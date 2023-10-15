In February, 2023, Chalkbeat published the piece, Newark parents of children with autism face barriers to care as cases spike in New Jersey. https://newark.chalkbeat.org/2023/2/7/23589441/newark-nj-rutgers-autism-spectrum-disorder-study-cases-increased

The article revealed that five percent of children in Newark have autism.

Researchers at Rutgers University found that as of 2020, 1 in 20 Newark children had been diagnosed with autism, compared with 1 in 167 in 2000.

Many articles cite the autism numbers in the state and credit New Jersey with the most accurate counting.

A recent report announced that experts at Rutgers in New Jersey https://studyfinds.org/1-in-4-teens-undiagnosed-autism/ have evidence that as many of one in every four teenagers with autism are still undiagnosed.

NEWARK, N.J. — A startling number of autistic teens may be living with their developmental disability in silence, according to new findings. Study authors from Rutgers University report that roughly a quarter of 16-year-olds with autism spectrum disorder (ASD) in the state of New Jersey still haven’t received a formal diagnosis.

It’s hard to understand why there are no calls to figure out what’s happening. Where are all these autistic kids coming from? How bad will things get?

Instead New Jersey seems content with more and more autism.

A story on October 11th shows just how accommodating New Jersey can be.

Hillsborough Schools First In NJ To Roll Out Autism Education Program https://patch.com/new-jersey/hillsborough/amp/31572598/hillsborough-schools-first-in-nj-to-roll-out-autism-education-program was all about a program to teach elementary and middle school students to ‘understand and empathize’ with other students with autism.

If Newark has one in 20 children with autism, it’s probably where we’re all headed. We all better learn to ‘understand and empathize.’

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