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Jennifer McNulty's avatar
Jennifer McNulty
Oct 1, 2024

Well, we know what the cause of these numbers are... But when I hear "the medications are piling up," I wonder if this Mom has been provided any information on biomedical treatment options. I'll be attending the TACA conference this month... these parents need to try to attend online. And get a functional medicine doctor (like MAPS), because mainstream docs generally offer no help. Except for "piling on medications". And yes, the kid needs intensive intervention... 2 hours a week is like no treatment at all.

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Donna Delikat's avatar
Donna Delikat
Oct 1, 2024

My two cents…. She cant live like this? I did. With a lot less help. If only I had known about biomedical treatments, TACA, MAPS. We had nothing! I didn’t even have internet access when my daughter was diagnosed in 1999. Has the problem really gotten worse, or is it just better recognition? Either way, I had to fight my battles to get in home therapy 20 + years ago (and had no idea about vaccine injury then). My daughter has fortunately come a long way (not fully recovered, she still is profoundly autistic). I truly wonder sometimes if this is just being talked about more now. I think services are much better now for young children, no? I live in NYC and haven’t seen an increase in profound autism. Just way more kids falling into “the spectrum”. I may be wrong. This mom just needs to dig deeper. I only wish I had known then what I know now. Way more hope now than 20 years ago. I still fight battles everyday to get my daughter the help she needs and deserves. By the time her daughter reaches my daughter’s age, things will be better. It’s a tough road. First step is to acknowledge how this happened, because, fortunately, recovery is still a possibility. I wish I had this chance when my daughter was 7, but sadly, it takes lots of money and not everyone has that. #1 she needs to get her off all the medications. That is only going to lead to more problems. Obviously, they aren’t working.

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