New Jersey mom with severely autistic daughter: 'I can't live like this'
'The crisis has become even more pronounced and more severe'
This video is about the critical lack of services and support for families living with severely affected autistic children in New Jersey. The situation of this mother is one of desperation, which is apparent to anyone watching, but what isn’t discussed here is the reason for this crisis.
We are told endlessly by experts and officials that all the autism in America is NOTHING NEW. Children have always been autistic like this, we just called it something else. The current and ever-increasing autism rate is merely the result of “better diagnosing” by doctors.
That baseless claim is contradicted by the horrific situation faced by families in New Jersey and every other state in America.
IF autism had always been here like this, New Jersey and every other state would have programs in place to help these families. States would have had to provide for them, even if they didn’t call the disorder, autism.
WHY ARE THERE NO SERVICES FOR ALL THESE CHILDREN?
WHERE ARE THESE CHILDREN COMING FROM?
The clock is ticking and N.J. families are facing an autism services crisis
3 minute video
Chelsea:
I can’t live like this.
Chelsea Cella is in a desperate situation.
Her daughter is one of 18,000 children in New Jersey with severe autism.
Gianna is prescribed 15 hours of after school therapy each week to help her communicate and navigate daily life.
But Gianna is only receiving two hours a week.
Chelsea:
When she was receiving more services, she was less violent.
She listened better. We could take her out places. She wasn’t so hard on me and screaming all the time.
And ever since those hours were cut, she was literally uncontrollable.
New Jersey is experiencing a critical shortage of qualified, trained direct care staff, according to a 2023 state report.
Paul Aronsohn, Ombudsman:
It was a crisis prepandemic, but since then the crisis has become even more pronounced and more severe.
Many therapy professionals are not trained to manage children with the most challenging behavior, such as injuring themselves and others according to non-profit advocacy group, Autism NJ.
Chelsea:
I observe how the therapists react to my daughter. They don’t know how to deal with a child screaming on the floor, if they weren’t warned, they weren’t told, and literally run out of my house crying.
Paul:
It wasn’t until I got to this job that I was sort of introduced to severe autism.
And I was struck from the very beginning by both the prevalence as well as the seemingly lack of support.
The decisions that these agencies make are life-changing and just impactful in ways that can be devastating for an individual and family, and they seem to be able to get away with it.
The combination of the high rate of autism in N.J., plus the workforce crisis has put a tremendous strain on the system.
Chelsea feels like she’s been left to navigate it all by herself.
Chelsea:
She’s a little girl and I’m mom. I’m not her therapist. I am not her doctor. I am not her behaviorist. That’s why we pay these companies to help us learn to help our children with their behavior issues.
And she’s never, ever, ever been on so much medication than she is on right now.
Once the behavior therapy stops, the medications just kept piling up.
The constant care and constant battling for services has taken a devastating toll on the family.
Chelsea:
I had to give up my life. My husband has had to give up his life. There are no trips. There are no vacations.
It even affects—is affecting my marriage.
As Gianna gets older, Chelsea and her husband share growing concerns for her future.
Chelsea:
Give me a couple of years in puberty, I’m not going to be able to do it.
I’ve come to the state for help. I’ve come to people for help, and after a while you just start to lose yourself. You don’t know what to do next.
Thoughts?
Well, we know what the cause of these numbers are... But when I hear "the medications are piling up," I wonder if this Mom has been provided any information on biomedical treatment options. I'll be attending the TACA conference this month... these parents need to try to attend online. And get a functional medicine doctor (like MAPS), because mainstream docs generally offer no help. Except for "piling on medications". And yes, the kid needs intensive intervention... 2 hours a week is like no treatment at all.
My two cents…. She cant live like this? I did. With a lot less help. If only I had known about biomedical treatments, TACA, MAPS. We had nothing! I didn’t even have internet access when my daughter was diagnosed in 1999. Has the problem really gotten worse, or is it just better recognition? Either way, I had to fight my battles to get in home therapy 20 + years ago (and had no idea about vaccine injury then). My daughter has fortunately come a long way (not fully recovered, she still is profoundly autistic). I truly wonder sometimes if this is just being talked about more now. I think services are much better now for young children, no? I live in NYC and haven’t seen an increase in profound autism. Just way more kids falling into “the spectrum”. I may be wrong. This mom just needs to dig deeper. I only wish I had known then what I know now. Way more hope now than 20 years ago. I still fight battles everyday to get my daughter the help she needs and deserves. By the time her daughter reaches my daughter’s age, things will be better. It’s a tough road. First step is to acknowledge how this happened, because, fortunately, recovery is still a possibility. I wish I had this chance when my daughter was 7, but sadly, it takes lots of money and not everyone has that. #1 she needs to get her off all the medications. That is only going to lead to more problems. Obviously, they aren’t working.