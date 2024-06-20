Research (well-funded, I’m sure) from the UC San Diego is making the news.

Newsweek calls it “a breakthrough.”

The lead researcher, Dr. Eric Courchesne, has found that autism can be predicted from brain overgrowth in developing fetuses.

“We found the larger the embryonic brain cortical organoid size, the more severe the child's later autism social symptoms.”

June 19, 2024, Newsweek: Scientists Reveal the First Sign of Autism: 'Key Discovery'

Scientists have made a breakthrough in our understanding of how autism develops in the womb. The findings offer new insights into why some children develop more severe symptoms than others and could lead to the development of future treatments for managing symptoms.

There was no mention of the official US rate of one in 36 or the California rate of one in 22, just one in 100 worldwide.

Autism spectrum disorders are a diverse group of conditions characterized by some degree of difficulty with social interaction and communication, affecting roughly one in 100 children worldwide, according to data from the World Health Organization. . . .

Brain differences well before birth.

In a new study, published in the journal Molecular Autism, scientists from the University of California San Diego used lab-grown mini brains to identify differences in brain development during the first few weeks of pregnancy between children with autism and neurotypical controls. To create these mini brains, scientifically known as brain cortical organoids, the researchers collected stem cells from the blood samples of 10 toddlers with autism and six neurotypical children of the same age. The stem cells were then reprogrammed to grow into cells of the brain's cortex, allowing the researchers to create brain-like structures to model the first few weeks of embryonic development. . . . After a few weeks, clear differences began to emerge in the mini brains grown from the stem cells of children with autism compared with the neurotypical controls. "We found the larger the embryonic brain cortical organoid size, the more severe the child's later autism social symptoms," Eric Courchesne, the study's lead researcher and Co-Director of the Autism Center of Excellence in the neuroscience department at UC San Diego, said in a statement. "Toddlers who had profound autism, which is the most severe type of autism, had the largest brain cortical organoid overgrowth during embryonic development," he said. "Those with mild autism social symptoms had only mild overgrowth." On average, the mini brains grown from children with autism were roughly 40 percent larger than those of the neurotypical children, suggesting that this unusually large brain growth during the first trimester of pregnancy may act as one of the earliest signs of autism in a developing embryo.

Why the overgrowth?

One potential cause for this dramatic brain overgrowth is expression of a protein called NDEL1, which is known to regulate brain growth during embryonic development. In their study, the team found that this protein was present at lower levels in the brain organoids of children with autism, and the lower the levels of NDEL1 the larger the mini brains grew. . . . The team hope to pinpoint additional molecular mechanisms that underlie this abnormal brain growth during early development, which may one day lead to new therapies for effective management of the symptoms of autism spectrum disorders.

More research is needed.

"The differences in the embryonic origins of these two subtypes of autism urgently need to be understood," Courchesne said. "That understanding can only come from studies like ours, which reveals the underlying neurobiological causes of their social challenges and when they begin."

Actually Courchesne has been saying this for years, as this interview in Australia by Adam Feinstein from 2003 shows. While Courchesne can’t tell us why there is this brain overgrowth in autistic children, he clearly dismisses any link to vaccines.

It’s interesting to note that in 2003, the official autism rate was one in 250.

Interview with Dr Eric Courchesne

ADAM FEINSTEIN: One or two people have come up to me at this congress and said: “Two months, four months, six months” (the timing of the beginning of the overgrowth in the brain) - what about vaccines, some of which are administered at these stages? What’s your view on this idea? ERIC COURCHESNE: Well, there’s always someone who wants to put the blame on vaccines. First it was the MMR - but quite clearly, if this pathological overgrowth of the brain begins before the MMR vaccine is given, it cannot be implicated. So now people are interested in the earlier vaccines. I think that this is reaching for something without asking: where is the evidence? We really need some serious, sober science to be done looking at the possible triggers for the overgrowth. We should not come to any conclusion too rapidly as to what these triggers might be.

I guess the mystery of autism will continue on for decades to come.

At the end of the Newsweek piece I found this:

Do you have a tip on a health story that Newsweek should be covering? Do you have a question about autism? Let us know via science@newsweek.com.

I have lots of questions about autism coverage, but I’m sure Newsweek would never respond to me.

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