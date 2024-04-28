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KP Stoller's avatar
KP Stoller
Apr 28, 2024

For years they have been pulling this rationale out of their butts and for years we asked, so then where are all the autistic adults if you are so much better at diagnosis now? There was never an answer other than they were all dead for one reason or another.

I wrote something for the journal PEDIATRICS about this although they have scrubbed it from their website. - nevertheless... I Archived it: The obfuscation of the iatrogenic Autism epidemic https://www.researchgate.net/publication/269693497_Post-publication_Peer_Post-publication_Peer_Reviews_to_P_3_Rs_published

Dr. Jeffery Bradstreet gave me a back handed compliment re this article...."They will be coming for you now" and they did.

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Szczepan Paprocki's avatar
Szczepan Paprocki
Apr 28, 2024

Dear Anne,

I just want to say thank you for all your hard work in this matter. May Good bless you and your family.

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