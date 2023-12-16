It may seem like I write a lot about the U.K. and the steady decline of children’s health and its impact on schools, but it’s happening here too.

The press in the U.S. uses nice-sounding terms like “sensory-friendly,” “inclusion,” “equity” and “neurodiversity” to describe the effects of having more and more neurologically impaired children here, but these words are also a warning sign.

Special needs children are changing things here in America. Here’s a look at stories from just the past two weeks. There are mixed messages here, and never mind the increases, everything is fine—or is it?

New York Times: Her Son Was Promised a Special Education Class. He’s Still Waiting https://www.nytimes.com/2023/12/12/nyregion/special-education-preschool-nyc.html

Mayor Eric Adams said all children who required preschool special education seats would have them. More than 1,000 such students lacked a placement last school year…. But at the end of last school year, more than 1,110 children were waiting for a seat, according to Education Department data released this week. Over 40 percent of preschool students never received a single session of a required support service — like speech therapy — in their special education plans.

Now that may not sound significant for a city with a population of around eight million people, but reading further into the story, we learn this.

New York City’s prekindergarten programs grew into a national model under former Mayor Bill de Blasio. But he was also criticized for the lack of suitable seats for children with disabilities — who make up 20 percent of the overall public school system — even as the program added tens of thousands of general education seats.

It is difficult to imagine teaching in a system where one in every five children has a disability.

Sadly, the statistics are never the focus in these reports.

On December 14th there was this story from Carrollton, Texas with equally stunning numbers.

CFBISD sees increase in need for special services, dyslexia policy to be updated in January https://starlocalmedia.com/carrolltonleader/news/cfbisd-sees-increase-in-need-for-special-services-dyslexia-policy-to-be-updated-in-january/article_6ab6def6-9876-11ee-9e1e-a3c8d648ae4b.html

Carrollton-Farmers Branch ISD’s Special Services Department serves students with special needs by prioritizing accessibility and inclusivity. The department has 4,254 students that fall under its programs, 276 special education teachers, 265 teacher assistants, 40 dyslexia interventionists, 134 support service specialists, and 68 evaluation specialists.

Those figures may sound like the schools there are giving students who need help great services, but we also learn it is by necessity.

During the 2021-2022 academic year, 14.1% of students enrolled in CFBISD were using the special services department’s special education resources, compared to 15.6% during the 2022-2023 academic year, and 17.2% during the 2023-2024 academic year.

Then readers were told even more concerning news.

The Special Services Department’s dyslexia program has 60% of all CFBISD elementary students enrolled, compared to a 21% middle school student enrollment, and a 19% high school student enrollment.

The Texas legislature sees the problem.

During this past legislative session, there were some changes to House Bill 3928, and Roland said she expects to implement some changes within the special education department as the school year progresses. Some changes include: If a student is suspected of having dyslexia, a full individual initial evaluation must be completed. A dyslexia “specialist” is now a required member of a multidisciplinary team. Any evidence-based dyslexia instruction is now considered a special education service

What I question are the shocking statistics on dyslexia.

Why are there so many elementary students with dyslexia compared to middle and high school students? Is anyone worried this trend will get even worse? What if 60% of elementary students becomes 75%?

Meanwhile, around the country, we’re doing lots of things to adjust to the world of neurodiversity we all now live in.

Baltimore: Now kids living with autism can play a little easier.

The Children's Guild opened its outdoor sensory playground in Northeast Baltimore today. Governor Wes Moore cut the ribbon on the Orokawa Foundation Playground at the Guild's Transformation Center. The space offers 25 different elements designed specifically for students with autism.

Marine, IL: US diner transforms into a school for children with special needs

A diner in Marine, Illinois in the United States changed into a school for elementary-aged special education students earlier this year. Now that it’s been open for eight weeks, The Nurture School seeks more students…. The school’s capacity is 30 students…. "We are approved by the Illinois State Board of Education to serve students with intellectual disabilities, specific learning disabilities, speech or language impairment, emotional disability, other health impairment, developmental delay and autism. We also offer an intensive program for students requiring 1:1 support.

Midland, Michigan: Midland County ESA breaks ground on improvements at Sugnet School

With shovels in hand, the Midland County Educational Service Agency broke ground for a revitalization of Sugnet School on Tuesday, Dec. 5. The project will first build additional classrooms for K-12 students who are severely emotionally impaired, which will take a year. This will allow additional space for students to take a break if they feel overwhelmed. Next, it will also revitalize classrooms on the first floor to be more inviting. During the groundbreaking ceremony, MCESA Superintendent John Searles thanked supporters and said the new space would provide "a better slice of equity for all kids.” …

St. Cloud, Minnesota: Couple makes Autism Discovery Center a reality for SCSU

A St. Cloud State University alumna and her husband have made a gift that will benefit not just SCSU, but the regional community as well. The Linda ’74 and Richard Offerdahl Autism Discovery Center was publicly announced April 26 inside St. Cloud State University’s Brown Hall. The Autism Discovery Center aims to teach clinicians of all levels and backgrounds proper treatments for clients and their families in central Minnesota and beyond. Students of Applied Behavior Analysis at SCSU will be involved in all services provided at the Center, supervised by doctoral-level and nationally certified faculty. Students will receive hands-on training in running sessions, developing programs, collecting data, evaluating progress, meeting with families and training other student clinicians. “Most importantly, the OADC is here for families and autistic children,” said Dr. Odessa Luna, Assistant Professor of Applied Behavior Analysis at SCSU. “The OADC will be a source of relief for families in the St. Cloud area who have been waiting desperately for services.

Boardman, Ohio: Excitement builds as new Knapp Center for Childhood Development opens

The behavioral health care center for children with autism is located at the old Red Roof Inn in Boardman. Almost two years in the making, you’re looking at the new Knapp Center for Childhood Development. It’s a four story facility and each floor is broken down by age groups and filled with sensory rooms and classrooms. … We have a large community of children with autism and not enough resources for them. There’s not enough behavioral health care centers out there. There’s not enough behavioral analysts out there, not enough behavioral therapists.

WKBN: The old Knapp Center was around 13,000 square feet. This new facility is a four story building, around 50,000 square feet that will serve so many more people in the community. Dr. Knapp: There’s parents who’ve been waiting for a long time. So those parents are going to have their opportunity to come off that waitlist, come here and get that treatment that they’ve been waiting for and their child deserves…. WKBN: The center will create around a hundred new jobs in the area.

Mayfield, Kentucky: Free autism safety training for first responders, caregivers

The Kentucky Autism Training Center will be in Mayfield, Kentucky on Thursday, December 14 for two safety training sessions. … In both sessions, participants will review autistic characteristics and how emergency and/or safety situations may be impacted, along with local, state-wide, and national autism resources. First responders will learn how to engage, respond to, and interact with autistics, including communication and de-escalation strategies. Caregivers will review strategies that local first responders have learned to engage and support autistics.

Little Rock, Arkansas: Western Hills Elementary to add autism services

Little Rock School District Superintendent Jermall Wright has announced a plan to keep Western Hills Elementary School open. The school would stay the same, but add additional services for students with autism. … After consulting with his special education staff, Wright says he decided instead to expand Western Hills to accommodate students with autism. He said there was a “greater need” for a school that can accommodate high and low-functioning autistic children. He said the new plan would only “generate more students,” and that putting neurotypical and neuroatypical students together “benefits both populations of kids."

Indianola, Indiana: Indianola School Board adds key position to special education, organizes for the year

In response to “ever increasing” special education numbers, the Indianola School Board voted to add a key administrative position to that program as early as Jan. 1. The topic came up during the Nov. 28 regular meeting, first in a report by the human resources committee, then as an action item.

“Our students identified as special education have increased significantly in recently years, and our personnel to support them have not kept the same pace,” said school board member Ben Metzger, who has sat on the committee. He invited Sarah Baker, the district’s special programs director, to give the board a snapshot of the program’s growth. She said that 415 students were enrolled in special education districtwide five years ago, but now that number has exceeded 500.

Jacksonville, North Carolina: New learning center for children with autism spectrum disorder opens in Jacksonville

A new resource just opened in Onslow County, one that will give children with autism spectrum disorder an individualized type of therapy. Priorities ABA Learning Center is located at 806 Bell Fork Road in Jacksonville, and its open house and ribbon-cutting was held Thursday afternoon. The center will offer families compassionate and contemporary ABA therapy for children with autism spectrum disorder, according to Managing Behavior Analyst Amber Adams…. “In Jacksonville, there are over 1,500 students in the school system that are part of the special education system,” Adams explained. “With that, we see really high rates of autism spectrum disorders. By having this facility here in town, we are able to help support the schools and help support the families with getting therapy that’s going to be beneficial for their child.”

West Orange, New Jersey: Communication Board Installed at Kelly Elementary School

The West Orange Special Education Parent Advisory Council (WOSEPAC) presented Kelly Elementary School with a Communication board, installed in the playground and officially unveiled on Dec. 1. … The new board at Kelly looks like the PEC boards used in special education classes and are therefore easily recognizable by special needs students. Students are able to point to pictures that directly relate to an action, emotion, or object. The Kelly board features pictures in English on one side, and Spanish on the other. Kelly Elementary, which houses several special needs students, was chosen as the site of the first-of-its-kind in West Orange communications board thanks to Special Needs teacher Colleen Horan, who approached WOSEPAC with the idea in 2021. “Our goal is to install boards at all West Orange elementary school playgrounds as well as each public playground in our community,” said WOSEPAC chair Gina Velazquez.

There are some glitches in neurodiversity in America.

Darien, Connecticut: Darien schools face half million dollar deficit: If no new appropriations, 'we have to stop spending'

As Darien Public Schools gear up for what some officials are calling a challenging budget season, it’s already facing a half a million dollar deficit for the current year. As of the end of October, Darien’s school district had a forecasted $614,747 deficit, running over the $114.5 million the Board of Education appropriated for its annual budget….

The majority of the deficit rests in the budget lines for special education at just under $676,000, including consulting services and tuition.

But no matter, most of the news is reassuring. We’re accommodating the growing neurodiverse population very well.

Rockford, Illinois: Creating a sensory-friendly holiday for children with autism

For children with autism, the holidays can cause sensory overload. Sensory events look to minimize that risk. Bright lights, loud sounds and long lines to meet the jolly man in red can cause high anxiety for kids with autism. Events like Sensory Santa adhere to the specific requests of families looking to make each holiday with their child count. Easterseals Program Manager Lori Davie says these events make sure every child feels included during the holidays….

East Haven, Connecticut: East Haven police announce Autism Safety Project

Police in East Haven announced a new program on Friday that aims to build a stronger connection with the autism community. LINKED, an Autism Safety Project plans to build relationships between emergency responders and members of the autism and special needs community. The project was created by Ashely McClain, a mother of a child with autism.

Massachusetts: Westborough woman joins others in urging autism awareness training for cops

lyse Levine-Kanji, a former School Committee member and an advocate for people with disabilities, told the Joint Committee on Public Safety and Homeland Security Monday that it is imperative for the safety of the autistic community, and the safety of police, that the state pass a measure to extend training to veteran police officers on interacting with its members. Massachusetts already requires police cadets to undergo training on how to approach people with autism spectrum disorder and other intellectual and developmental disabilities. The bill, sponsored by Sen. Michael O. Moore, D-Millbury and Rep. Kay Kahn, D-Newton, would extend the training to veteran officers…. “All law enforcement officials need training to know what to do,” Levine-Kanji said.

On Broadway, they’re “celebrating…those on the autism spectrum.”

New York City: Autism is front and center in the pioneering new musical 'How to Dance in Ohio' on Broadway

The show follows seven autistic characters as they prepare for a spring dance. After co-starring in a performance this fall, Burton asked her son what he thought. His opinion mattered not just because Mom is in it but also because he has autism…. “How to Dance in Ohio” opens on Broadway on Sunday both celebrating and starring those on the autism spectrum as well as opening a window about autism's highs and lows for the neurotypical.

It would be very hard to convince any casual observer that there is something very wrong happening here. Numbers simply do not matter if officials and experts are not worried about what’s happening, and they’re not in the least.

I overheard a conversation that I was not a part of recently, and this was said:

“…back in the 90s, before they knew what autism was…”

I wanted to join the exchange and ask the person what they meant by that, but I didn’t. What was clear to me was the fact everyone now has gotten the message: Autism is here to stay, we just have to believe that it’s always been like this.

That is only going to work temporarily, of course. As more and more autistic students age out of school and impact adult services and as the population of children with autism continues to increase, the reality of the autism epidemic will be undeniable.

That realization, however, will be twenty-five years too late.

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