WABC radio producer and host Bo Snerdley was asked on News Nation what he thought about Robert Kennedy, Jr. having a position in the Trump administration.

Snerdley’s response was interesting. He was all for putting Kennedy in a position of power. He talked about how COVID woke everyone up to the politicization of health care in the U.S.

He focused on the unregulated, toxic food that is a fact of life for Americans but not allowed in European countries. He talked about Big Pharma’s money ties to our doctors. He wants to see an end to the ‘Deep State of health care.’

Imagine the impact when more and more voices just like Bo Snerdley are talking about the corruption in our regulatory agencies and mainstream medicine. People will get the message. Something will have to be done to restore trust with the American people.

Nov 11, 2024, News Nation: RFK Jr. brings common sense reform to FDA: Bo Snerdley

Anchor: Now bring bring in James Golden, who we know better as Bo Snerdley, radio host on WABC New York and author.

Bo, good morning to you. . . . Let me just start with this, and the fact that Trump has vowed to “go wild on health.” Smart choice by Trump or should someone less polarizing fill that role.

Bo Snerdley: Extremely smart choice by Donald Trump. I think if you’d asked a lot of Americans before COVID, was Robert Kennedy a guy that knew a lot about health or whatever, because of what we heard about him in the mainstream media, people had apprehension.

I think after COVID and after we have seen how the health care in this country can be politicized very easily, information can be suppressed; I think a lot of people took a second look at him.

And look what he’s talking about. He’s talking about actually changing things at the FDA so that known carcinogens, so that known problems can finally be eradicated out of the American food process, in ultra processed food.

If you go to Europe, and you look on their shelves and you look at the same products you can buy over here, ones that they allow over there, you will see that there are a lot less ingredients and a lot of the dyes and so forth that are in American food, they will not allow that in their marketplace because they are known health hazards.

So what he’s talking about is actually bringing common sense reforms to the way that American foods are processed, and those implications will last for generations.

Anchor: Bo, we just played a couple of different sound bites from him, but anybody who missed it, he’s reiterated his mission is not to take away people’s options, but to provide enough research and information to where Americans are able to make individual assessments as to whether a certain product, a vaccine for example, is good for them.

Why do you think that isn’t resonating with Democrats, especially when they campaigned off of “my body, my choice”?

Snerdley: Well, nothing is resonating with Democrats this week except shaved heads, tears, grief and questions. I think when this plays out, I think over a period of time, even some of the hard core Democrats who are opposed to Donald Trump, would actually support some of these measures.

I’m a big fan of NIH, but one of the things I don’t like is that you cannot see, there’s no transparency about the royalties that doctors, your government doctors are making from Big Pharma.

Things like that need to be changed, and I think overall, what Robert Kennedy is doing, what Donald Trump is doing by proxy, by talking about Robert Kennedy in this role, is saying, we need the Deep State of health care to be looked into and dealt with.

I think it’s a wonderful thing for this country. Eventually I think even Democrats will come onboard.

Your thoughts?

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