Anne’s Substack

Anne’s Substack

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KP Stoller's avatar
KP Stoller
Nov 7, 2024

Ann… these so called legacy media outlets are controlled and captured. What they write is what their global puppet masters and the CIA want them to write.

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3 replies by Anne Dachel and others
neener's avatar
neener
Nov 9, 2024

Choice for all...informed choice please! Go get 'em Bobby!

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