May 28, 2024, Scoop: Neurodiversity In Schools: ‘It’s Not New, But Our Understanding Has Increased’

North Canterbury schools say supporting children with conditions like autism, ADHD, dyslexia and anxiety is ‘‘not new’’, but there is greater understanding of neurodiversity.

A recent report from the Education Hub, an organisation which connects teachers with education research, warned schools were failing neurodivergent children.

It said the education system was broken and heading for a major crisis, and it called for more funding.

Rangiora High School head of student support, Tim Heidmann, said up to 15 percent of students had a diagnosis one or more neurodivergent conditions and / or learning difficulties.

‘‘I don’t think having neurodivergence is anything new, but our understanding has increased.

‘‘We have always had people with autism in our society, so that’s not new, but our ability to respond is better." . . .

Catering for the diverse needs in a modern classroom provides a challenge for teachers, who are more aware than ever that one size does not fit all, Mr Reid said.

‘‘We were discussing the other day whether there is a greater proportion of neurodivergent students than ever before.

‘‘Our group could not agree on a straightforward ‘yes' or ‘no' answer to this question.

‘‘It seems there is a greater proportion of our community who are neurodiverse.

‘‘However, are we just better at identifying neurodiversity, are we more aware of what neurodiversity looks like?’’

Mr Reid said in the past what we now define as neurodivergent may have been identified ‘‘in different ways, or not at all’’. . . .