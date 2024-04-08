Here’s a cheery piece from New Jersey. The mayor of Jersey City spoke during the the autism flag raising.

Steven Fulop noted “New Jersey’s high autism rates.”

We were told the mother of an adult son with autism is “passionate about fostering ACCEPTANCE and INCLUSIVE COMMUNITY LIFE.”

April 7, 2024, The Artist: The Flag of Autism Flies High with Acceptance in Jersey City

Mayor Steven Fulop of Jersey City, NJ, recently shared insights gained from his tenure during the annual flag-raising event. He reflected on the challenges faced by families with special needs, including gaps in resources and the issue of individuals aging out of support programs. Fulop highlighted New Jersey’s high autism rates, particularly in Hudson County, emphasizing the ongoing need for awareness and inclusivity for residents with diverse needs. Sherry Singh, a local business owner and advocate for autism acceptance, expressed deep emotion at the event’s response. As a mother of an adult son with autism, Singh is passionate about fostering acceptance and inclusive community life for families in similar situations. She emphasizes the importance of serving the needs of many in community engagement efforts and advocates for a widespread commitment to this cause across New Jersey.

In July 2023, I wrote about the work of Dr. Walter Zahorodny, a top autism researcher at Rutgers University in New Jersey.

The title of the piece was “What the CDC isn’t telling us.”

While it seems neurodiversity is the new take on autism, Dr. Zahorodny’s words were a sobering dose of reality. He gave us startling autism numbers.

. . . Newark, New Jersey, five percent. Toms River, New Jersey, seven percent. One in five towns in New Jersey, in our region, have a rate of five percent or higher….

He continued,

We have already in Newark and in Toms River eight to 12 percent of boys in the public education system [that] have a lifelong disability or most likely a lifelong disability. In Ocean County in 2016, while the overall New Jersey estimate was 3.2 percent, we found that the prevalence of autism was already over five percent in Ocean County.

Zahorodny’s words seem to call for more than acceptance and inclusion.

I’m not an economist, but do you choose to project five percent or 10 percent as a realistic metric for how many people will need significant, maybe lifetime support? …We could really identify no specific reason why autism prevalence increased, not only in New Jersey, but in every other state in the Network. And it increased for boys and for girls. It increased for white, black, Hispanic, Asian children. It increased across every state. In the world of the prevalence estimates of the ADDM Network, we’ve only seen increases. Throughout that DSM-IV period, only increases. When we shifted to the DSM-5 definition, we also only see increases. . . . When we say that five percent of the children in our region have autism, I think that’s a fair metric for anticipating the future scope or perimeters of care for adults, adolescents and adults. . . . You’re planning for at least five percent of the population to be disabled.

One parent in the picture of the rally in the Jersey City was holding a sign that read:

Autism did not stop Einstein, Mozart, Newton or Temple Grandin from reaching the stars. . . . and it won’t stop my child either.

Of course the problem is few autism parents are raising a further Einstein or Mozart. They have children who struggle everyday and their numbers are growing.

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