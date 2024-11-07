In 2006 I was in Atlanta with a large group of mostly parents of vaccine-injured children protesting in front of the CDC headquarters as a meeting of the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) was getting underway.

As attendees drove through the entrance, I remember a specific car where one of the passengers, seeing all our signs about vaccine injury, yelled at us saying, “You don’t know the science!”

Immediately all the protesters yelled back in unison, “YOU DON’T KNOW THE SCIENCE!”

Later we went inside for public comment, something members of ACIP seemed disinterested in. I remember Dr. Paul Offit walking by me as he exited, and I hoped he noticed my name tag because I had written a number of stories about him.

I’m sure things are no different today down in Atlanta, despite the fact that autism affected one in every 166 children in 2006, one in every 102 boys, and today the rate is one in every 36 children, one in every 22 boys.

The CDC is the agency that gives us the official autism numbers every two years, and so far, no one in Atlanta has EVER admitted a true increase in the autism rate.

No one at the CDC has ever used the word “crisis” when talking about autism. I have been monitoring their press releases and interviews for 20 years and have never see it.

“Serious public health concern” is the strongest language used by anyone at the CDC when discussing autism.

One thing all the members of ACIP are sure of, despite their conflict of interest waivers because of money ties to pharma, is that vaccines are always safe, every industry funded study says so.

It’s time to end the corporate capture of our regulatory agencies. We need to expose the truth about what an always increasing, untested vaccine program is doing to children.

I went to the website for Make America Healthy Again to post my nomination to head the CDC.

Kenneth Stoller, MD

I have known Dr. Stoller for almost 20 years, from the time he lived in New Mexico and later in California when he practiced medicine in San Francisco. He completed his medical training at UCLA. He is a pediatrician and an expert in the use of hyperbaric oxygen therapy. Dr. Stoller is one of the most courageous, outspoken doctors I’ve had the privilege to know. When he practiced medicine in New Mexico in the early 2000s, he lost his position as an assistant clinical professor at the University of New Mexico for his stand against the use of thimerosal, the mercury-based vaccine preservative. In 2004, he was invited to Washington to testify about autism treatments before the House Government Reform Subcommittee on Human Rights and Wellness, chaired by Rep Dan Burton of Indiana. The invitation he received asked him to speak about "hyperbaric treatment for brain injured children." Dan Burton and Maxine Waters were the only committee members present. (Rep Dave Weldon was also there, although not a member of the committee.) No video recording was allowed during the hearing, and when Dr. Stoller asked why it wasn't being taped, he was told that Rep Henry Waxman "forbid it." A year later, during another trip to Washington, Dr. Stoller talked with a senior health staffer in one congressional office about the possibility of legislation that would encourage biomedical interventions for autistic children. To his surprise, he was told that there would never be any legislation that had the words "autism" and "treatment" in the bill.



The staff member said that talking about treatment would point anyone in direction of causality and in this case also responsibility. These are topics that Congress is not willing deal with. In 2020, the Medical Board of California revoked Dr. Stoller’s medical license for giving medical vaccine exemptions to ten children, including a four month old with congestive heart failure and an infant who woke up in a pool of blood the day after routine vaccinations. https://www2.mbc.ca.gov/BreezePDL/document.aspx?path=%5CDIDOCS%5C20210209%5CDMRAAAHL23%5C&did=AAAHL210216183459888.DID California is adamant that there will be no vaccine exemptions, even medical ones for sick children. All doctors must comply. I have interviewed Dr. Stoller a number of times for the website Age of Autism and for my Substack. Oct 9, 2024 Dr. Peter McCullough talks to Dr. Ken Stoller: “Every vaccine. . . looks bad” Aug 8, 2024 Does the link between BPA in plastics and autism reinforce the claim that vaccines cause autism? Sept 3, 2013 Dachel Video Q&A with Dr. Ken Stoller: Does DC Care About Our Kids' Health? May 7, 2007, Throwing children into oncoming traffic: The truth about Autism Feb 26, 2007 Anne McElroy Dachel: The 2007 CDC Autism Studystudy.htmstudy.htmhttps://www.scoop.co.nz/stories/HL0702/S00234/anne-mcelroy-dachel-the-2007-cdc-autism-study.htm Dr. Stoller wrote this about autism: Despite all the official denials.....there is just one little problem.....the autistic kids keep on coming, and coming and coming. They will bankrupt school systems, public services, and social services. No, autistic children haven't always been with us or called something else any more than the toxins that are causing this environmental neurological disorder have always been with us in such great amounts. In 2006, Dr. Stoller and I went to Washington visiting every congressional office from my state of Wisconsin. We learned firsthand how little members of Congress cared about autistic children. At one meeting, the chief of staff of Rep. Dave Obey from my district listened to what we had to say about vaccines and the autism epidemic and replied, "What do you want us to do? Congressmen don't like problems without solutions."



We both said, "We need to stop it."



There was no response. Despite his struggles and the opposition he has faced, Dr. Stoller has been relentless in his quest to end the damage being done to children from our unsafe, unchecked vaccine schedule. Dr. Stoller sounds ideal to be in charge of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. It’s time to stop the corporate capture of that agency and end the epidemic of sick children.

Please Comment

Leave a comment