What’s happening to children in America and the U.K. and in Ireland and Canada is happening in other places around the world, but I don’t usually post those stories because of the volume I’m already working on. A story just out from New Zealand got my attention because of rhetoric used and the jaw-dropping increases.

On March 14th, a site called Newsroom published a piece with the title, ‘Storm’ of unmanageable special needs in the classroom.

It was all about the dramatic increases in really disabled students in New Zealand’s schools.

Schools say they’re struggling to get support for an unprecedented sharp increase in numbers of children with high needs like autism and behavioural dysregulation. . . . Sean Teddy, the ministry’s hautū responsible for operations and integration, has done a breakdown for Newsroom that shows a 54 percent increase in children accessing support for high health needs, up from 1802 in 2018/19 to 2768 in 2022/23.

These, of course, are not kids that teachers would have simply overlooked previously. These are the ones with “high needs.”

And there are the invariable waiting periods.

They will know of parents who have waited up to a year to even have their child’s condition diagnosed and acknowledged by the Ministry of Education – and that’s just the start of trying to get them the support they need.

What immediately got my attention was the how often AUTISM was talked about by both educators and school ministers. Along with autism, there were many references to students with severe behavior issues.

‘A PERFECT STORM’

. . .but all anyone could discuss was the high needs among their pupils. “It’s a perfect storm,” he says. . . .If a young person becomes dysregulated and starts throwing things around the classroom, then the class has to leave. It’s not just one kid who’s traumatised. It’s all 27 or 28 of them who are traumatised.”. . .

There was speculation on what could be causing these changes in children’s ability to function normally, but they were all related to societal issues. In the end, it was left up in the air, and educators talked about the lack of funding to deal with the problem.

The principals may not agree on the causes, but they do agree that it’s difficult to access a solution. There simply isn’t enough ministry budget available, and they’re being forced to dip into their schools’ operational grants. . . .

In general, it looks unmanageable. My questions to those educators are these:

WHAT IF things continue to go downhill?

WHAT IF you experience another “54 percent increase in children accessing support for high health needs” in the next four years?

WHAT IF there is “a rapid and unprecedented increase in the numbers of children with special health, behavioural or emotional needs” EVERY YEAR?

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