I saw a piece on Vigilant Fox with the title, RFK Jr. Delivers the PERFECT Response to Totally ‘Absurd’ Autism Claim on July 29th.

(See 1:45 clip from NewsNation.)

Since almost all the official claims about autism are ‘absurd,’ I looked deeper.

It was all about how Robert Kennedy Jr. responded to a comment made by Chris Cuomo on News Nation. Seriously, after a quarter of a century of an exploding autism rate that no one can reasonably explain, here was Cuomo asking Kennedy if there really is more autism.

Bad behavior

Cuomo: Well Bobby, the reason we get a lot more now is because everything gets a diagnosis these days. Every kid has at least two diagnoses for what we just used to call behavior.

Everyone’s on the spectrum

So now they’re putting all these kids on the autism spectrum because that is kind of like the fashion of the moment. That’s the answer to why we’re seeing more. Do you accept that?

Yes, Chris, it’s real

Kennedy: No, that is nonsense. It is an absurd industry driven canard. There’s been study after study after study in high gravitas journals by the best research organizations and institutions and universities around this country that shows that the autism epidemic is real. And, Chris, it’s also just common sense. If it was just a matter of better diagnosis or better recognition, you would see it in older people, but you don’t. The epidemic is taking place in a specific generation, and it’s kids who were born after 1989. That’s when you see it. You don’t see autism, one in every 31 people, my age. I have never seen somebody my age, 71 years old, with full blown autism. That means profound autism. That means nonverbal, non-toilet trained, head banging, stimming, the stereotypical features of the disease. You don’t see that. These are not people who are locked in some institution somewhere. There are no places for people like that. If it was anything other than an epidemic, why would you only see it in a single generation?

Cuomo is typical of the media

Chris Cuomo isn’t worried about the explosion in autism because mainstream medicine and our federal health officials are totally unconcerned. Autism has never been officially called a crisis by anyone at the CDC, AMA or AAP. Every single increase is dismissed as no real increase, just greater awareness and better diagnosing.

There is no rate of autism that they will consider a problem. Officially having one in 19 kids with autism, one in every 12 boys in California, doesn’t bother anyone in charge.

Everything Kennedy said is true. Where are the middle aged and elderly with profound autism? Even the CDC says that profound autism affects 30 percent of individuals with autism. So where are the severely autistic adults we should all know if the rate of one in 31 is the same for adults?

For the past two decades I’ve written about “the really big lie about autism” over and over. That lie is of course, there has always been autism around at whatever the current rate, we just called it something or it wasn’t recognized.

And of course we single out just autism while not talking about all the debilitating conditions now so common in our children: attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD) Global developmental delay (GDD), anxiety, oppositional-defiant disorder (ODD), dyslexia, dyscalculia and dysgraphia.

Taken together, these labels should be a huge wakeup call, but incredibly they’re all just seen as forms of “neurodiversity,” a natural part of being human.

Of course, IF this were a real epidemic of developmentally disabled children who never used to be here, we could expect it to be impacting schools. Guess what? It is, dramatically.

Just look at the stories on my website, Loss of Brain Trust.

Local governments in the U.S. are struggling and in the UK, specifically in England, councils are barely surviving. (And keep in mind that England has had mandatory requirements for the education of all disabled children since 1970 and we’ve had IDEA since 1975. IF these kids have always been here, none of this should be happening.)

Here are recent news reports on the situation. (These and more can be found on Loss of Brain Trust.)

The cost of so many disabled children

England, Cheshire East:

Cheshire East has no plan in place to deal with its massive special needs budget deficit, just a seven-year proposal to bring spending back in line with grant income, a councillor said. The DSG (dedicated school grant) overspend was reported to be about £112.1 million [$150M] at the end of the 2024/25 financial year.

England, Lancashire:

More than 1,800 Lancashire children are waiting to be assessed by the professionals who will help decide whether they need extra support because of special educational needs and disabilities (SEND) – while hundreds of others are yet to be given the additional assistance promised. . . . There were 12,200 live EHCPs in the county council area as of January this year – more than double the 5,200 a decade ago.

Almondbury, England:

Plans have been approved for a new purpose-built school for up to 180 autistic pupils.

Devon County, England:

DEVON County Council has been given a reprieve on a £170 million [$227M] financial cliff-edge it faced linked to its persistent special needs overspending.

Denton, England:

A FORMER Denton primary school will be turned back into one for children with special education needs and/or disabilities (SEND) if planning permission is granted. . . . . . . “The day school would be a specialist school providing schooling for circa 40-50 children aged 8-16 years old. “The school would support children with special educational needs who are unable to attend mainstream local education authority schools. . . . “The proposed staffing structure would comprise a headteacher and admin, teachers/instructors and teaching assistants with a total of 31 staff. . . .

York, England:

A new school is preparing to open its doors in York after being given the go-ahead by Ofsted. . . . It will teach students aged 11 to 16 from across the city with social, emotional and mental health (SEMH) needs and other special educational needs and/or disabilities (SEND). Inspire Academy is part of York-based Excel Learning Trust. It will offer personalised education for up to 40 pupils. . . .

Stoke-on-Trent, England:

Stoke-on-Trent City Council is facing a £22.4m [$30M] deficit against its dedicated schools grant (DSG) – ring-fenced funding from the government to help with education -related services. A report to the authority's cabinet said the deficit was expected to increase to £38.8m [$52M] by the end of 2025/26, caused by a rapid rise in children with SEND. In Stoke-on-Trent, youngsters who needed education, heath and care plans (EHCPs) went from 2,390 in 2021 to 3,472 in 2025.

Manchester, England:

Hurstwood Holdings has applied to Manchester City Council to turn the 20,000 sq ft Vision House into a school for up to 100 children and young adults with special educational needs. . . “There is a clear and growing need for more SEND school places across Greater Manchester, with many existing schools already at capacity,” said Sam Ashworth, project director at Hurstwood Holdings.

Somerset, England:

Twelve units for special education needs children are planned for mainstream schools in Somerset - with the first six opening in the next academic year. The move is tipped to save the cash-strapped local authority £17m [$23M] over the next five years. . . . In the past year more than 500 children and young people with ECHPs in Somerset have been educated in independent settings, which are much more expensive than state-maintained ones. In a council paper in March, officers said the financial pressure on the local authority to deliver special provision was "one of the contributory factors behind its decision to declare a financial emergency".

Surrey, England:

An extra £4.9m [$6.7M] is to be invested in special educational needs and disabilities (SEND) education in Surrey. . . . The council said there were about 46,000 children in Surrey with SEND needs, with 16,871 having an education, health and care plan, more than double the number in 2018, and up 10.5% on 2024. Warrington, England: Currently, there are over 6,700 young people with SEND in Warrington. The number of children in Warrington requiring an Education, Health and Care (EHC) Plan has also risen from 1,203 in 2016 to 2,309 in 2025, in line with the national trend. At the same time, local schools are experiencing increased pressure due to both population growth and the rising complexity of pupil need.

ENGLAND:

Send support covers nearly two million young people, costing the Department for Education £10.7 billion [$14.3B] a year, according to the National Audit Office. Critics point to a sharp rise in the number of young people diagnosed with ADHD and autism over the past decade, which has put an unsustainable strain on local education support services. . . .

ENGLAND:

In some parts of England, children are facing a seven-year wait for an autism diagnosis, compounding their problems at school and increasing emotional difficulties. Now, a ground-breaking project is sending specialist teams directly into primary schools, cross-checking government data to identify the pupils most at risk and delivering extra support within weeks. . . . Since 2015 the number of young people with an EHCP has more than doubled. The cost of Send provision has reached £12bn [$11B] a year, up from £8bn [$10.7B] in 2021-2. Councils are spending more than £1bn [$1.3B] a year on taxis to transport Send pupils to and from special schools. Many have accumulated multi-billion pound deficits. . . .More than 1.7 million young people in England were identified as having special educational needs in 2023-4, up 34% since 2017-18. In the four years since the pandemic, there has been a 341% increase in the number of children waiting for an autism assessment.

Belfast, Northern Ireland:

The comments from Chris Quinn come after his report ‘Every Child’s Right to Inclusive Education’ highlights a 200% increase in the number of pupils enrolled in specialist provision over a five-year period since 2018.

And another story from Belfast had more to say about the dire situation. (Keep in mind that the official autism rate in Northern Ireland is one in every 17 children.)

Autism waiting lists are continuing to grow with twice as many children coming forward for diagnosis each year than one NI health Trust is able to cope with, an MLA has discovered. . . .



"In the past year alone", Mr Durkan said, "nearly 1,000 children were referred for autism assessments, yet the service can only accommodate around 450 annually." . . . In a statement, Mr Durkan said: "The figures coming from the Western Trust are nothing short of shocking. Over 2,600 children are now stuck on the waiting list, a number that continues to rise year on year. Services are overwhelmed and barely staying afloat, with demand constantly outstripping capacity. "If this trajectory, the backlog will balloon further. In real terms, even if demand holds steady at 950 referrals a year, the Trust will see an additional 500 children added to the waiting list every year . Over the next five years, this would mean an extra 2,500 children, bringing the total waiting list to well over 5,000. This isn’t just a looming crisis, it’s in crisis and spiralling into catastrophe."

I could go on and on, and these were just a sample from the past two weeks.

Here in America, the impact of neurologically damaged children is also being felt. We’re adding special schools, and we’re seeing the opening of lots of autism (ABA) clinics everywhere. This of course impacts MEDICAID, which pays for these services for kids.

Wheeling, IL:

A school for children and young adults with autism and other developmental disabilities could open this fall in Wheeling. . . . Called a therapeutic day school, Inspired Learners Academy would accept students who can’t be educated in traditional public schools because of “pretty significant behavioral challenges,” The school would have up to 25 students, Olszak said. A one-to-one student-to-staff ratio is planned. . . . Trustee Mary Krueger spoke of a brother with disabilities who attended special education programs while in school. “This is something that is very needed,” Krueger said. . . .

Stamford, CT:

Almost every school in Stamford will be getting a new assistant principal for special education for the upcoming school year, as part of the school district's staffing reorganization. Eleven new positions were created to better assist building administrators in implementing special education instruction for the approximately 2,800 students in the district with disabilities, . . .

Bridgeport, CT:

In an exclusive interview with News 12 Connecticut Monday, Bridgeport officials announced plans to build a $73 million school exclusively for students with special needs. . . . A full third of the district's budget currently goes to special education, officials said Kiara Luna, whose 9-year-old son has autism, said the announcement was the best news she's heard "in a very long time."

Sioux Falls, SD:

There’s a new resource coming to Sioux Falls to help children with autism and developmental delays. Treehouse Nest therapy Services is a preschool setting that offers structured play and learning to guide kids to key milestones.

Sedalia, MO:

New therapy center in Sedalia to expand services for autism and other behavioral needs

Jacksonville, IL:

An organization that works to ensure families that need autism services are getting them in a rural communities will be opening a clinic location in Jacksonville.

Mishawaka, MO:

A ribbon cutting was held for the facility on McKinley Avenue by UNIFI Autism Care. There’s a new care center in Mishawaka aimed at helping children with autism and their families.

Lynchburg, VA:

Rivermont School relocates, expands to meet growing needs for autism support, , , The new facility will accommodate 65 students, an increase from the previous 52, . . . "There's been a growing need for our type of service, supporting students with autism and other disabilities in our community," . . .

Selma, AL:

A new clinic coming to Selma will improve the lives of local children with autism spectrum disorder.

Farmington Hills, MI:

Centria Autism, a national provider of therapeutic services for children with autism and their families, has officially launched Elevate, a full-time, paid practicum experience designed to support aspiring Board-Certified Behavior Analysts (BCBAs) through every stage of their fieldwork journey. The ABA industry is currently facing significant challenges, including a critical shortage of BCBAs. Demand for BCBAs increased by over 57% between 2023 and 2024, intensifying the shortage and making development opportunities like Elevate all the more important.

Scranton, PA:

The Scranton School District’s superintendent recently recommended a pause on any potential school closures or consolidations amid a “dramatic increase” in the population of special education students the district serves, including students with diagnosed autism spectrum disorder.

Someone like Chris Cuomo may call what’s happening to kids today behavior issues or parents following a fad, but in the real world it makes no sense. Kennedy is right, these kids have serious deficits and schools are struggling to address their needs. Children like this couldn’t have been missed in the past. Something is dramatically impacting our children, but somehow we’re afraid to go there.

I don’t know which is worse: there has been this explosion in neurologically damaged children around the world OR the fact that no one seems to care about it.

We just make accommodations. We build more special schools and open more therapy centers, but the damage will not stop because we won’t even acknowledge that it’s happening. This is a recipe for the collapse of society.

“The two most misguided notions held in America: Our government wouldn’t really do that to us; if they did, they would tell us about it on TV.” --Anonymous

Please comment, share, restack, subscribe (it’s free)

Leave a comment