After more than twenty years of hearing that any increase in autism is no real increase, just better diagnosing, greater awareness, I just want to know WHEN WILL IT STOP?

It’s simple. Please tell me when experts and health officials will know the actual autism rate.

Here’s a story from Nashville in which an “expert” once again takes credit for the increase in autism.

April 26, 2024, WSMV TV, Nashville: ‘Autism’ and the complex spectrum of possibilities

Reports show that autism diagnoses are more common now than they were 25 years ago.

On the news video:

WSMV Reporter:

Why do we see such a huge growth in the number of people?

Amy Weitlauf, PhD, a clinical psychologist and autism specialist:

We’re just doing a better job of recognizing it. We’re picking up on it. We’re listening to families, putting better systems into place to screen children for these differences.

OF COURSE the reporter doesn’t ask the obvious: WHEN WILL YOU FINALLY FIGURE OUT JUST HOW MANY CHILDREN ARE AFFECTED?

When it’s one in 20? One in 10?

Just how good are you all going to get?

Autism diagnoses are much more common now than they were 25 years ago. The latest reports from the CDC show 1 in 36 children have been identified to have Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD). It’s an increase from 1 in 150 in the year 2000.

The rest of the coverage was about a little boy who will be dependent for life.

At 18 months old, Reid was not walking or talking. Kelly and her husband Adam took their concerns to the pediatrician who referred them to Early Intervention Services. Reid was given an autism diagnosis and started occupational and physical therapies, as well as speech. At the time, Kelly did not know what the diagnosis would mean for his future. “Reid was just so much slower,” recalls Kelly. “He wasn’t moving as much, he wasn’t talking as much. He just wasn’t doing the things that, now I see, are a more typical trajectory.” The therapies have continued for Reid as his ability to speak and communicate is only just emerging.

Their expert downplayed autism, and we’re left to think this is a genetic condition.

“There’s no one-size-fits all approach to thinking about autism or in giving a diagnosis of autism,” says Amy Weitlauf, PhD, a clinical psychologist and autism specialist. Weitlauf also serves as an Associate Professor of Pediatrics and the TRIAD Associate Director of Research at Vanderbilt Kennedy Center. . . . “People with autism are as different as people without autism,” says Weitlauf. “So almost every presentation of autism is unique.” Current research has identified more than 200 genetic components to autism, both through specific genes and genetic changes. Genetic testing after Reid’s initial ASD diagnosis provided a fuller picture for the Nagy family. Reid Nagy has a neurodevelopmental disorder known as Dup15Q, which is characterized by having an extra copy of a portion of chromosome 15. It most often presents with a number of symptoms including motor delays, intellectual disability, autism spectrum disorder, and epilepsy. “We know that [Reid] will be dependent for life,” says Kelly. “But I know he will have a life of value.” . . .

Dr. Weitlauf is perfectly happy with the steady increases in autism that probably won’t stop until half of our kids are autistic.

And the numbers cited here is incorrect. The one in 150 rate wasn’t in 2000. That number didn’t come out until 2007.

After that, the increases were nonstop.

2009, one in 110 children, one in 68 boys. 2012, one in 88 children, one in 54 boys. 2014, one in 68 children, one in 42 boys. 2018, one in 59 children, one in 36 boys. 2020, one in 54 children, one in 33 boys. 2021, one in 44 children, one in 27 boys. 2023, one in 36 children, one in 22 boys.

It’s pretty safe to predict we’ll be at one in 25 within the next year. California already officially has one in 22, and Florida is at nearly one in 20.

According to Weitlauf, all this is good news. It just gets better and better thanks to the experts.

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