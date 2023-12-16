Anne’s Substack

Anne’s Substack

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Michael Weigang's avatar
Michael Weigang
Dec 17, 2023

Hi Anne - thank you for what you do

every day we wake to another episode of the worst horror and no it's not a film and we are all at centre stage - I cannot wait for the culmination of all the efforts of all those awake and active

I said this before - there are enough tears to be spilled to create an inland sea in every country...

We all ran out of empathy for BS now. Hard questions will no doubt be asked for quite some time , not just about quacksines , until justice prevails.

To remedy all the damages done - I am a strong believer that there are remedies for everything and anything on this Earth - there are multiple detoxification protocols that are very helpful for children and adults alike , parasitic cleanses are definitely a must - has anyone got proper feedback about the use of DMSO in regards to autism and auto-immune dis-eases aka as always chemical poioning through air,water,food or injectables ???

I heard many great testimonies also about chlorine dioxide as well as ozone therapy.

Also , I must ask a very specific question and please forgive the cruel aspect - have you seen the videos what occurs when you bring aluminium together with mercury ?

Is the chemical health ag industry truly deliberately depositing nano particles of these two elements by crossing the blood-brain barrier to basically anybody's brains ? then add liquid time crystals...

Do we have to reclaim our courts before anything to be able to hold Trials by Jury ???

Please show me that I'm wrong

Stay Strong - stay vigilant

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Dave Raver's avatar
Dave Raver
Dec 17, 2023

I would love to see a follow-up with stories of normalizing the now-adult neurodivergent. The functioning ones embrace their "condition" because they think and process differently in a benign, or supposedly even superior way. No, you were not supposed to be autistic, it's environmental, screw you. We should definitely point out the money being poured into accommodating these kids, thank you.

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