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KP Stoller's avatar
KP Stoller
Jun 20, 2024Edited

Every serious, be in Congressional or academic arenas, effort to flesh out the cause of "autism" has concluded that it is environmental, but essentially stops at that point. Now, UC Davis once showed a causal relationship between pesticide exposure and the number of children diagnosed with autism, but as far as I know no further investigations have been done because the funding sources for these investigations already knows the answer and they don't want the public to know the answer, because the main culprit is vaccines.

While there are no genetic epidemics there are genetic susceptibilities to certain toxins and poisons, and if you have the wrong combination of certain genes you are more likely to experience an adverse event be it in the womb or getting the worthless Hep B vaccine at 1 hour of age.

Now, Ann and I went to meet our representatives in Washington, DC in 2006 and she can vouch for what I am about to say....we were told by a highly placed Congressional aide that, "Everyone in the upper echelons of government who want to know whether vaccines are causing autism already knows they do but will do nothing about it."

So, these bogus announcements that the cause of autism is old dads, refrigerator moms, large brains in utero (more likely inflamed brains from all the toxins mom was exposed to including, but not limited to, her vaccines, better diagnosing, increased awareness, etc... ) these are all distractions and total BS.

The public needs to know that there are scientists out there who will write propaganda pieces for money (shocking I know) diverting attention from the main cause of autism... vaccine encephalitis.

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