FOR YEARS I have seen the stories about what autism is doing to education in the U.K. and Ireland. The impact is massive.

In any given week in England, news reports tell us about a couple more new special schools being built, usually described as meeting “growing demand” and “much needed.”

The school officials and local council members talk in glowing terms about these new schools. The public probably doesn’t pay much attention, but these stories NEVER STOP. I can’t imagine any city, town or village in England now without their own special school.

Just within the last month, stories announced a new special school in Dorset, Birmingham, Fenland, Norfolk (2 new special schools here), Whaplode, S. London, Mawdesley, Headingley, Hartlepool, and Walsall.

(I’m sure I probably missed a few.)

This is just a start because in August the national government in England okayed $89M for 90 MORE SPECIAL SCHOOLS. https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/23604968/places-free-special-schools-double/amp/

Nearly 20,000 children with learning disabilities are to benefit from the new special education sites.

Ministers today confirmed seven more will be built, on top of 83 already promised.

Backed by £70million [$89M] in funding, local authorities will help set fresh national standards for children with special educational needs.

Meanwhile some 7,000 early years special educational needs co-ordinators will be hired to look at what extra support is needed.

New school stories inevitably are about autism. These are the kids with the highest needs.

I’ve often wondered we aren’t responding in the U.S. with the same push for whole schools just for special ed kids, and I see slowly but surely we are.

Recently I’ve see stories about new special schools in Provo, UT, Cape Coral, FL, Royal Palm Beach, FL, Tampa, FL, Mason, MI, Portsmouth, VA, Jackson, MS, 3 new autism charter schools in Arizona, and one in Charlotte, NC.

These schools, both here and in the U.K., are for severely disabled kids. They may not say that, but they are. I’ve been teaching for many years and whenever possible, special needs students are integrated with mainstream, neurotypical students. This is good for them socially and it’s economical. Students with serious disabilities requiring one on one care don’t get this exposure. Whole schools for special needs kids suddenly going up all over the place are proof of an increase in complex needs, something countless stories are reporting.

This is the future. I will continue to watch the coverage on these schools being announced. Don’t worry; it’s good news. Officials are always ‘excited,’ ‘delighted,’ and ‘thrilled.’

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