Yes, schools everywhere are struggling to accommodate more and more students on the spectrum as we routinely read about, especially in the U.K. and Ireland.

School costs are huge, but nothing in comparison to lifetime care when the children with autism age out of school. Many of those on the spectrum are severely impaired and require extensive help. Parents of these young people are often desperate about the future when they are no longer able to care for them.

Parents routinely report that, after high school, it’s like falling off a cliff. There are no services or else there are long waiting lists for the meager programs that are out there.

All those promoting neurodiversity and telling us to celebrate autism every April don’t seem alarmed over the future

One source estimates that 50,000 Americans with autism turn 18 each year.

https://sparkforautism.org/discover_article/coming-of-age-autism-and-the-transition-to-adulthood/

A July 23rd story from NorthJersey.com is typical of the baffling coverage we see.

This new center in Paramus offers hope for NJ residents with I/DD, autism

This was written by a parent who was successful in finding services for her adult son with autism.

As a parent, there’s no experience more emotionally taxing than watching your child face daily challenges. For me, this reality began when my son, Justin, received diagnoses of autism, developmental delays and verbal dyspraxia at a young age. In our quest for normalcy, every new day brought its own hurdles. My mind fixated on finding an oasis where Justin could prosper and receive the lifelong care he needs. Since he was a toddler, Justin, who is now 26, had participated in specialized programs and in special education. He aged out at 21, which meant public school services ended, leaving our family scrambling to find suitable day programs and support for his ongoing needs. Because of long waitlists and a lack of facilities suited to his needs, my mother and mother-in-law watched him most of the day. But it was only a temporary fix. The lack of a structured, 24/7 supervised environment resulted in safety concerns as Justin’s frustration sometimes manifested in aggressive behavior. Finding a group home for Justin was a long and difficult road and ultimately, his first placement left us heartbroken. Safety concerns, a lack of structure and even weight loss were a constant source of worry. The decision to transition him to a new living situation was agonizing, but it became clear it was the only option. We were at a crossroads, but then we found New Concepts for Living, which became our lifeline. During the last five years, Justin has blossomed in their care. He’s healthy, happy and surrounded by a team that understands his needs and has become his family. . . .

Expansion

The recent opening of the nonprofit’s new and comprehensive 81,423 square-foot Achievement Center in Paramus is a game-changer; it ensures greater access to critical services for a growing population in need. It has all the modern features you could want with room to expand. . . . The new center significantly enhances the care and opportunities available to Justin and raises the bar for other agencies providing the same services to adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities — or I/DD — in New Jersey. For families like ours, this means a better quality of life for our loved ones as well as for us! For me and my family, this isn’t just a building; it’s a testament to the NCFL’s unwavering commitment to supporting adults living with I/DD. With a waiting list exceeding 300 people, the need for such facilities is undeniable.

I can only imagine how wonderful this is for parents who want a place where their son or daughter can be safe and thrive as an adult. What is really concerning is the lack of places. Here we read about this “growing population” and 300 people on a waiting list. Why?

IF as we’re routinely told, autism has always been around at the rate it is today, why can’t autistic young adults go where autistic adults have always gone?

I seem to be the only person asking that question.

The article also focused on the soaring rate increases that we’re all just supposed to quietly accept as better diagnosing.

A recent Rutgers University study revealed a startling 300% jump in child autism rates in the state between 2000 and 2016. This translates to a generation of children who will one day become adults with autism, a population with complex needs requiring ongoing support. The current landscape, however, prioritizes public funding for school-based programs. This approach creates a looming gap in services specifically designed for adults. NJ's higher prevalence of autism needs attention New Jersey’s higher prevalence of autism demands attention and resources, especially into an individual’s adult years. What happens when these individuals are left without the appropriate specialized care they need?

The New Jersey numbers themselves also demand answers.

At Rutgers University, Dr. Walter Zahorodny is responsible for researching the autism rate for New Jersey. He’s the top expert for the CDC. His numbers are often cited as being extremely accurate.

Earlier this year Zahorodny was featured on a podcast about the ever-increasing autism numbers.

Autism’s Rising Rates: A Deep Dive into Autism's Increasing Prevalence and 50 Years of Data.

Dr. Zahorodny's interview starts at 54:45

See the text of the entire talk.

Zahorodny was adamant that the numbers are truly increasing. There are more children with autism.

There’s no doubt that autism is much more prevalent than many other childhood disorders and many more, much more common than many frequently encountered childhood diseases. There’s no doubt as well that while New Jersey’s rate is quite high, we’re not the only region with high rates, but that these high rates are now reflected from data in California.

And he predicted things are going to get worse.

Autism prevalence for 2022—that is for the next surveillance cycle—will be higher than found previously. This is inevitable because autism prevalence has not peaked..

In 2022, Zahorodny was interviewed about the autism numbers by Wayne Rohde.

His words were a sobering dose of reality.

San Diego, California, four percent [of children have autism] Newark, New Jersey, five percent. Toms River, New Jersey, seven percent. One in five towns in New Jersey, in our region, have a rate of five percent or higher…. He continued, We have already in Newark and in Toms River eight to 12 percent of boys in the public education system [that] have a lifelong disability or most likely a lifelong disability. In Ocean County in 2016, while the overall New Jersey estimate was 3.2 percent, we found that the prevalence of autism was already over five percent in Ocean County. I’m not an economist, but do you choose to project five percent or 10 percent as a realistic metric for how many people will need significant, maybe lifetime support? …We could really identify no specific reason why autism prevalence increased, not only in New Jersey, but in every other state in the Network. And it increased for boys and for girls. It increased for white, black, Hispanic, Asian children. It increased across every state. In the world of the prevalence estimates of the ADDM Network, we’ve only seen increases. Throughout that DSM-IV period, only increases. When we shifted to the DSM-5 definition, we also only see increases. … When we say that five percent of the children in our region have autism, I think that’s a fair metric for anticipating the future scope or perimeters of care for adults, adolescents and adults. … You’re planning for at least five percent of the population to be disabled.

It’s frightening to think that an expert at the center of autism research can make these predictions and be universally ignored by the medical community, the media and U.S. health officials.

The public has been lied to for years when it comes to the autism rate. The unstoppable increases are invariably dismissed as greater awareness, better diagnosing and nothing to worry about.

We may have a rate of one in 36 officially in the U.S., but by next April that will, no doubt, go even higher.

We currently have an autism rate of one in 22 in California and nearly one in 20 in Florida.

So the disorder with no known cause, prevention or cure will continue to explode before our eyes. Maybe when five percent of the young adult population is autistic and we’re all paying for them, we’ll finally start asking the right questions.

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