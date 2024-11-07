As expected, the Trump—Kennedy alliance is causing alarm in the medical—industrial complex. Making use of media puppets, like the New York Times, well-credentialed experts in white coats are warning the public of what is to come.

This is, however, not straight news. It’s actually an op—ed piece under the guise of honest coverage.

Sheryl Gay Stolberg and Rebecca Davis O’Brien are political reporters who are only too eager to tell us that Robert Kennedy is a threat to public health if he gets to make Trump administration policies.

A glowing defense of vaccines

According to Stolberg and O’Brien, all the science is in. Vaccines are safe; there is no link to autism, and never mind the charges of corporate capture of our regulators. Neither of them questions the independence of the researchers nor do they show the least interest in how sick our children are today.

These reporters line up doctors from medical organizations that are heavily funded by pharma, yet that doesn’t make it into the coverage. We simply have to trust their safety claims.

When 12,000 public health professionals gathered in Minneapolis last week for the annual meeting of the American Public Health Association, Dr. Jerome Adams, who served as surgeon general in the first administration of President-elect Donald J. Trump, issued a pointed warning about Robert F. Kennedy Jr. “If R.F.K. has a significant influence on the next administration, that could further erode people’s willingness to get up to date with recommended vaccines,” Dr. Adams said, “I am worried about the impact that could have on our nation’s health, on our nation’s economy, on our global security.” Now, Mr. Kennedy, a vocal skeptic of vaccines, is in a position to have significant influence, and over a broad range of policy. Mr. Trump’s sweeping electoral victory, with Mr. Kennedy at his side, is — in the eyes of their supporters — not only a mandate but also a repudiation of the public health establishment that has long kept Mr. Kennedy at bay.

Ignore the charges of corruption among public health officials

As an independent presidential candidate and as a surrogate for Mr. Trump, Mr. Kennedy pledged to upend the nation’s agriculture system and public health bureaucracy, effectively gutting whole swaths of the regulatory state, under the rubric of rooting out “cronyism” and corruption. . . . Mr. Kennedy’s worldview is embodied in two of his most frequent refrains: “There is nothing more profitable for much of the health care system than a sick child” and “Public health agencies have become sock puppets for the industries they are supposed to regulate.” . . . Mr. Kennedy did not respond to requests for comment. In an interview with NPR on Wednesday, he said his role in the new administration had not yet been decided. But he said Mr. Trump had given him three instructions: to rid regulatory agencies of “the corruption and the conflicts,” to “return the agencies to the gold standard” of “empirically based, evidence-based science and medicine” and to “end the chronic disease epidemic with measurable impacts” within two years.

End the mandates

As for vaccines, he said, “We are not going to take vaccines away from anybody.” He said he wanted Americans to be able to make “informed choices” about vaccination — an idea that worries public health experts, who say that school vaccination requirements are especially important because vaccines are most effective in slowing the spread of infectious disease when entire communities are vaccinated. As a presidential candidate, Mr. Kennedy moved away from his focus on vaccines to a broader theme: Americans, he argued, are suffering from an epidemic of chronic disease. And when he aligned himself with Mr. Trump, that theme got a name: “Make America Healthy Again.” It quickly caught on. Today, he is the undisputed leader of a burgeoning “medical freedom” movement that marries fierce resistance to public health measures and deep suspicion of industry with an embrace of alternative medicine and natural foods. In a recent opinion essay in The Wall Street Journal, Mr. Kennedy called for half of the budget of the National Institutes of Health to be devoted to “preventive, alternative and holistic approaches to health.” . . .

Studies show no link

Like Mr. Trump, Mr. Kennedy has in the past blamed childhood vaccines for autism — a discredited theory that has been repudiated by more than a dozen peer-reviewed scientific studies in multiple countries. He has decried childhood vaccination schedules and coronavirus vaccine mandates as government overreach and as a way to enrich drug makers. . . .

Going after the FDA

“FDA’s war on public health is about to end,” Mr. Kennedy wrote. “This includes its aggressive suppression of psychedelics, peptides, stem cells, raw milk, hyperbaric therapies, chelating compounds, ivermectin, hydroxychloroquine, vitamins, clean foods, sunshine, exercise, nutraceuticals and anything else that advances human health and can’t be patented by Pharma. If you work for the FDA and are part of this corrupt system, I have two messages for you: 1. Preserve your records, and 2. Pack your bags.”

Threat to public health

Experts in public health fear that even if Mr. Kennedy is not appointed to run a specific agency, his public assault on vaccines will depress vaccination rates. . . .

“Callous disregard”

“I think it’s fair to say we’re in uncharted territory,” said Michael T. Osterholm, who directs the Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy at the University of Minnesota and has advised presidents of both parties dating back to Ronald Reagan. “In my 50 years in the business, I never had to encounter, even in the first Trump administration, a callous disregard for science and facts.” . . .

War on toxic food

Mr. Kennedy has also taken aim at the food and agriculture industries. In his essay for The Wall Street Journal, he laid out proposals for a second Trump administration that included scaling back pesticide use and reforming subsidies that make corn and soybeans artificially cheap. And he called on Mr. Trump to “stop allowing beneficiaries of the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program to use their food stamps to buy soda or processed foods.” Last year, about 42 million Americans received SNAP benefits each month, federal data shows. . . .

Thomas Frieden, corporate capture, vaccine safety

Dr. Thomas Frieden, the director of the C.D.C. under Barack Obama, wrote in a recent opinion essay that Mr. Kennedy was right to focus on chronic disease, environmental risks and dangerous and inappropriate corporate influence on health decisions. He suggested evidence-based policies to attack those problems, including “comprehensive tobacco and alcohol control policies” and taxes on sugary sodas. But Dr. Frieden also wrote that Mr. Kennedy had “repeatedly spread falsehoods” about vaccines. . . .

Pharma is “beating a path” to Kennedy’s door

Steven Brozak, the president of WBB Securities, a Wall Street investment firm that specializes in health care, said Mr. Kennedy had “put his thumb on the pulse of the dissatisfaction Americans feel with their health care,” and now had a “golden opportunity” to steer drug makers toward a path of more innovation. “Every single large pharma company, large biotech company is beating a path to his door — they’re trying to figure him out,” said Dr. Brozak. “In this time of uncertainty, he can actually go out there and achieve more in challenging the system than anyone else has ever done in health care.”

Stories like this New York Times piece never discuss what the consequences might be if it is finally recognized that an unchecked, unsafe vaccination schedule is responsible for untold damage affecting now multiple generations of children.

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