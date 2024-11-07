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KP Stoller's avatar
KP Stoller
Nov 7, 2024

Thank you for your endorsement Anne, the back story of what took place in CA is that I had developed a genetic screening protocol to determine which children were at high risk for adverse events following immunization, and they absolutely had to shut that down because my protocol was starting to spread to other physicians. Given the agenda was to eliminate or hamstring any physician that would cause vaccine hesitancy (the COVID jab was on its way), they certainly could not have someone develop an objective means for assessing adverse event risk, so they Galaleo'ed me.

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Warrior Mom's avatar
Warrior Mom
Nov 8, 2024

we autism parents WISH it was easy to get ANY kind of reality check from either our elected officials or any of the medical establishment. not for lack of trying, like you document, Anne. funny thing though... as the rates of autism go up, so do the numbers of outraged parents, who realize the nobody in any position of authority gives two shits about our kids. we witness those few who do, like Dr Stoller, get thrown under the bus (or worse, as Dr Bradstreet comes to mind) for daring to tarnish the cult of vaccine worship, even if around the edges! oh no you dare not 'treat' autism, because like you said Anne, then that implies that its an actual illness and not the unlucky throw of the genetic dice, that the PTB insists everyone believe.

but maybe, just maybe, now that literally everyone knows someone whose family is effected, it might have finally reached critical mass. the problem is too big to ignore, there are too many of us to sweep under the rug and as the work of the brilliant Dr Toby Rogers proves, the cost to society is beyond massive.

I am writing this comment, sitting on my bed, while my 20 yr old son with autism is in the front room with his therapist. if someone was only hearing what I hear right now, they would think it was a teacher with a 3 yr old. my son will never be a truly productive member of society (just reality, not a value judgement, to be sure!); he will never have a job, get married, have children. there are literally millions more like him, in this country and across the world. how can humanity go forward as long as this is not addressed? what kind of people think that's possible and if they do, how on Earth do they sleep at night? my voice and that of many, many others, will NOT be silent. we are NOT going away.

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