree and dislike what you're doing. Then you have revolution, which does not mean when I say revolution, I don't mean only revolution like the French Revolution where everybody's getting their heads cut off and burning down buildings, but just rapid change. Best example and probably one of the most peaceful revolutions in history was in Russia. The Soviet Union fell in a predominantly peaceful way and became a different—the Soviet Union was one kind of country, and Russia is another kind of country. I'm not it's not an advertisement for you ought to love Putin and you ought to love uh Russia, but you oughtn't hate either of them either in my op opinion, but it's just that was a a massive, massive change, cultural change that was nonviolent predominantly. East Germany and West Germany, the same thing, so that's what governments fear, right? That’s what people in power fear is the people actually getting along, and they like them to be at odds with each other. Throughout human history, the main instrument of control has been fear.

Rowe:

And has there ever been a more efficacious delivery system than our phones? Yeah, I mean right, and that goes back to really one of the first questions I ask you because that's part of the new age. Everything is on steroids. Everything is heightened. And I talked about this with your friend RFK Jr., and I asked him, how are you going to navigate? How are you going to think about all of these things should wind up on the iron throne? And his answer was, look, you know we stay focused on the things that we're most interested in right now. And I don't know if that means we're not going to deal with it, or if we're going to try in the same way you deflect the gun, right? If we're going to first and foremost deal with that which is right in front of you, and then we'll deal with some of these other things. But I wonder if this thing might not be the tip of the spear.

De Becker:

Well, I'll tell, you know, I see that the processes and methods for controlling human beings which is religions are part of that, of course governments are in that business, and all governments eventually. And ours has a beautiful origin story of wanting to get away from the king and saying okay we're going to have this new country where the individual rights matter, and the individual says you can't come in my house. Well, if you said that to the king, what do you mean your house? You know you're a subject of mine, I'll come in anywhere I want. Well, unfortunately when—so that's how we start, and then when governments become bigger and bigger and bigger and bigger and bigger, they become less and less human systems This no comment, it's not. I'm an American served in you know administrations, worked for Presidents, etc. It's not an anti-American comment it's just a fact of human nature that fear is the mechanism used for controlling human behavior. So governments become in the fear business and in the solution business, right? Here's the thing to be afraid of: killer bees, Russians, communism, terrorists terrorism. Whatever it is, virus, and then we're going to be the only solution we're not only going to be the only solution, but we're the only way you can even measure whether it's happening or not. Climate change and all of this, we're going to tell you, and we're going to tell you the solutions. I had a conversation with Bobby Kennedy early on when he was thinking about running for President, and I said, isn't it all too far gone? A big centralized government, isn't it all like can a president do anything? Can a politician do anything? And he said, I don't know, but you have to try. And that's his fate and circumstance and his area. I wouldn't run for President. I know you had an opportunity to run for vice president, and it wasn't a match for you.

1:25:20

Gavin and Mike continued talking about the current state of the U.S., the divisions, the economic struggles, college debt forgiveness and Mike’s foundation, mikeroweWORKS, which is a scholarship program designed to influence and expand the skilled trades workforce. They award scholarships to students pursuing a skilled-trade career.

Gavin talked about his work. https://gdba.com/

Their discussion is the one that we all have to engage in. We need to be skeptical and ask questions. We don’t need the government to take care of us.

The reality is, there is no oversight. The CDC and FDA were long ago captured by their corporate overlords. It’s all about profits, and our federal health agencies are not working for us.

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