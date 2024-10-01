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Baga
Oct 1, 2024

I can only imagine the stress on these families of severely impacted children. Many states are probably reaching a breaking point. With the childhood vaccine schedule creating more and more vaccine brain injured children each year, this crisis must be addressed. Our food is tainted with chemicals but it’s the vaccines responsible for damaging the developing brains of children. Who is going to care for these children as they grow up and their parents are gone or disabled? No one is talking about this. My heart goes out to this family.

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