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Donna Delikat's avatar
Donna Delikat
Jul 24, 2024

And Jill is still claiming the rising rates have absolutely nothing to do with vaccines.

We are doomed if people don’t wake up fast.

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neener's avatar
neener
Jul 24, 2024

I listened to most of this and the woman who did the first presentation flippantly and definitely simply dismissed the possibility that vaccines could be a probable factor in ONE sentence. I'd love to know how many cases of autism there are in the Amish community. I bet there are virtually none. Since 1990 how many more vaccines have been added to the amount children under 2years old are expected to receive? What kind of correlation is there between those numbers and the rise of autism cases? And is it trackable that way?

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