News Nation’s Connell McShane’s whole purpose seemed to be to get Michaels to agree with him that vaccines don’t cause autism.

Instead she educated him on the phony surveillance just on the HepB vaccine.

NewsNation Now Jillian Michaels supports RFK Jr.'s push to determine cause of autism

Connell McShane:

Health Secretary making waves with his pledge to identify the cause of autism and do it by September. Now he’s argued autism’s on the rise, previously suggested a potential link to vaccines, but experts say the science on vaccines safety has been cleared. Autism has become just a more common diagnosis, and they say that it’s thanks, in large part, to just better screening. In President Trump’s last Cabinet meeting, Kennedy didn’t give much detail to his project, but he did say it will involve hundreds of scientists. . . . Kennedy’s approach has been criticized. Criticism includes the comments from the former head of vaccine safety at the FDA who resigned in protest last month over [Kennedy’s] leadership says, the timeline for the effort is setting families up for disappointment. . . .

McShane asked fitness advocate Jillian Michaels of the “Keeping it Real” podcast if Kennedy was giving people false hope with his pledge to find the cause of autism.

Michaels:

I would say that autism is on the rise. That’s not debatable. It’s significant, and if you were to suggest that wasn’t the case, I would say early onset cancer diagnosis in people 18 to 49 is up by 79 percent. Obesity is climbing. Infertility is going up up one percent a year. So we can play this game like it’s not really happening, BUT IT IS HAPPENING, and people are not blind, deaf or dumb. So to want get to the bottom of what’s going on is something that we should all welcome. Now can it be done by September? I don’t know.

McShane:

Kind of weird to promise it that quickly isn’t it, a little? Of course we want it to happen. We’d love it to happen yesterday if we could know. Some people say it’s unrealistic. Sets people up.

Michaels:

What’s the worst thing if it is unrealistic? What happens if it’s six months later? Here’s what isn’t okay: having these chronic diseases and conditions like autism and so on and so forth not be researched to get to the bottom of what is going on. You realize that we have the worst health out of all the G7 countries, and we spend the most on healthcare. Why are we not asking these questions? . . .

McShane:

. . .Kennedy, with his background as a vaccine skeptic at different times, on and off throughout his career and life in the public eye. Does that make him a credible messenger? Will he be trusted on this issue.

Michaels:

I don’t believe that he’s been known to manipulate evidence. I’ve never seen that. He’s asking for gold standard research, which is something he’s been consistent on. And the reality is that we don’t have it. And if we were to look at Dr. Peter Marks, who you just referenced who claimed he resigned in protest, that’s actually not true because he got pushed out. And the reality is that he doesn’t have a background in vaccine biology. He in fact did fire two vaccine scientists who worked at HHS or I believe the NIH during COVID that questioned the vaccine and called them intransigent. He overruled an FDA consensus opinion about a muscular dystrophy drug that was toxic to the liver.

McShane:

Linking in the past, vaccines and autism, which has been debunked in the scientific community, don’t you think Kennedy’s association with that hurts his ability to message on this to some degree? People are going to be skeptical, no?

Michaels:

If we’re being totally honest, we don’t really know what causes autism. I’m certainly not a vaccine expert by any means, but—

McShane:

But the studies have shown it’s not—Studies haven’t linked those two, right?

Michaels:

. . . So for example, if you look at something like a hepatitis B vaccine, they only monitor that for adverse effects for five days after each injection. We don’t know. We don’t know what the long term—I’m not suggesting that it’s autism. I’m not saying that at all, but it really hasn’t been effectively debunked. It’s not true when you’re observing something for five days for adverse events. And the truth of the matter is, could it be all the garbage in the food? Could it be the crap in the water?

McShane:

That’s the stuff he does have some more credibility that he’s been looking into. Yeah, we’ll see what they come up with, and if they come up with it by September.

Having covered the immediate and vindicative reaction from members of the media after Kennedy’s press conference on April 16th, it’s clear their purpose was to distort what he said and downplay the seriousness of what autism is doing to children.

No reporter asked Kennedy about the studies he mentioned that show autism to be a true epidemic, not a novel form of neurodiversity. Instead they pretended this was only his opinion, and he’s wrong.

Kennedy said the environmental studies on autism HAVEN’T BEEN DONE, yet members of the media willingly and blindly accept anything the CDC, the agency in charge of the vaccine program, produces showing no link between THEIR VACCINES AND AUTISM. I have yet to see a single study that was described as “INDEPENDENT.”

And since no reporter ever asks when the autism rate increases will finally end, no number will compel them to see autism as a crisis. Each and every increase is reported as no real increase, just better diagnosing. Kennedy talked about the enormous growing costs of autism, something that was completely ignored by the press.

Kennedy’s speech:

There is an epidemic of autism

We know what the historic numbers are, and we know what the numbers are today, and it’s time for everybody to stop attributing this to this ideology of epidemic denial.

Top researcher at UC Davis: THE EPIDEMIC IS REAL

In 2009, the California State Legislature charged the MIND Institute at UC Davis with because this myth was already becoming pervasive, the myth of epidemic denial was already becoming pervasive in the mainstream media. The California Legislature directed the MIND Institute at UC Davis to answer the question, and Irva Hertz-Picciotto, a highly esteemed, revered scientist, neurologist, and epidemiologist, came back with a definitive answer, the epidemic is real. Only a very, very small portion of it can be charged a better recognition or better diagnostic criteria.

Read the studies

I want to say a couple of other things. There are many, many other studies that affirm this, and instead of listening to this canard of epidemic denial, all you have to do is start reading a little science, because the answer is very clear, and this is catastrophic for our country.

The exploding cost of autism

There’s a recent study by Blacksell et al. and a team of other researchers that said that the cost of treating autism in this country by 2035, so within 10 years, will be a trillion dollars a year. This is added to already astronomical healthcare costs, and then there is an individual injury.

Dead end genetic studies

These are kids that, this is a preventable disease. We know it’s an environmental exposure. It has to be. Genes do not cause epidemics. It can provide a vulnerability. You need an environmental toxin, and Irva Hertz-Picciotto pointed out that because of this mythology, that the amount of money and resources put into studying genetic causes, which is a dead end, has been historically 10 to 20 times the amount spent by NIH and other agencies to study environmental factors, to study exposures, to study external factors, and that’s where we’re going to find the answer.

A third of autism is “profound autism”

This is an individual tragedy as well. Autism destroys families. More importantly, it destroys our greatest resource, which are our children. These are children who should not be suffering like this. These are kids who, many of them, were fully functional and regressed because of some environmental exposure into autism when they were two years old, . . .

Denying reality

I referred to a number of studies. There are many, many, many others in the scientific literature that absolutely explode this mythology that the autism epidemic is not real. If you read the literature, it is absolutely indefensible to continue to promote this, but it doesn’t take you to read the literature. It just takes a little common sense.

Where are the one in 31 forty, sixty and eighty years olds with autism?

If the epidemic is an artifact, a better diagnostic criteria or better recognition, then why are we not seeing it in older people? Why is this only happening in young people? . . .

We haven’t done the science

Within three weeks, and probably we’re hoping two weeks, we’re going to announce a series of new studies to identify precisely what the environmental toxins are that are causing it. This has not been done before. We’re going to do it in a thorough and comprehensive way. We’re going to get back with an answer to the American people very, very quickly.

Jillian Michaels asks what’s wrong with Kennedy’s goal. Isn’t finding the cause of autism so we can prevent it ‘something that we should all welcome’?

Why don’t they want to know?

